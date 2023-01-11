Keeping memorials in context
It's good to remember the past. It puts the present in context. Memorials are a reminder of that. The question is who decides on memorials if they exaggerate lost causes or wrongs? Those in the South died to keep blacks in slavery and those who rounded up and incarcerated Japanese out of fear were wrong.
The Mellon Foundation is funding “projects that are… examining, preserving and reimagining... rich historical narratives.” All is well and good, but in these cases they exaggerate the context.
The majority of those in the South and the soldiers who fought and died, died because their culture was threatened, slaves were a part of it. Carpetbaggers and con-men moved in to erase it after the war, so memorials were erected to honor war heroes of the South and in remembrance of its antebellum days. They were not meant to lament the passing of “enslaving.”
It's hypocritical to think that Japanese people would have been safe on the West Coast during World War II. Those Japanese who experienced encampments often have a begrudging view of the experience. For the most part, those who were given the chance to serve in the military at that time excelled. From our racial past, and even today, minorities are persecuted and killed. What makes anyone think that during World War II, there wouldn't have been a mini holocaust of the Japanese? The optics were better to make them appear prisoners rather than to make them appear safe.
The Mellon Foundation “which was established in 1969 by the children of industrialist, statesman and philanthropist Andrew W. Mellon, bills itself as the nation’s largest supporter of the arts and humanities.” Hopefully the foundation will put these projects in full context.
One caveat: “The Kansas relocation of an approximately 25-ton stone considered sacred to the Kaw Nation, and the Irei project, an effort to build a memorial to people of Japanese ancestry incarcerated in camps during World War II.” What the Kaw?
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Her narrow win has not changed Boebert’s nature
What will 547 votes win? Integrity, respect, attentiveness, civility, intelligence, progress. What will 546 votes win? Lauren Boebert. A melting pot of dishonesty, moral decay, deceitfulness, ignorance and disrespectfulness to name just a few. But here we are for another two years.
Many were hoping her narrow win would make her a better person. Not so, she is still the same.
It has been ten months since Russia invaded Ukraine. President Zelenskyy visited our country and addressed Congress on Dec. 21, eloquently and passionately asking America, the greatest, most powerful country in the world to continue helping Ukraine win this assault on democracy, on their right to exist as a free country. Where was Lauren Boebert, our representative, at this time? Playing on her phone, refusing to give even a rudimentary act of respect to the President of Ukraine.
It is no accident she chose to sit next to the lowest common denominator in the cesspool of behavioral pond scum, Matt Gaetz, who, I’m sure, made her feel in solidarity. For the past two elections Boebert has plastered her face all over, smugly proclaiming “freedom” even though she refused to ever enlighten us on what she meant by freedom.
Boebert, and I don’t us Representative here because she is misrepresentative if anything, knows nothing of freedom. She spouts the word, but knows no more of it than she knows what GED means. She has not earned or paid for freedom in any manner.
In a previous letter, I stated my father-in-law fought in WWII, my father in Korea, and my husband in Viet Nam. I know what freedom means and what it costs. So when Lauren Boebert votes against programs to help our veterans and disrespects a president pleading for his country’s freedom, I become embarrassed and angry.
I hope in two years, the 3rd Congressional District will make a meaningful change in our leadership. So, if you stayed home this election because voting did not seem important or you were too busy, remember the difference between 547 votes and 546. It was a narrow win, but still a win. Elections still matter in America.
CINDY GREEN
Grand Junction
Reassessing our values after seeing Trump’s taxes
My first take away after seeing the former president’s income taxes was that I wish I had been wealthy enough to not pay income taxes. The second was any country that allows billionaires to pay no income tax while homeless veterans die in its street may need to reassess its priorities and values.
SHERRY STEELE
Grand Junction
Support for Ukraine is in our interests
An emotionally overwrought letter that appeared recently (if you read it, you know the one), was off the mark on several levels. I offer several counterpoints. First, according to a November 2022 survey by the Ronald Reagan Institute, over 80% of Americans view Vladimir Putin's Russia as a serious enemy and two-thirds of Americans favor continued support of Ukraine. The U.S. and the E.U., along with 15 other nations, are rallying enormous resources in the form of weapons, ammunition, medical supplies, rations for soldiers, fuel and military intelligence. All of these things are necessary to beat back the unhinged and unprovoked attack on a sovereign country — also an existential threat to the rest of Europe.
Second, the letter writer would have us believe that the humanitarian struggles on our own southern border are an "invasion" (such an overused term), that outweighs the seriousness of Russia's all-out war on Ukraine. While the U.S. Congress does indeed need to address comprehensive border/immigration policy, the comparison to what is happening in eastern Europe is ludicrous.
Third, the letter suggested the Biden Administration and Democratic majority have not acted to address the post-pandemic impacts that have rippled across the U.S. and the world. The truth is that the 117th Congress just concluded one of the most consequential legislative sessions in recent memory. Despite a caustic partisan divide comparable to the Civil War era, President Biden and Congress passed an infrastructure bill that will improve roads, bridges, airports, water systems and internet access for all sizes of communities. COVID relief packages were passed that stabilized health care systems and provided a comprehensive pandemic response during the public health emergency. Supply chain and air travel problems have dramatically improved. The Inflation Reduction Act will tangibly advance green energy for all of us. Real progress has been made on price controls for medications. And in the coming years, the U.S. will no longer be a slave to China because of the long overdue re-investment in the US's semi-conductor industry.
Given more space here, I could offer many more major achievements made under President Biden and the 117th Congress. The letter writer asserted that Congress has given all of us a giant middle finger, (his exact words), when in actuality their leadership has systematically moved our beloved nation forward, shored up democracy against extremism and worked to hold tyranny in check. This is grueling work, and legislative outcomes will never be perfect or make everyone happy — but let's keep it real. If we want our country to become the greatest it can be, that requires tremendous effort and vision. Fear mongering and finger pointing are not, and never will be, leadership. In fact, as most Americans realize, they are the polar opposite.
JACQUE DANSBY
Whitewater