Republicans have no interest in governing
Upon reading several news articles concerning the new structuring of the Republican side of the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. it has become painfully apparent that republicans have no actual interest in governing.
Of course I'm not the first one to notice this as many journalists note this as well. What bothers me even more than the actual House members are the people who vote for them. Are they impervious to common sense or critical thinking ? Do they not pay attention or are terrified to venture into considering any information that isn't specifically directed and groomed for conservative radicals ?
A committee being established by Jim Jordan is now going to attempt to make a case that Nancy Pelosi and General Milley have committed treason for questioning the sanity of ex-president 45. To an objective person the questioning of 45's sanity would be totally logical. He proved time and again he was either less than sane or at the very least a devious manipulator who's quest for personal gain knows no boundaries.
A certain commentator by the name of Tucker Carlson appears to be the person suggesting the "revenge" committees to attack Democrats and whoever else had the nerve and integrity to do their jobs properly. By the time conservatives read this letter they will have already been convinced by Carlson and the Republican House members that Pelosi, Milley, Biden, Hillary, Soros and the man in the moon are the real traitors, while they people they voted for are attempting to gut the U.S. government to satisfy their misdirected grievances.
ROBERT FISK
Delta
Price increases have little to do with who you vote for
According to Market Watch, eggs are so expensive due to Avian Flu outbreaks. This coupled with higher chicken feed costs, which probably has something to do with worldwide grain shortages that can be linked to the Ukrainian war and the old economic conundrum of people continuing to buy when prices are high which causes inflation.
Gasoline prices reached a national all-time high of $5/gallon this past summer. Currently the national average price for gasoline is $3.06/gallon with 26 states now below $3/gallon. That is a $2/gallon drop in six months. So maybe Biden made that happen, since rising prices were deemed his fault.
Forbes attributes the changes in petroleum costs to shifting global supplies. I have to ask your reader attributing high egg costs and rising gasoline prices to the electorate voting for Democrats, how are they linked together? No logic in that thinking. Price changes have little to do with whether a Democrat or Republican is in office. Prices are market driven in a capitalist society.
As for the ironic twist in the past shift from paper bags at the grocery store to “save our forests” that lead to plastic shopping bags that are now being phased out due to their adverse effects on our environment, both efforts while seemingly silly had a common thread — people trying to protect our environment from unnecessary human created impacts. If that is a Democratic agenda, we all should be voting Democrat.
GARY SHELLHORN
Montrose
Republicans plan to hold debt ceiling hostage
To our Congressional Representative Lauren Boerbert, I’m just making sure all your constituents are aware of the fact that the Republican Party wants to take hostage the debt ceiling by taking away social security and Medicare! Yes folks, that’s right and we have a lot of seniors in her district.
Also, the stupidity of defunding the police at a time when there is so much hate is something you gave the Democrats crap for. Why would you take hostage the debt ceiling that Trump raised by a trillion dollars by giving tax breaks to the rich?! If you don’t raise it the count will go back to a huge recession.
So tax the top 1% and make corporations pay their share or how will Colorado help Coloradans? They won't, they will put more taxes on products raising inflation. Let’s hear some plans from Republicans instead of stopping everything or defunding it.
KAT LIEBLICK
Carbondale
Kevin McCarthy should get the snakes out of his swamp first
After 15 attempts at nailing the vote piñata, Kevin McCarthy clips a corner and 214 Dum Dums trickle to the ground. Way to go Kev!
On the second anniversary of the attempted coup on our government, the newly installed speaker thanked the twice impeached, former president and architect of an insurrection for all he did to make this grand moment possible.
Our very own Lauren Boebert said on the House floor that Trump was her favorite president. Yeah, he's in touch with me and I've been to Mar a Lago! Rep. M.T. Greene showed her cell phone to adoring republicans, so proud that Trump's name was on her caller id. Rep. Gaetz says he ran outta demands on Mccarthy for his vote and he got his Dum Dum. Way to go Kev!
The attack on the Capitol on Jan.6, 2021 was a textbook example of cowardice. People were killed. Things were broken. And the coward behind it all? D.J. “I’ll meet ya there” Trump. Misfit cops, misfit military and unwashed masses, perhaps a bit too unwashed to stay at Mar a Lago were all there, defending the very fiber of our democracy? Sorry but no thanks dudes.
Our democracy was intact till you broke down the doors. Okay Kev, let's get to the real work of the people. Dr. Fauci, Hunter Biden and all the pressing swamp draining ahead. If the Republicans are onboard for that monumental task, start with the snakes. They're in your ranks Kev. Just three are mentioned here.
KEITH RIKER
Mancos
Howl for Colorado wolves, a species in need of preservation
The current state of Colorado’s wolf plan is in desperate need of reparation, with the necessary goal of achieving a fulfilled self-sustaining population of wolves to Colorado — unlike the small, token wolf populations presently considered adequate. The spirit of Proposition 114 (The Reintroduction of Grey Wolves Initiative) must be restored.
Whilst conflict avoidance needs to be proactive, it's time to immediately begin re-establishing wolves throughout their native homeland of western Colorado, based on established scientific evidence that recommends a minimum of 750 wolves (or 150 packs) proposed. Currently, our public lands are (unfortunately) highly dangerous for wolves, which is unacceptable, knowing that they should be safe for all animals — including indigenous carnivores.
State officials and livestock owners must do their part, knowing wolves are naturally inclined to eat native wildlife (such as deer or elk), but will go for easy feeding opportunities when presented (such as non-native unprotected livestock). Furthermore, science has indicated that wolf hunt “culling” is completely unnecessary for keeping “populations in check,” meaning any trophy hunting conducted is actually only completed for sport.
It’s time to get our paws off the ground and urge both the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife to take accountability, preventing a full on war against wolves by reintroducing them throughout suitable habitat in western Colorado — considering where our neighbors in the Northern Rockies have failed.
CASSIDY THOMPSON
Columbus, Ohio