Pay attention to factual news
Representative Matt Soper must not be reading The Daily Sentinel to get national news. He is blaming Gov. Polis for the price of eggs, gas fees, taxes, 10 cent plastic bags, utility rates, delivery fees and inflation.
FYI Matt, the Avian flu is decimating millions of egg-laying chickens in the U.S. Gas fees have gone up to help taxpayers in paying future billions of dollars to remediate thousands of toxic abandoned wells in Colorado. Gov. Polis signed off on the income tax reduction in Colorado, Matt. I already have plastic particulates in my bloodstream from the proliferation of plastic bags and anything to decrease adding more seems good to me. Natural gas prices increased all around the world, Matt, not due to Gov. Polis, but to Russia’s revenge from their war on Ukraine. Gas companies could have drilled more or given consumers a break on gasoline prices, but they chose to pocket billions of dollars in profits instead. So much for patriotism and helping fellow citizens.
The pandemic caused millions of Americans to re-evaluate their participation in the economy via slavery-like minimal wages, and employers had to increase wages to bring them back. That along with the aforementioned caused inflation. So Matt, drop the partisan politics and pay attention to the factual news — that of course excludes Fox News and most of the social media.
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction
Which flu this week?
The modern Democratic Party demands you not believe your eyes, but swallow what they feed you and not only like it, but beg for more.
Inflation has exploded since mid-2021, my eyes and wallet tell me so. Rather than honestly confront rising input, production, and delivery costs, some of our Democrat friends must believe the root causes are: Bird flu, bovine flu, lettuce flu, swine flu, rice flu, wheat flu, potato flu, petroleum flu, or any other convenient flu. Perhaps the most likely cause is Democrat flu.
GREG SCOTT
Grand Junction
The machinery of misinformation
Dear Amy Many, Elon Musk kind of alluded to a story on Twitter (a real news source, just kidding), about some fictitious payments the FBI made to Twitter? Jack Dorsey, the former owner of Twitter said that never happened.
Elon Musk, is what we now call a "Disrupter" in the social media space. If you have not seen the movie Glass Onion yet, see it as soon as you can. One of the central characters in this movie is an Elon Musk-like person. No facts, no shreds of evidence, but loads of speculation by the truckload.
A Tucker Carlson Fox News show? I have not seen any real news on Fox for so long, I know if I flip my remote accidentally to them, I am watching the cable version of the Enquirer newspaper. Lauen Boebert is on social media talking about FBI payments to Twitter too! Sorry Amy, none of that happened. We have a thing on the internet now called "Fact Check."
Your claim about a Twitter payoff is rated as 100% false. Did you know that? Or did you know it, yet put it in a letter to the editor anyway? See, I just don't understand the misinformation machinery.
Hunter Biden's laptop? Who cares? Seriously, who really cares about it? What I do care about now is how a guy named George Santos who claims to be a Republican got elected to the U.S. Congress. Did you know there are now photos of him online in drag down in Brazil? Did you know he stole $3,000 from some homeless veterans for surgery for their sick dog? I am outraged by this fraud. Like Herschel Walker, he has no business being in Congress.
Did you read Donald Trump's latest press release listing his platform for his presidential run in 2024? Arresting high school teachers and college professors for teaching CRT in schools, executing drug dealers, and removing all safeguards on social media for monitoring hate speech. That is the hatred of ethnic minorities, women, gay people, and Jews. Then, the very next day Trump through his lawyers demanded to be allowed back onto Facebook. Facebook? Sounds like he wants the misinformation machine to get cranked up once again.
Let the clown show begin!
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
How New Zealand responded to mass shooting
Does the US government want our guns? Nope. Has the NRA been pushing that nonsense for 40 years now? 100% true.
The prime minister of New Zealand is stepping down in October. Her common sense approach to military style weapons in the hands of the public made her a hero in her own country. Their government after a mass shooting asked the citizens of New Zealand to please give up their long rifles, and they did. No Waco-like stand offs with the ATF or FBI. After the good people of their country handed over their military assault style rifles, what happened next was nothing less than amazing. No more mass shootings, violent crime went way down.
In our own country here in America there seems to be a lot of paranoia about some secret conspiracy by our government to confiscate our guns. Trust me, they don't want them. What they do want is to keep those guns out of the hands of crazy people.
I know a way to get Americans onboard with a common sense approach to owning military weapons. Have all those paranoid gun owners sit in a large auditorium with the families of everyone who were killed or wounded in mass shootings since 2017. They would have to have an auditorium that seats more than 5,000 people. Sad isn't it? Some people care more about owning their assault rifles than protecting our children.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction
Why does the city get a say on private trees?
I read with interest the opinion piece titled “Give housing a break” regarding the approach of the city to appropriate their grasp on things that don’t belong to them. Trees. It’s not enough for the “forestry” division in the city to take care of trees on city property, which should be their job. They now want to control trees on private property. They want to control the species, number and placement of trees on private property to preserve the “canopy.”
Where do these people come from? They aren’t elected and they answer to no one but other non-elected city personnel. I know of no one that is asking, let alone demanding, that the city take over management of things that aren’t theirs.
At the planning commission hearing on this item, it was pointed out that this is a desert and the only trees that existed in this valley when the city was founded in 1882, were cottonwood trees that were already along the river and major drainages. Every other tree that makes up their beloved “canopy” was planted by people living here, and without government fiat. Let’s keep it that way. The city doesn’t buy, plant or nurture the trees that they so badly want to regulate.
Pretty sweet gig, I’d say. They just want to dictate what private property owners do with their own property. Know what I call that? It’s totalitarianism. Communism if you will. They already do that through the planning process by ordering trees and other landscaping to be planted and maintained in city right-of-ways. Then they require that the homeowner, who has no say in this, make sure that the landscaping doesn’t die. Those trees in the boulevard strip, by the way, are a hazard to vehicles attempting to enter a street since they block much of the visual corridor to check for oncoming traffic.
The fee increase that was mentioned was a much-negotiated traffic impact fee. Prior to that the city, in their “fairness,” could require development to purchase and install traffic signals at major intersections without regard to the proportionate cost of all traffic. If you were the last one to develop that tipped the scale, you were required to pay for and install them. Turn lanes that directly benefited new development were to be paid for by that development.
DON PETTYGROVE
Grand Junction