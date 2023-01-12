It’s Time for a Republican Party epiphany
First, I am a conservative and a registered Republican. The elections are over, and the majority of Trump backed candidates lost. Herschel Walker was soundly defeated, Kari Lake and Dr. Oz lost, and Lauren Boebert barely won reelection. Trump’s record for major candidates he backed is two and 14.
Undaunted by the failure of his acolytes and driven by his ego, Trump announced his bid for the 2024 Presidency race on Nov. 15. Since then, he had dinner with an antisemite, a white nationalist, and proclaimed that the Constitution should be suspended to declare him the 2020 winner. Evidently, he has conveniently forgotten the oath he swore: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
When will the Republican Party and conservative voters realize they need to move on from Trump? Based on recent polls, the majority already have. The failure of the Republican Party to make substantial gains in the midterm elections can be clearly laid at his feet. The forecasted “red wave” in the midterms failed to materialize. Why? The principal cause was the number of poorly qualified candidates who advanced out of primaries due to Trump’s support. Most of them were beaten by echoing worn-out diatribes about 2020 election fraud, not by addressing current issues such as rampant inflation brought on by the policies and spending of the Biden administration and a Democratic congress, an out-of-control border and the fentanyl and crime crisis. The loss of Dr. Oz to John Fetterman, a clearly flawed and questionable candidate, is a clear example of this problem. Poor candidates result in poor outcomes. Conservatives can no longer afford Trump as the would-be kingmaker personally selecting only candidates that agree with him.
Republicans need to realize that Trump is the problem when it comes to winning in 2024. The question is: “Will most Republicans stand up and cast Trump aside?” This needs to start at the state and local level, including Mesa County, and with the RNC at the top. Some may disagree with me, but I believe Trump and his diehard supporters are the biggest impediment to conservatives and Republicans winning major elections.
The party must overcome the divide within and focus on candidates and a platform that will attract both Republican and Unaffiliated voters. Otherwise, there will be more defections to add to the Unaffiliated ranks who will vote Democratic or sit out the election. The statistics from the 2022 Colorado election clearly testify to the unaffiliated voters as a major voting block now. We should not confuse Trump’s past policies and accomplishments with his behavior, but his support in the GOP is fading and already history with unaffiliateds. Will the Trump supporters doom the 2024 election chances?
L. W. LITTLE
Grand Junction
There is a path for a new Convention of States
I consider myself a politically middle of the road patriot of the United States of America. I love my country and all its people. A moral compass for the world. The land of the free and home of the brave. Ambitious to establish justice and secure the blessings of liberty for all its people. I knew that it was not a perfect system, but it was in a constant state of evolution, moving forward to better days.
Now I watch the events of these days and feel that a rot has corrupted the aspirations of this great nation. Corporations and corrupt politicians have overrun the Capitol. They promote tribalism to weaken us and promote distractions, while they subvert our ideals. What will be here for my children if we don’t stop it?
The framers of the Constitution laid out a path for this purpose in Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution, referred to as Convention of States (COS). A Convention of States will be called when 34 state legislatures pass a resolution to have the convention. Delegates from each state will attend the convention to debate and suggest amendments. The approved amendments will then be sent back to each state legislature to vote on. All 27 current amendments have been proposed in the Congress. All amendments have to be ratified by 38 States. Congress will not propose amendments to limit its own power, so the States can lawfully and peacefully do so via COS.
The current COS effort nationwide is a grassroots organization built to harness the power of the states to bring back sanity to our highest offices. The Colorado chapter is up and running and on Dec. 12, 2022, local Convention of States volunteers presented an introduction to the Article V Convention of States to the Stand for the Constitution group in Grand Junction.
It was a positive and engaging learning experience and several petitions were signed. A follow up will occur in the next few months to continue education of this process.
Thomas Jefferson wrote: “Educate and inform the whole mass of the people. They are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”
More information can be found at conventionofstates.com.
MICHAEL NEVILLE and DONELSON LAWRY
Palisade
A conservative letter writer riff off?
I recently watched a movie where a capella (voices only) singing groups competed against each other in a format they called “riffing.” All in good fun, the groups step forward and sing their complicated harmony songs until another group steps forward and takes the stage to sing their song. This goes on until every group has taken whatever “shot” they want, as many times as they want, to show their talent and a panel of judges declares a winner. Sometimes there’s prize, sometimes it’s just bragging rights.
A dunk competition would be a basketball sports analogy. When I was playing high school basketball, we would dunk the ball in warm-ups, to intimidate the other team. It wasn’t legal to dunk in the game, so the warm-up skill was basketball riffing or intimidation. There was a potential cost to this display — forearms and fingers bruised and broken on the rim. But, it was worth it, we thought!
I was thinking about several regular letter writers to the Sentinel opinion page that seem to me to mostly repeat talking points until they’re tired of writing. In my opinion, there really is rarely a specific story line or message, mostly stream of consciousness sentences until they reach the letter submittal word limit, I suppose.
Wouldn’t it be fun to have a conservative opinion letter writer “riff-off”? It could be a fundraiser for Mesa County Republicans or Lauren Boebert or maybe Kevin McCarthy. Now that I think of it, maybe the Mesa Democrats should sponsor this kind of event!
Get large hall, charge admission, sell concessions, appoint some judges and then let then let Greg Haitz (Daily Sentinel opinion Dec. 18, 2022), David A. Kearsley (Daily Sentinel opinion Dec. 14, 2022) and Edward D. Moreland (Daily Sentinel opinion Dec. 11, 2022) “riff” their conservative opinion talking points to the audience and the judges. Kearsley starts, then Haitz jumps in, followed by Moreland, then Kearsley takes the floor for six talking points in a row. Haitz cuts him off, followed by a rally from Moreland. I’m sort of getting excited thinking about it.
At some point, the judges declare a winner and everybody goes home with a smile on their face!
KEVIN D. KEENAN
Grand Junction
Thoughts on the new year and ‘resolutions’
At 70 I no longer bother with New Year’s resolutions. I am content with who I am and where I am. In 2023 I hope simply to keep working to hone my skills in photography and cooking (there is nothing like fresh homemade pasta!) I may also write more often. I’ve also rediscovered the pleasure of a good cigar. Above all I hope that my wife Paula’s worsening Alzheimer’s progresses more slowly.
I too share a desire for “resolutions” for others, particularly in climate progress, the Colorado and Eagle Rivers and in our divisive political sphere. I hope sincerely that the Republicans move, however reluctantly, back to sanity. I hope this especially for our “representative” in Congress. May she learn more about history and reality. I hope the Democrats wake up and realize that these aren’t the old days of glory in the 1960’s and 70’s. We need more civil and respectful discourse in this new year. Talk is cheap. Listening is priceless.
We are all, to paraphrase Shakespeare, engaged on a journey into an undiscovered country whether we accept that reality or not.
We face many troubling issues. America can be great again, but not in the mold of the past. Looking through the rear-view mirror won’t solve anything. We face immense problems, in our global and local society as well as our environment. Many are the result of our “lifestyle” and the near religious notions that our economy and all its underpinning assumptions are sacred and unassailable. They are not.
I also hope for a reduction of hate and the violence it spawns, especially from the far right. There is no place in a truly great America for such a terrible disease. My wife is Jewish and I have a very talented nephew born as my niece.
The NYT Magazine had an excellent piece on the history of the Civil War and the potential for new violence, “The Irrepressible Conflict”. Everyone should read it.
I hope it does not take a real crisis, domestic or environmental, to make us come to our senses. I fear it will.
KEN NEUBECKER
Glenwood Springs
We need actions to fix I-70 and our crumbling roads
I just drove back to the Front Range on I-70. Yikes! The east-bound road after Eisenhower Tunnel continues to degrade and is now an even greater threat to the lives of those traveling through our mountains.
Coloradans need action on repairing and replacing roads. Please call or write Governor Polis if you have concerns about our roads. The buck stops at the Capitol.
JEANNINE HARRINGTON
Boulder