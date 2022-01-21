Why are there ineligible voters on our rolls?
Our Secretaries of State from Wayne Williams to current Gina Griswold and our own Mesa County officials often tell us that Colorado is the Gold Standard for voting.
If that is so, why did the Public Interest Legal Foundation sue Colorado regarding ineligible voters on our rolls?
WALLY SMITH
Grand Junction
There are many different political views in the valley
In response to Richard Gavigan's recent letter regarding the school board meeting, your assertion that the "general political alignment of valley residents is 80% conservative and 20% progressive" is complete nonsense. Did you happen to see how close the recent election was for all three conservative candidates on the board? Or how about Congresswomen Boebert and her very slim margin of victory last year?
There are plenty of voters in this town who are moderate or a mix of both, too. Please stop with the exaggerations. And referring to The Daily Sentinel as a "hometown tabloid" is, sadly, yet another ignorant comment. They, sir, are actually a voice of common sense and fact-based reporting. We are lucky to have this excellent local paper.
MADDIE ELLSFORD
Clifton
Dig into school board legal counsel idea
I have many questions regarding this suspicious effort to employ outside counsel to advise the District 51 School Board. Why would Andrea Haitz unilaterally and secretively request a letter of engagement with this law firm a little more than a week after meeting with them? Why would Will Jones be more upset about perceived “leaks” than the back room dealings engaged in this episode? Were promises or allegiances made by Angela Lema when she contacted this firm while she was campaigning for election?
As a wise person has said to me more than once, “Most of your questions can be answered by one word... money.”
These new board members should be listening, gathering information and looking for ways to improve education outcomes for students, value and assist teachers and administrators, and try to engage all parents in the education system.
Instead, they are focusing on a background issue and striking out on their own with a level of hubris and arrogance that should be shocking. And yet it seems par for the course. It is telling that these new board members ignored appointing the most experienced board member as president and co-opted the “Treasurer” position for themselves to look over, what else, money. Paying a non-local law firm two to three times the salary of the present in-house counsel seems illogical and idiotic.
Something stinks here. So please dig deeper on this relationship. When did these discussions actually begin? Was there a quid pro quo? How many open-meeting statutes were violated? How much of our public money is being thrown around? And how does this scorched-earth policy for an advisory role really do anything to advance a great education for our kids?
WILLIAM DAVIS
Palisade
Democracy is based on free and fair elections
Humans have fallen prey to allowing myths to become stronger than reality. These myths allow our imagination to build an amazing network of cooperation, even to the extent of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The stolen election myth fueled by social media is a perfect example. This myth will collapse as soon as people stop believing it. Unfortunately, without any factual information to support a stolen election, some individuals continue to perpetuate the myth. I do not believe the election was stolen, but to effect change and move on individuals must reject the myth and believe the facts.
Our democracy is based on free and fair elections as occurred in 2020.
DAN ELSNER
Grand Junction
Thanks to students who chose to wear masks
In regards to the picture of the student body at the assembly at Central High School in which the new logo was presented, I want to thank the handful of students who were wearing masks.
I'm sure it's hard with peer pressure but my hand and heart goes out to the few who showed they cared about fellow classmates, staff, faculty and the public. Thank you!
PENNY PETERSON
Grand Junction
Democracy is eroding in the U.S.
Our democracy faces the greatest threat since the civil war! Three US generals recently stated their fear of an imminent civil war because of our dangerous divisions.
When our capitol was attacked by right wing extremists, we came very close to a coup. We have 70 million Americans that voted for the most dishonest, despicable and dangerous human being to ever hold the office of president of the U.S.
Republicans in Congress are afraid of Trump and lack the courage to hold him accountable for inciting the attack on the capitol. Only two brave Republicans in the House had the courage to join the democrats on the committee to investigate the capitol riot! I guess since some of them think the attackers were just tourists they don’t believe they are accountable.
The Republican Party sees the shrinking white population and is doing everything they can to impede minorities, the poor and disabled to exercise their right to vote! Stephen Lewinski, a leading scholar on how democracies die says, “Democracies may die at the hands, not of generals, but of elected leaders, presidents or prime ministers who subvert the very process that brought them to power. Some of these leaders dismantle democracy quickly, as Hitler did in the wake of the 1933 Riechstag fire in Germany. More often, though, democracies erode slowly, in barely visible steps.”
If this sounds familiar it is because this is exactly what is happening in the United States!
TOM HEFFERNAN
Montrose
Respecting the picket line for King Soopers employees
Over the last several years King Soopers has been a quick outlet for my grocery needs. During these visits, I take my substitute teacher's treat bag and hand out their favorite candy to the King Sooper's dependable and hardworking employees. Brief chats may snowball into a little depth regarding their humble and struggling lives.
Last week my smartphone reminded me it was the birthday of a favorite young King Soopers employee. I treasure their trust even to share about their working environment. I am saddened many times to be told that s/he quit or transferred out.
A few days ago an employee over 60-years-old looked into my 69-year-old blue eyes asking, “Will you respect the picket line?” My heart forced me to answer, “Yes.” Maybe their union representatives should bargain for a “generic” chaplain.
MIKE SAWYER
Denver
Ask candidates if they believe the Big Lie
I really enjoyed the commentary article by Steve Zansberg In the Jan. 9 Sentinel and after reading your editorial page the same day, I would hope you ask every candidate for office that walks through your door this question. Do you agree that Joe Bidden was lawfully elected president in November 2021, Yes or No?
Let us not elect those that do not believe in democracy. It is past time to start culling out those who would believe in the "Big Lie!"
JOHN FORSTER
Hotchkiss