Sloppy article in a recent edition

You're still at it. In the Jan. 28 edition, page 8A, in the article about Abdul Wasi Safi the caption under the photo ends... "is his brother as his brother." Huh? Plus, the entire article terminates with a glaring sentence fragment ... "Nearly 76,000 Afghans who worked with American soldiers since 2001." What about those 76,000 Afghans, huh? You dangle a fragment of a sentence! Very sloppy! I should expect better, but I'm not surprised.