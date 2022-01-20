Where to donate to fire victims
We have all been saddened by the horrific fire that took place in Boulder County, Colorado, burning more than 1,000 structures. I, like many of you, have looked for a safe and trustworthy way to contribute to these families.
This site gives 100% of your donation to the victims of this catastrophic fire. What that means is no monies are withheld for overhead expenses. If you donate $100 dollars, all $100 will be given to help these people. Also, the credit union that is managing this donation site has matched $200,000 of their own funds for the fire victims.
Someday, we all may need the assistance of others for unforeseen tragedies, so let's be generous and support our fellow Coloradans. Please notify everyone you know of this donation site and we will make a huge impact on the recovery of these Boulder County Fire victims.
Elevations Foundations
PO Box 9004
Boulder CO 80303
LINDA MORAN
Grand Junction
What recommitting to democracy looks like
Thank you for printing the op-ed by Sen. Michael Bennet. It was a reminder that the United States is a democratic republic. Holding our elected officials to a higher standard of morals and ethics is very important for the survival of democratic principles.
"Recommitting to our Democracy" means to continue to work to reduce child poverty. The Colorado Health Institute estimate for the Expanded Tax Credit is a reduction of child poverty in Colorado of up to 40%. Democracy must work for our children. Let us work together to pressure our elected officials to continue with this tax credit. We cannot fail Colorado children.
"Recommitting to Democracy" means to reform the filibuster and make the U.S. Senate a relevant institution where democratic debate allows for the impossible to happen. We must restore faith in the U.S. Senate and reform the filibuster.
"Recommitting to Democracy" means to democratize and invest in our infrastructure and pass the Build Back Better Act, which will help Coloradans in management of National Forests, wildfire prevention, drought relief, conservation efforts and climate change research. This bill invests in the lives of our children with preschool, free community college, and childcare for children under the age of 6. Democracy means to invest in those who are the most vulnerable: our children and our students. Coloradans know this.
"Recommitting to democracy" must include protecting our inalienable right to vote. Colorado has done well with mail-in ballots. Colorado election data provides factual evidence that our democracy is working in Colorado with 70,550, 699 mail-in ballots in 2020 of these 0.8% or 560,177 ballots were rejected for various reasons. We are an example of how democracy works.
Let us continue to be an example for the country and have our Congressional Delegation support the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021. Let us put pressure on our Congressional Delegation and say "This is what democracy looks like." We support the right to vote as Coloradans for all United States Citizens. Thank you to The Daily Sentinel for your commitment to democratic values and for supporting our democracy.
ELSA DIAS
Denver
Confused by new years time discrepancy
Until last year, I have always lived out East. I have always watched the ball drop at midnight in Times Square on TV. I enjoy that.
On Dec. 31, I watched Times Square on TV, which says it's a live show, but it's not. It's an hour slow. At 9:30 here it says it's 10:30 there when it's actually 11:30. Then they go off the air at 10 our time, which is midnight in New York City although the live show still thinks it's only 11. So I go to the Las Vegas show and at 10 p.m. our time, they're saying it's still 3 hours until the ball drops live in New York, which would be accurate if New York was in California. Then I hear fireworks going off in Grand Junction starting at 10 p.m., even though the new year isn't for another two hours here.
What is going on? Why can't I see the ball drop at midnight New York time? Doesn't anyone know when midnight is around here? The new year starts at midnight.
CAROL GESALMAN
Grand Junction
Champion the vaccinated
I couldn't help but be amused by Arthur Edwards' letter to the editor in a recent Daily Sentinel, "Sick of Hearing About the Unvaccinated." Hard to imagine where he gets his "facts" and how he disregards what doesn't fit his narrative.
"Let's start charging for the test (Covid-19) and then the real figures will start to show." This from a guy who says he's tested negative seven times!
How about this, ask the folks who show up at testing centers, ER's and hospitals whether or not they've been vaccinated. If not, have them sign a waiver indicating responsibility to pay for their healthcare should they test positive, including hospitalization if advised. Want to see some "real figures" rushing to get vaccinated?
It may seem arcane and violate the Hippocratic Oath of the medical community, but it surely would put a serious dent in your being sick of hearing about the unvaccinated. Imagine how sick of the "unvaccinated" tireless health care professionals must feel.
ELDON MCBRIDE
Palisade
Publish the COVID numbers
Why has the Sentinel stopped publishing COVID numbers including deaths, hospitalizations and omicron numbers? It is important for our community to understand how important it is to get vaccinated and boosted.
ANNE FITZGERALD
Clifton
Defer to Veterans Administration on military issues
Perhaps Lauren Boebert can offer her military expertise to our allies, Israel. The Israelis are under the mistaken belief that women should be drafted. Apparently, they believe that women carrying military assault weapons should be members of their military.
Since 68% of veterans suicides are by gun perhaps Red Flag laws applied to veterans might save lives. But there again Boebert’s military service qualifies her to dismiss Red Flag laws as overreach. Oh wait, just like her idol Trump, she avoided military service.
I realize that not everyone has a military background. In that case perhaps one should defer to those that do, like say the Veterans Administration.
DANIEL HARRIS
Fruita