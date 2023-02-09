Government needs goals and performance measurement
Perspective is critical to problem solving. Understanding “government” is a great example of “perspective” in action.
Barack Obama said that “government” is a “concept.” True, but it is actualized by bureaucracy. And when most people talk about “government” they are really talking about the “bureaucracy.” Bureaucracy has some salient and unfortunate characteristics. First, it has “budget.” Second, it has a pyramid organizational structure. Third, it has its own internal “logic.” This logic is reflected in decision rules, formal and informal, and systems, procedures and “flows.”
From the outside, “government” may look monolithic, but it is really a landscape of semi-independent fiefdoms, which compete for resources and power. “Sub-optimization” is the underlying principle and watch word.
Government entities are “computer like” machines designed to perform specific functions. The people and equipment are the “machinery” and the laws, regulations, policies, etc. are the “software.” Like all machines, it should be possible to measure the performance at meeting its goals. Unfortunately, that’s rarely the case and even if possible, it’s just not done.
Bad software causes computers to crash, produces bad answers and otherwise failure. Using the analogy above, “bad software” is the reason for government failure. Goals are rarely anything that can be measured, let alone achieved. Flawed logic, obfuscation, bureaucratese, and generally imprecise laws, policy, procedures, instructions and rules almost insure the failure of government. Success, sometimes stellar success, results from some person or people ignoring all of that and achieving something good.
Businesses are similar “machines,” however, business performance has built-in enforcement: profit and bankruptcy. Business failures are generally disasters for everyone involved. However, government failures are almost always demands for more tax money and more power.
This constant failure and constant growth causes some people to “want to run government like a business.” While that is an understandable sentiment, that sloppy description is also doomed to failure. The first thing that is needed to manage government is “transparency,” real transparency, not eye-wash. Clear goals, standards and performance reporting, leading to real performance measurement.
And since the independent “fiefdom” thing leads to sub-optimization and failure, the parts must be forced to play well with each other. The key to this lies in replacing the traditional “budget” mechanism with performance measurement aligned to finances.
It’s a tough but solvable problem, if we are willing to stop “doing the same old thing.”
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Insist upon diplomatic solutions for Ukraine
Okay everyone, time to face up to the very real and looming possibility that the intensification of this Russian/Ukrainian, Nato/American, globalist proxy war has already led us into WWIII. There still may be time for diplomacy and resolution, but all of us, no matter what our political persuasion, must now fearlessly make it known to our local, state and federal officials that they must immediately find diplomatic, de-escalating solutions to stop this madness. I certainly haven’t heard anything about finding diplomatic solutions, have you?
We can’t be fooled again, can we? And now the threat is nuclear. Yes, what’s happening in Ukraine is horrifying. Putin is certainly a war criminal, and our hearts go out to these poor people, but please, step back and get a whiff of the danger we’re all in if this proxy war isn’t resolved diplomatically. I don’t pretend to know all the ins and outs of it, but I sure can smell a putrid pack of war-like, nefarious, totalitarian minded rats scurrying around the globe. Can’t you? Their hidden networks have now infested just about every major sector of our society.
Sounds a little crazy, I know, (and I sincerely hope I’m the lune), but it’s just that history is filled with super-crazies that simply want to kill people and destroy everything good. Our planet and way of life, (especially in America) is just too precious and beautiful! We simply can’t let it be destroyed! Please, now is the time to loudly make all our voices heard. Contact everyone you know to speak out to their public officials. Do whatever you can to push our politicians toward finding diplomatic solutions to end the war in Ukraine! It may be “now or never” so don’t delay!
JACKIE CHENOWETH
Carbondale
Hypocrisy and the "Horrors of Socialism"
On Groundhog Day, every Republican U.S. Representative (and most Democrats) voted in unison to proclaim: "We Are All Individuals!" They marched in lockstep to publicly denounce the "Horrors of Socialism," failing to see the shadow that slavery cast over their hypocrisy. While there is an element of truth behind House Concurrent Resolution 9, the resolution itself was absurd for several reasons.
1) False equivalence: By denouncing "socialism in all its forms," House Concurrent Resolution 9 falsely equates the brutal totalitarian communist regimes of Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot with the democratic socialism of Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. This nonsensical extreme right wing posturing equates social welfare programs with mass murder. For this reason alone, a sane person could only vote no on the resolution. Yet the U.S. House of Representatives passed it on a vote of 328 to 86. There is not one sane individual Republican member of Congress today.
2) Hypocrisy: Yes, communist regimes in the former Soviet Union, China, Cambodia, Vietnam, and North Korea and communist revolutionary movements have been responsible for the deaths of at least tens of millions of people. Estimates of the death toll from the "Red Holocaust" vary from 60 million to 120 million or more. However, the U.S. Congress has no moral standing to condemn the brutality of totalitarian communism while extolling the virtues of American "individualism." U.S. military imperialism since the end of World War II has been responsible for the deaths of an estimated 20 to 30 million people in dozens of victim nations. The United States was built on a foundation of genocide, slavery, colonialism, and white supremacy. Republicans are fond of the slogan "America First," which was popularized by the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party. When they denounce crimes against humanity, they should start with the atrocities committed by America first.
3) Slavery: House Concurrent Resolution 9 falsely proclaims that "the United States of America was founded on the belief in the sanctity of the individual." The resolution quotes slaveholders Thomas Jefferson and James Madison to spout this rubbish. The United States declared its independence as a "Slave Nation" four years after the King's Court found that there was no legal basis to allow for the existence of slavery in England. Seventy-three percent of the rich white men who signed the Declaration of Independence were slaveholders. Ten of the first 12 U.S. Presidents were slaveholders. When the U.S. Constitution defined a slave as three fifths of a person, 18% of the U.S. population was enslaved. James Madison, the founding slaver known as the "Father of the Constitution," argued that government should "protect the minority of the opulent against the majority."
The U.S. Constitution was designed in secret by a handful of rich white men, predominantly slaveholders, to preserve their own wealth and power. A nation founded on slavery and genocide is not a nation founded on a "belief in the sanctity of the individual."
GARY SWING
Boulder
Disabled veterans are under compensated for their sacrifice
Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated. They've been asking various congresses and administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918, 104 years ago.
In 2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world.
They are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a “loss of quality of life” payment. U.S. courts now routinely award quality of life payments in any judgment concerning personal injury cases.
Disabled veterans realize that they are being manipulated by our tax evading elites who use campaign donations to Congress people in order to keep veterans' compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate for themselves. It is open legal theft from the poor and disabled by the rich and powerful by the investor class of wealthy elites who constantly strive to get something for nothing from a willing Congress. Our disabled veterans are painfully aware of this disparity in society. It is a very dangerous situation for all of us.
So…
We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation due to our disabled veterans. The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. There are presently 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the USA.
This is now a national security problem.
Once our youth fully understand that should they enlist in the armed forces and subsequently be seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty then they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty as disabled veterans and this realization among our young people will cause the armed forces to collapse quickly. In fact, that has already started. Enlistments are evaporating.
No one wants to be played for a fool, not even a young person. And that is what we are doing, playing our youth for fools.
We have no right to expect our youth to make a lifetime sacrifice like this so that our elites can evade a fair level of taxation. Congress must act now to correct this injustice. Be warned.
MARY ANNE KROSCHEL
Fort Collins
Louis DeJoy must be removed as Postmaster General
In June 2020, Trump appointed Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General, he is a UPS and FedEx investor according to the USPS site. He then sabotaged the U.S. Postal Service prior to the first national, mail-in ballot election ever.
Dejoy’s first act was to remove hundreds of drop boxes in democratic states. That created long lines and longer distances to travel for poorer voters. Then down budgeting, uninstalling automatic sorters, along with personnel reductions, decimated this once proud U.S. service.
The USPS has bound together our society, economy and communications since inception and is much more than any private corporation that must profit its investors. Its mission, “to provide the nation with reliable, affordable, universal mail service,” is meant to serve and strengthen the abilities and voices of the American people. DeJoy’s actions show he would shut that down if he could.
Trump lost to President Biden that November, but his postal scourge lives on. Judge Emmet Sullivan wrote in his 65-page opinion Thursday Oct. 6 2022, “The evidence demonstrates that [the states and localities] suffered harm by impeding their ability to combat the spread COVID-19, impeding their ability to provide safe alternatives to in-person voting, and by imposing costs and administrative burdens on state and local governments.”.
The solution is a public call to retire DeJoy and re-fund our precious Postal Service, restoring its ability to serve America as it is meant to.
JOHN HOFFMANN
Carbondale