Worried for continued U.S. support of Ukraine
I want to thank the Sentinel’s editorial board’s comments in a recent edition in support of the U.S. government’s provision of money and arms to the Ukrainian people’s fight to defend themselves against Russian aggression.
In 1936, with the aid of Hitler and Mussolini, the Nationalist (fascist) forces of Spain, under “el Generalísimo” Francisco Franco, began their overthrow of the democratically elected Second Spanish Republic which fell in 1939 installing one of the world’s longest and most brutal dictatorships.
Then, the U.S., Britain and France all made a non-intervention pact in which they withheld munitions and materiel from the Republican government, which was being bombarded by the German Luftwaffe (see Guernica), targeting civilian populations in war for the first time.
Several hundred U.S. volunteers from trade unionists to members of the U.S. communist party and others managed to circumvent the various governments’ barriers that explicitly prohibited U.S. citizens from participating as soldiers in that war that many saw as a precursor to WWII’s fight against international fascism. Those international volunteers made up, among others, “the Lincoln Brigade,” and defended Madrid, postponing its fall for many months.
When watching the Ukrainian President Zelensky’s speech in our Congress, I am reminded that, the U.S. and the NATO allies had the option of vacillating and watching from the sidelines, as we all did in 1936, while the valiant out-manned and out-numbered Ukrainians defend their government from the unprovoked aggression of the Russian dictator. But we appear to have learned from history and under this president, the U.S. took the lead in marshaling the NATO allies in support of the defense of the Ukraine.
I find shameful the attitude of our representative Lauren Boebert during Zelenskyy’s speech, scrolling through her cellphone while both parties stood up and applauded this leader and his country’s courage. I worry to think that this incoming Republican majority will try to end our support of the Ukrainian people.
TOM ACKER
Grand Junction
Did we ‘restore the balance’ in 2022?
I appreciate the efforts that our local "restore the balance" group put into our state and local elections. I can't help but question how effective their efforts were.
We have a majority of Democrats running the state House and the Senate and a super-majority among state-level officials, including the Governor, Attorney General, SOS, Treasurer, etc. It seems like we still need to restore balance. Having differing points of view and policy approaches is healthy for state and local governments.
I also understand the frustration with the drama and antics of elected officials. Whether it's Lauren Boebert calling out Biden during the State of the Union address for the death of 13 US soldiers or Nancy Pelosi tearing up the State of the Union address behind Trump, when it's someone on your side, you don't care as much. However, when it is someone on "the other side," we consider it disgusting and disgraceful.
This stuff has been going on for a long time to one degree or another. I'm doubtful it will change soon. However, heated debate and vociferous disagreements are essential to flush out good from bad ideas and good from bad policies. Sometimes opposing solutions, while not always aligning with one's own, may lead to thinking a bit more outside the box. If we only surround ourselves with people who think as we do, our ideas will not be challenged, and we won't hear opposing viewpoints.
Speaking of balance, we should keep that in mind when considering school board and city council elections. Local elections aren't nearly as sexy as state and national elections, but they are likely to significantly impact our daily lives. Our local school board members are not all aligned politically, but they have come to work very well together. There is a balance of ideas and input during meetings, and the balance is paying off.
City Council could use a little bit of that balance. Keep that in mind if you are voting in the Grand Junction municipal election this April. I encourage everyone to do their homework and research and look into each candidate, their messaging, stance on issues, their knowledge about municipal governance, and the proper role of municipal government.
GREG HAITZ
Grand Junction
Knee jerk politics are interfering with national defense
I resent our Republican Senators overturning the military's insistence on COVID vaccinations. Our military is expected to be ready to respond to any crisis, worldwide. Vaccinations of all sorts are regularly required to enable our men and women in uniform to enter an environment containing hostile diseases, among other hazards.
For a serviceman to refuse a vaccination is very much a legitimate reason to remove that person from the service. Perhaps we should just put our Republican Senators in harms way instead of the military. This is an example of bad, knee-jerk politics interfering with national defense.
RICHARD ARNOLD
Grand Junction
Inflation ate up holiday spending last year
The associated press article in Tuesday's Sentinel touted "7.6% holiday spending increase this year despite inflation." The truth is that with close to 10% inflation, that means that we had a 3.4% decrease in purchases.
MARK SMITH
Grand Junction
Is Lauren Boebert really pro-police?
how is it that our newly re-elected representative in Congress, Lauren Boebert, can say that she is pro law-enforcement? She disobeyed capitol police so that she and her provocateur in spirit, Matt Gaetz refused the police order to walk through a magnetometer prior to entering the chamber where President Zelenskyy of Ukraine was speaking.
Not only were the two disrespectful, sitting while others stood to applaud. While they, like spoiled children, played with their smartphones, they could have been armed and a threat to the president of Ukraine and others in the room around them.
Why oh why didn't the Capitol police do their job and physically stop them? Why hasn't Republican "leadership," the self labeled "pro-police" party chastised them? I'm an unaffiliated voter, and I would have forced them through the electronic screening or arrested them. How's that for pro-police?
DAVE LURYE
Grand Junction