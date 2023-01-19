Add the Orchard Mesa Pool to the ballot
I would like to thank the Daily Sentinel for offering to sit down with the city, school district and county to discuss the future of the Orchard Mesa Pool.
In my opinion I think that there is a simple answer to this problem.
1), The city of Grand Junction is in the “recreation” business to provide opportunities for its citizens to partake. While it may not always be profitable, the promotion of health and welfare of their citizens should be a number one priority.
2). I really don’t think that the new recreational center proposition will pass. There is too much acrimony surrounding this issue. The City Council is holding the Orchard Mesa Pool hostage in that if the proposal passes they will close the pool for good. What kind of deal is that? Does the City Council think that the people of Orchard Mesa will support the recreation center when it’s located several miles from their homes? I could see the language being changed to the proposal by adding a small tax percentage added for the maintenance of the Orchard Mesa Pool.
There really is room in this growing valley to support two indoor pools. While it may not be profitable in the beginning with some creative marketing I think that a profit could be returned to pay for the salaries of the individuals who work at the Orchard Mesa Pool.
3). Don’t wait or ignore the maintenance costs of the Orchard Mesa facility until you get to a critical stage. While it's true that there is a lifespan on the facility the City Council needs to look long into the future to replacing the facility. From past experience that is a downfall of the City Council in that they don’t necessarily plan for the future. That needs to be changed. With a small percentage of a tax increase in the recreation center passage this money could be earmarked for just maintenance and future expansion or replacement of the facility.
I really think that people would get behind the recreation center passage if the above is considered and written into the proposition.
Thanks for your consideration of this suggestion. I really do think that a recreation center is long overdue in the valley but not at the cost of closing the Orchard Mesa Pool.
SANDRA GEER
Grand Junction
Pragmatic environmentalism lives on
I enjoyed Greg Walcher’s column (“It wasn’t always this contentious”, Jan. 13) outlining the history of environmental conservation from 1901 through 1976. The extraordinary achievements of Teddy Roosevelt, FDR, and Richard Nixon are well worth recognizing. I wasn’t alive for most of that, but I’d guess that land use restrictions, billion dollar appropriations for national park improvements, and expansive federal pollution regulations might have been a tad bit contentious at the time. According to history.com, the 200 million acres Teddy Roosevelt transferred into the national forest system included 86 million acres of tribal land. The native Americans would have seen that as a divisive act.
There have always been tensions over who gets to use America’s natural resources, for what purpose, and what byproducts can be left behind for the general public to deal with. As Walcher describes, many of the highly visible pollution spectacles of the last century, from burning rivers to toxic Los Angeles air, sparked bipartisan action to restrict pollutants.
That type of courageous and pragmatic environmentalism lives on. The last Congress made progress on mitigating greenhouse gas pollution through historic investments to develop and deploy lower-carbon energy technologies like solar, wind, nuclear, geothermal, hydrogen, and carbon capture systems. Many of those policies have bipartisan support. So does permitting reform. We need to build reliable, affordable, clean energy. We don’t have time to waste.
We should expect courage, pragmatism, and serious problem solving from our elected leaders. Our energy needs are changing, and so is our environment. Tell Senator Bennet, Senator Hickenlooper, and Rep. Boebert to work on permitting reform now.
KATHY FACKLER
Durango
How we are increasingly manipulating language
The Daily Sentinel’s invited commentary by Gene Goffin is an example of the ever increasing manipulation of language in Western culture and its purpose to convince people that we can’t really read what is written, but rather must massage words to the consensus of powerful people… that the common man can’t accept the Constitution at face value.
For example, “Congress shall make no law …abridging the freedom of speech” and “the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed” are unmistakably to the point, but Goffin apparently supports SCOTUS justices that might shrewdly explain the likes of these sentences away… that will discard the Constitution.
What initiated and has empowered this manipulation of the language, the self-sufficient power of the word? It has to do with the now former “Christian nation.” The church first manipulated the Scriptures for its purposes, ignoring its clear precepts. It messed with its clear language. This mess has preceded to the point of absurdity with maybe the most obvious example of arguing that we cannot distinguish male and female, laughably even on a scientific basis. If we are not willing to have and to fight for a common language, we will remain on path to a doomed culture.
DAVID ZOLLNER
Grand Junction
Europeans did not arrive to an empty North America
In a recent letter, Kimball Shinkoskey wrote, "Our ancestors were tremendously ambitious. Think about it.... they arrived on a continent with nothing but wide-open geography before them, a geography stocked full of nature, but virtually nothing else. No towns, no technology, no trading posts, no friends, no enemies, nothing but themselves." In this context, I presume the author refers to Europeans arriving in North America during the 15th and 16th centuries.
Unfortunately, this viewpoint ignores the fact that the North American continent was not an empty space, but was inhabited by millions of native peoples. The various indigenous nations had rich economic, social, political and religious systems. There were myriad towns and cities; there were varied technologies for producing weapons, homes, utensils, and other essentials for daily life; and the geography "filled with nature" had sustained people for thousands of years. Tribes and nations did trade with one another, often from fixed locations.
For the Europeans, some natives became friends, though ultimately most became enemies as more and more of the continent was colonized. And it is important to remember that the ancestors of many Americans were brought to the continent as slaves, whose ambition was stripped entirely.
Yes, American history is full of stories of people whose personal ambition helped them overcome great odds. But it is pure myth to believe that European colonizers conquered a wide open land without extracting a great toll from millions of peoples. Ambition has its cost.
STEVEN ANDERSON
Parachute
Has the Avalon been here 100 years or the building?
Has the Avalon been here for 100 years? I am not 100 years old and I remember Cooper Theater was here for a long time before the Avalon took the building over.
Perhaps people are really saying the building has been here that long, but us old people like facts.
VERONA GRIFFITH
Clifton