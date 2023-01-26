Sending a message of love with shoebox gifts
I am writing to thank Grand Junction-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items — Grand Junction-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.
Across Colorado, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 303-745-9179.
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13 to 20, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
LIZETTE MILLER
Samaritan’s Purse
Not raising the debt limit will hurt Boebert’s constituents
It’s time Representative Lauren Boebert puts her need for power aside and votes to raise the debt ceiling. This is not something that requires much thought.
These are debts that need to be paid and would affect her constituent’s ability to pay their monthly bills. If they are not paid, those of us receiving Medicare, veteran’s benefits, Medicaid and Social Security will not be able to pay our bills or receive health care. Soldiers and federal worker’s pay will be cut, pension payments will be suspended. Individuals who have mortgages will see interest rates go up.
Raising the debt limit doesn’t authorize new spending. It just allows the Treasury to raise money to pay for its current debt, of which a portion was accrued from the Trump Administration. One-third of that debt is discretionary approved by Congress through appropriation bills. The rest of the debt is spent on entitlement programs that support a great deal of Rep. Boebert’s constituents.
I’m deeply concerned that this is an indication of what the Republicans will be working on in the House these next two years… getting rid of these important programs that serve the people. We cannot let this happen. Please make your concerns matter by contacting Rep. Boebert. As an unaffiliated voter I’m already tired of her disregard for the basic needs of her constituents.
DENISE HOCTOR
Fruita
Why wasn’t Barnes story on the front page?
ll Bistro was a fine restaurant. It was a fixture on Main for years. It is not a front page above the fold story.
The dismemberment murder of Warren Barnes is front page news.
What were you thinking burying this important story?
ERIC NIEDERKRUGER
Grand Junction
We need solutions, not rants and misinformation
I find Kevin McCarney’s endless ranting and disinformation not helpful in clarifying or solving the issues we face as a country. We are all concerned that the system for protecting classified information is clearly a failure.
The fact both our current and former president were found to have classified documents held in inappropriate locations is disconcerting. It also leaves me wondering about what would happen if we checked the houses of all our federal representatives. If Biden had documents from when he was a senator, I wonder what is at Nancy Pelosi home office or the Bush ranch?
What I do know is the ranting, raving, name calling and disinformation from both parties does nothing to solve this issue. I want to see a bipartisan investigation on why the “classified document” system has failed and how to correct it. C’mon McCarney, offers solutions not just rants!
SHERRY STEELE
Grand Junction