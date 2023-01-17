A couple of things on drugs and attacks on LGBT people
First, were there not such a huge market in the United States for drugs, opioids, and fentanyl etc., the southern border would not be the smuggling capital of the Western Hemisphere. Let’s put the blame where it belongs. One cannot sell anything without a market that is anxious to purchase it. We need to look at ourselves and assume responsibility for all the drugs coming into our country from everywhere, including upstanding pharmaceutical companies.
Second, contrary to the opinion of our most honorable House representative Lauren Boebert, LGBTQ people cannot be “groomed.” LGBTQ persons are born that way. To think that education and books would be able to develop those attributes in students is ludicrous. One either is or isn’t, and teachers cannot change a person’s inherent tendencies one way or the other. A good friend of mine, who happens to be a lesbian, knew when she was four years old that she was different somehow. BTW, when did heterosexuals “decide” to be so? Was there a time when we had to make a choice? Ridiculous thinking!
Years ago, when attending a Lutheran church in Boulder, we spent a couple of years deciding to become a “reconciled in Christ” church. That meant that anyone, regardless of color, sexual orientation, education, income level or social standing could worship with our congregation. The arguments and theories and discussions went on and on until one day I spoke up and asked the following question: “Do you really think if Jesus stood at our front door he would determine who could enter based on their sexuality, color, education etc?”
Do you even know or care what Jesus taught when you decide to eliminate certain types of people from our doorstep? He said, “Love one another.” No contingencies, no standards, no criteria.
HOLLY VON HELMS
Montrose
Watching the chaos in the House of Representatives
Today I watched some of the GOP in Congress trying to vote for a new speaker. A lesson in civics class for sure. The "Freedom Caucus" was holding up Kevin McCathy from being the next speaker of the house, because they wanted concessions. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania were giving at least three press conferences per day now. Why? To whine.
Congressman Gaetz, Congresswoman Boebert, and Congressman Perry are the new chaos-nihilistic wing of the GOP. They have no platform. They have no vision of the future of America. Boebert has no vision of what she can do as an elected official in Washington, D.C. to help the constituents of western Colorado. But, they love chaos don't they?
Never before has this happened in America. The divide within the GOP is like watching a girl fight in the high school cafeteria. It is the MAGA/Trumpers versus the new version of the GOP without his input.
Everyone now knows Donald Trump was never a billionaire. Between 2014 and 2020 he paid little or nothing in taxes, and out of five years he gave to charities just once. While president Trump had opened bank accounts in China, Panama, Qatar, South Korea, and was doing business with a company that has ties to North Korea. And during two press conferences during his presidency he said none of that was true. Now we all know he lied, once again to us.
Trump threw a New Years Eve event at Mar Lago, invited the press to attend, and none showed up. How many rallies does Trump have planned for 2023 right now? Zero. He knows what is coming for him. The rule of law.
For all the MAGA followers in western Colorado, this is their way out now. To be able to save face, side with the real Republican party, and do some good for America now — finally. You know things have changed when even Fox News is mocking Lauren Boebert and the Freedom Caucus every day. Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania is currently being investigated by the Justice Department for formulating a plan to introduce fake electors back in December, 2020.
They wanted a coup. It did not work out. Time to move on. Please tell Boebert.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction
It is time to clean house on City Council
If residents of Grand Junction believe the City Council cares anything about their views and concerns about the direction this city is moving towards, they are mistaken.
Many instances will confirm that assertion. Starting with non-transparency conduct with so called executive sessions behind closed doors, time and again with no minutes or reporting. How about not keeping up with the maintenance of the Orchard Mesa pool, the only public year-round pool in Grand Junction, now needing millions of dollars to correct issues due to the city’s failure to conduct maintenance.
This pool serves senior citizens, children learning to swim programs, high school swimming teams and training for lifeguards for all Mesa County pools.
Council has approved controversial zoning requests in portions of Orchard Mesa to increase the number of new home buildings, ignoring the lack of infrastructure in the area, and now they want to close the pool.
Council has dragged their feet for over two years on approval and implementation of marijuana shops. There are many municipalities throughout Colorado that have done so effectively, and it did not take this long to finish the project.
City council proposes a $70 million community recreation center by counting on “secured” marijuana sales taxes even while current marijuana sales taxes in Colorado are reported to be down by 30 percent.
Mayor Stout is running for re-election to the council, with three other seats up for reelection also. Now is the time to elect anyone that is opposing a sitting council member and change the direction of these irresponsible and non-transparent councilmembers. Certainly, there are energetic hard-working individuals in Grand Junction who want to work together on its future.
MARK MILES
Grand Junction
We must use our voices loudly to defend democracy
Well, he finally made it, and McCarthy is thanking the wanna be and could be dictator for getting those final votes. How sad for the victims this final vote was on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 uprising. MAGA supporters, aka ultra conservatives, are now firmly entrenched in our government, even though many didn’t win in the November elections there are enough already in office to begin the step-by-step erosion of our democracy by hypocrisy.
I know, I know many of you look at things so much rosier than I and that’s a major problem, remember, the noisy ones get the grease. Those who quietly go round-n-round with the wheel may in a couple of years say to themselves, “How could this happen to our great country.” The quiet citizens in Germany, Italy, Cuba, Africa, Asia, Middle East, South America, and many other countries have at one time said that… after the fact. The reason our great country stands alone is because we’ve been the world’s leader of democracy for over 200 years.
People streaming to our borders in the thousands are trying to escape their homelands to the United States and for the freedom it represents. This should be a warning of what to expect if we allow ourselves, yes allow as we do have the choice, to use our voices loudly to not fall victim to those who have no respect for democracy and rule of law. In the near future, our children could be one of those immigrants escaping to… where?
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
It’s funny what some people blame on Democrats
I'm often amused by the creative things letter writers in The Daily Sentinel will pin on "voting Democrat." A recent missive from Mr. Scott was one of my favorites.
"It costs $6-7 for a dozen eggs and these are the cheap eggs". Yup, darn those Demo-rats for spreading that bird flu to the 50 million-plus birds killed to attempt to contain the outbreak!
And of course "Gas rose 35 cents in less than five days with no end in sight." Yes indeed, those anti-global-warming leftist radicals caused that frigid weather that damaged the equipment at Suncor refinery in Commerce City, causing the shutdown of the facility that produces 40% of the gasoline in Colorado. And that "Biden war on domestic production" sure is the real problem, with U.S. oil production up to 11.7 million barrels/day last year, and projected to break the pre-pandemic all-time record high this year at 12.4 million/day.
Golly, look at all those terrible things voting Democrat can do!
BOB WEISS
Grand Junction