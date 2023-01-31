Sloppy article in a recent edition
You're still at it. In the Jan. 28 edition, page 8A, in the article about Abdul Wasi Safi the caption under the photo ends... "is his brother as his brother." Huh? Plus, the entire article terminates with a glaring sentence fragment ... "Nearly 76,000 Afghans who worked with American soldiers since 2001." What about those 76,000 Afghans, huh? You dangle a fragment of a sentence! Very sloppy! I should expect better, but I'm not surprised.
HOWARD WALITT
Grand Junction
Boebert’s ideas conflict with the Constitution
Representative Lauren Boebert has said: "The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church." Since Rep. Boebert has called herself a "Christian nationalist," she must mean a Christian church. But which Christian church does she have in mind?
If you Google "Christian Denominations in the United States," you'll find that there are dozens of them in our country, including Quaker, Catholic, Presbyterian, Russian Orthodox, Baptist, Amish, Mormon, Episcopalian, Christian Science, Lutheran, and many more. Clearly, in the United States there is no church that represents all Americans who are Christians. And since there is no way the government could follow conflicting directions from all Christian denominations, what Boebert would like to see is impossible.
Moreover, nowhere in the Constitution does it call for government by churches. In fact, in the First Amendment, it states that the government should "make no law respecting an establishment of religion," and in Article VI that "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."
Far from including anything like "Christian nationalism" in the Constitution, America's founders established a system that permits all American citizens to direct the government through our duly elected representatives, senators, and presidents. Hereafter, I hope Coloradans won't elect anyone else with misguided notions as flawed, radical, and unconstitutional as Boebert's.
JAMES MAGUIRE
Boulder
Energy bills are doubling for people who can’t afford it
On my early morning marketplace shopping outing, I was saddened to hear my employee friend share that her upcoming power/gas bill is $449.91. It’s over doubled from previous metro-Denver winter months. Working at her 40-hour-per-week job for seven years is upsetting to this 81-year-old single petite mountain-born woman.
MIKE SAWYER
Denver
Legislature is failing homeowners win HOAs
HOA issues in Grand Junction and throughout the state are well known with no help to mitigate homeowner problems. Below is a letter to the editor concerning the lack of interest in HOA homeowner complaints from our legislature.
Mobile home park and Homeowners Association (HOA) homeowners have much in common. Each experiencing increasing and unexpected assessments/fees, abusive practices from HOA Boards and park owners in not complying with governing documents, questionable evictions, and covenant violations accompanied by excessive attorney fees to name a few. Somehow, our legislature has managed to recognize these issues as negatively affecting mobile home park owners but damn be HOA homeowners. Several years ago legislation was passed to provide mobile home park homeowners with an out of court dispute resolution process: accessible, affordable and enforceable and that is a good thing. They even approved the creation of an Oversight Program funded with taxpayers' dollars to contain abusive practices. Also created was an assistance program to help mobile home park homeowners with delinquent financial commitments. Another good thing.
HOA homeowners representing 55% of Colorado homeowners, in 9,000 HOAs with 800,000+ units are ignored when asking for an out of court dispute resolution process within the existing State HOA Office. This would require HOA homeowners to fund the process: no taxpayer dollars required. State studies/reviews support creating this process, but these were trashed. Thus, all the HOA State laws and HOA governing documents, unlike that of mobile home parks, are basically unenforceable unless one has deep financial pockets to go to court. HOAs and homeowners spend tens of millions each year attempting, mostly failing, to enforce their HOA rights that are in writing and have to put up with excessive and unjustified fees. The Colorado HOA Forum, www.coloradohoaforum.com, has preached the need for out of court dispute resolution for the past eight years, but no one is listening (see their proposal on their website).
Now the final legislative insult and means to "kick-the-can-down-the-road" solution to HOA homeowner's rights is HOA Bill 23-1105. Seems as though the courteous way for our legislators to avoid addressing HOA enforcement of homeowner rights is to create a Task Force through this Bill to study HOA issues. Really! One could write the final report of the Task Force now as the issues and solutions have been discussed each year for the past decades thus nothing new will come out of another
STANLEY HRINCEVICH
Highlands Ranch
The IRS wants you!
On many road trips through the U.S. heartland, I’d scan the AM radio dial from one end to the other and find nothing but conservative talk.
All the big ones, Rush, Glenn, Sean and the rest were there, airing many of the same commercials.
One in particular would ask, “Are you $10,000 or more in debt with the IRS?”... We can help!
My thoughts would turn to their "target audience," uber conservative patriotic Americans who apparently don’t pay their taxes.
Recently it was disclosed that a famous conservative, multi-billionaire and former U.S. President paid less in taxes than this pensioner did that year. This guy Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is putting everyone in posterior puckering fear of hiring 86,000 IRS agents.
Like every seat at Met-Life Stadium from the field to the cheap seats with IRS Agents! No face paint, as they tend to be stiff shirts and these “guys” mean business, IRS business. The libs have a plan to tax the rich more. The super wealthy’s gotta pay up.
I don’t have the wherewithal to hire a tax genius like Alan Weisselberg to crunch my numbers. I bring my true and pertinent numbers to Mrs.Taxlady, write a check to the IRS or get a pittance back.
Somebody’s gotta keep an eye on these rich folks as a few may cheat like that nameless, multi-billionaire I mentioned.
The commercial asks, “Are you ten thousand dollars or more in debt with the IRS?” You are? Then, pay up slacker.
KEITH RIKER
Mancos