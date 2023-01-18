Congress should put the American people first
I would like to thank the folks out there for proving my point about Ukraine.
First, I never said I opposed supporting Ukraine. I merely suggested that three days before Christmas might not be the right time to talk about funding the war and speak of killing our fellow man.
However, speaking of those unabashedly supporting Ukraine, where was your passion when the Obama Administration handed the Crimea to Russia? Where was the outrage then? Where was their outrage when Secretary of State Hilary Clinton handed away 25% of our Uranium supply to Vladimir Putin?
Do you hear crickets?
Remember President Obama taunting GOP candidate Mitt Romney about his concentration on the threats from Russia? Remember “The 80’s called and want their Foreign Policy back”?
C’mon, man!
Some people have taken me to task for saying that perhaps the money sent to Ukraine might be better spent stopping the invasion at our southern border. They claim there is no equivalency because people are dying in TUkraine. An estimated 100,000 Americans have died from overdosing on Fentanyl coming over that open southern border. I guess those lives don’t mean as much as those in Ukraine.
Around 5 million illegal foreigners have penetrated our border during the two years of Biden. Compare that to about 200,000 Russian troops invading Ukraine. It is estimated that thousands have died trying to get into the U.S. Nor important according to Ukraine sycophants. The thousands of young children and teens being smuggled in human trafficking apparently do not matter either.
It is possible to support both the struggle in Ukraine and protect our own borders. Let’s just remember it is the responsibility of Congress to take care of the American people first.
KEVIN MCCARNEY
Chairman, Mesa County Republican Party
Headline on Blue Angels' story misses the mark
This morning, I was surprised to find, above the fold and in huge font, the headline "Wild Blue Yonder" over a photo of a Blue Angels' F-18 Super Hornet at GJT. Apparently your headline editor does not know that "wild blue yonder" is the second phrase in the U.S. Air Force Anthem. Would the Sentinel print "Anchors Aweigh" over a photo of an Air Force Thunderbirds' F-16?
The two Naval aviators in the photo regard themselves among the most elite fighter pilots in the world, and they are proud members and ambassadors of the United States Navy, so they might take umbrage at your use of the Air Force Anthem to headline them in your paper.
JAY SCHEEVEL
Grand Junction
Valley’s canals could be a hallmark of the area
The prominent canals in the Grand Valley are potentially as unique as the River Walk in San Antonio... just less glamorous, but more extensive. They could be the hallmark of the area that goes beyond agriculture. Your advocacy is visionary.
Recall over 40 years ago the primary irrigation ditch from Carbondale to Glenwood stopped short of town. By the time talk of a bicycle trail was fielded, adjacent landowners had already claimed right of way.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Keep Thompson Divide in a pristine state
While Colorado is known worldwide for its splendor and natural outdoor attractions, I grew up in Montana, from the mountains and forests in the west to the high desert in the east. There is no better tranquility than that you can find being outdoors. Even Thoreau said, “I went into the woods and came out taller than the trees.”
Colorado’s care of its outdoors is as good as any in the world, and perhaps better than many, and we can take better care of the Thompson Divide than we have. There are still 23 active extraction leases there — one per 1,000-plus acres. Many want more; many more of us want none.
Nearly 75% of Coloradans support land conservation and now is not the time to turn down the volume on the strong position we have. I have sat in the forest, about 100 yards from bear, elk, birds — creatures great and small. There is peace there, and we cannot trash it with logging roads, wells and their pads. Keep the peace. Keep the Thompson Divide as pristine as nature made it.
M. J. MELNECK
Grand Junction
We need to get clean from fossil fuel addiction
"They're coming to take your gas stoves." "They'll have to pry my gas stove from my cold, dead hands."
There are several reasons the over-the-top rhetoric coming from the oil-gas fracking lobby and its representatives sounds exactly like that of the NRA and the gun lobby. First, they, along with the tobacco lobby, use the same propagandists and psy-ops agents. Second, like those other harmful cults, they care little if at all about the health, safety and well-being, if even the lives, of children, the elderly and families. They only care about the perpetuation of their narrow interests and profits.
Specifically for the oil-gas fracking industry, the primary concern is the perpetuation of our society's dependence on fossil fuels regardless of the impacts on climate change, international conflict, and viability of our long term economy. This includes ignoring or denying the toxic indoor air pollution directly resulting from the combustion of methane (marketed as "Natural") gas in our stoves, furnaces and water heaters.
Those of us working toward healthy electric homes have studied the growing mountain of health studies tying home methane gas use to a multitude of health harms, including asthma, cancer, pulmonary disease, Alzheimer's and more.
Affordable options are out there, such as heat pump HVAC systems (no longer requiring gas backup), heat pump hot water heaters, and induction stoves. We, and policy makers, need only have the will to get clean of our fossil fuel addiction.
HARV TEITELBAUM
Evergreen