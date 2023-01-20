We need to right the Ship of State
Classified documents from Biden’s vice-presidential term (six years ago) have been found in his garage and in his post-Obama-administration office. Several outgoing Presidents (who can declassify any documents in any manner) have taken classified documents and later worked with Archives and lawyers to return applicable papers. But as VP, Biden had absolutely no authority to declassify or take classified Obama-administration documents.
I doubt that Trump or Biden packed those document boxes themselves or knew their contents. Trump had allowed Archives and the FBI to examine the documents in his home, and had added a stronger door lock per FBI advice. His lawyers were working with Archives. But he was raided anyway.
Biden, referring to Trump, stated that no one who took classified documents should ever be President. Will he now resign? Will his home be raided and Jill’s underwear drawer pawed through? Doubtful.
The Department of Justice knew of Biden’s documents before the 2022 election. As with the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, it suppressed exposure until after November. This election interference should result in charges.
Through Musk’s release of Twitter archives, we learned the FBI/DOJ gave Twitter $3.5 million “reimbursement,” and ex-FBI-agent Twitter employees worked with then-current FBI agents to censor or shadow-ban conservative viewpoints — more election interference. Information contrary to CDC COVID dictats was also suppressed in this government/social media collusion, keeping millions from making informed decisions.
Our government needs serious scrutiny and reform.
ANGIE MANY
Eckert
Mexico leading the way on banning smoking
Unbelievable that Mexico is far ahead of the USA in public health by enacting a strict ban on public smoking. The USA, not Mexico, boasts of the first man to walk on the moon in 1969 and the 2021 Mars helicopter landing.
Is public smoking more harmful in Mexico than in America? Are the Mexican public health policymakers and politicians vaccinated from Big Tobacco's deadly pesos? Humanity must hope that no Mexican tobacco addict will seek U.S. asylum just to freely smoke. Thank you, Mexico.
MIKE SAWYER
Denver
The Republican Party’s house of cards
"If you won't stand for something, you'll fall for anything." — Alexander Hamilton
By now it should be abundantly clear that George Santos has become the new leader of the Republican Party. Lying has become the foundation upon which so-called Republican leadership has secured its notorious role in American politics. One need look no further than the roles that 2020 election deniers have secured to head up the most powerful committees in the Republican controlled House of Representatives. All of them have continued to insist that Trump won the election, despite countless court decisions that have steadfastly rebuked and refuted their baseless claims.
Kevin McCarthy, newly elected as House Speaker, has been thoroughly emasculated by House Republican extremists and must now do their bidding, while clinging to his thread-bare ego. A well-practiced liar himself, McCarthy has demonstrated repeatedly that he will live and die clinging to the decaying vine of Trumpism. "Give in" has been his mantra as opposed to "standing up" for anything resembling integrity and principles. When he has neither, he's obviously anchored himself in quicksand.
He wants to eliminate or at least gut, the House Ethics committee. That's convenient for him and his election-denying cronies who all refused to comply with subpoenas to testify to their knowledge of various nefarious acts in support of the Jan. 6 insurrection. No ethics… no problem. Thus, his no surprise refusal to take appropriate action concerning George Santos, the "honest" newly elected congressman from New York who has completely fabricated his life story and apparently duped the 142,000 people who elected him to office.
As the 2023 congressional session unfolds, it will likely reveal a host of Republican initiatives based on lies, conspiracy theories, revenge and endless investigations designed to thwart any kind of action to deal constructively with the myriad issues confronting Americans.
George Santos is the perfect illustration of the Joker who builds this house of cards all the while insisting that it is truly a mansion. Trump's unraveling portends an ugly end to the latest version of McCarthyism. Even a house of cards is doomed to collapse when built on shifting sand.
ELDON MCBRIDE
Palisade
How abortion and civil rights intersect
It was great that The Daily Sentinel Saturday paper had a front page article highlighting upcoming MLK (Martin Luther King Jr.) events slated for Monday, our national holiday in his honor. There was an article on the next page about Representative Boebert’s support of a bill requiring medical assistance to babies who survive abortions. The two topics may seem unrelated to many but actually share a common thread.
In large part, because of Martin Luther King Jr.’s nonviolent leadership and dedication, the Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964, only a beginning to end the continued struggle against racial inequality and segregation, which are a sad legacy of slavery in our country. The slave trade industry supported the belief that enslaved people be treated as non-human commodities to be bought, sold and exploited. Slavery became so engrained and accepted in our culture that, even though opposition was present and contentious, “good” people promoted and accepted it. Eight of our first 12 presidents were slave owners. People could adhere to their own personal beliefs without judging or opposing those who found it acceptable. A Civil War and six centuries later, human racial equality is still divisive.
It seems ironic that we need to legislate the Born-Alive Act (which Boebert endorses) to ensure that babies who survive a failed abortion receive medical care, just as any other newborn human being. Even though biological research confirms that human life begins at conception/fertilization, our nation must enact a bill to protect and ensure newborn human citizens “equal rights.”
Equally ironic is the fact that in our country unborn human body parts are bought and sold like commodities.
MARY BETH GILLIGAN
Clifton
Our ancestors did not arrive at an empty continent
I read Kimball Shinkoskey’s letter on our ancestor’s ambition with dismay and sadness. Both emotions are brought on by the clear lack of understanding of our country’s history. Our ancestors did not arrive on this continent to “nothing but wide-open geography.” Both north and south America have been inhabited for at least 14,000 years.
Our ancestors arrived at a land filled with people, who had a developed government, cultures, villages and thriving agriculture systems. All of which they shared with those who would decimate their societies.
With a little work it is easy to find any number of stories of the first nations people helping the colonizers survive their first winter, after all this is what our “Thanksgiving” is about. In return these people were slaughtered, their lands, children and culture taken from them and still they survive. I would recommend reading the book Indian Givers: How Native Americans Transformed the World, by Jack Weatherford. This book is a good place to start to understand that while our ancestors had ambition, they were given a huge head start by taking over what had been in place for eons including our system of democracy based upon the Iroquois Great Law.
Let us not forget those whose shoulders we stand upon.
SHERRY STEELE
Grand Junction