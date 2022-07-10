Facts and truth are in short supply
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel is a newspaper. It reaches a lot of people in Western Colorado. It is what I would call a fair and balanced newspaper. Unlike some news sources who use talking points and catchy phrases like "leftist" or "biased."
Fox News is being sued for $1.2 billion right now for blatantly lying about a story they did not take the time to investigate, and that same civil suit is now moving forward full steam ahead.
A recent letter writer to this newspaper is not unlike some letters I have read from Fred Stewart, or David Kearsley, who complains that the Sentinel is a "lefty" newspaper, which it is not. Mr. Dee used the words "biased" and "leftist" in his short letter to the editor 13 times. We all know what bias means — a certain prejudice one way or another. But leftist is a word used more now than any other time since the 1980s. It is a talking point on Fox News or Newsmax or a number of online chats, yet I seriously doubt those using this word really know its meaning.
We can all sit back and throw around words like leftist, or right wing whack jobs, or other silly words, but attributing them to anything in the free press is downright nonsense. That is why it is called the "free press." A uniquely American practice that is guaranteed in our constitution.
Some newspapers lean left or center or right or whatever, but this newspaper, The Daily Sentinel, is not one of them. Nobody told Lauren Boebert to place her foot in her mouth when she speaks, yet she does it anyway. Reporting on this does not make this newspaper anything other than a source for news.
Between December 2020 and March 2021, I could have sworn that The Daily Sentinel was a Republican/Trumper leaning newspaper, but I would have been wrong. All they were doing was reporting on what was happening around us.
A certain segment of Americans, some in western Colorado, refused to believe the outcome of a fair election in 2020, and it was reported as such almost daily, since it was also in the national news as well. Tina Peters had a good job, but she blew it. Now she faces jail time. That fact was reported here. It is the truth. Truth is in short supply now.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
God help us if this is our legacy
I have lived a very long time, served faithfully as a public servant for some 45 years, and cast my vote thoughtfully and without prejudice both locally and nationally. Yet, never through all those many decades have I witnessed such jaded, political corruption and indifference to the future of our country and the welfare of all her citizens.
I cannot help but wonder at those who have turned their backs on our unique, American commitment to universal freedom and individual responsibility, all for the sake of unbridled racism and self-interest.
God help us if this is our legacy to coming generations, that we have become so jaded that we can only wink at the very real prospect of a Biblically illiterate libertine who is no longer an outrage, but rather a viable candidate for supreme, and — granted the opportunity — very permanent commander-in-chief.
MATTS DJOS
Cedaredge
Be proactive in wolf conflict management
Recreational wolf hunting must never happen! Wolves are intelligent, social animals. Pack structures, prey and territorialism combine to regulate wild wolf populations. Science indicates that there is no need to “cull” or keep a population “in check.” Hunting wolves is trophy hunting, and, only, done as a blood sport!
Colorado has an opportunity to get wolf restoration right. While our neighbors in the Northern Rockies have failed, and are now engaged in a full-on war on wolves, Coloradans have the spirit and leadership to coexist with native carnivores.
Both Colorado Parks and Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife have a responsibility to do right by wolves, do right by Coloradans and get paws on the ground by 2023!
Colorado's wolf plan must restore wolves throughout suitable, historical habitat in western Colorado in order to bring about the desired ecological benefit, fulfill the spirit of Proposition 114 and track with the best available science. A half-hearted, superficial effort that sees only token wolf populations will fail Colorado and wolves!
Conflict avoidance must be proactive! Wolves are native to Colorado and are highly-adapted carnivores. They are naturally inclined to feed on deer, elk and other native wildlife. But, when non-native, unprotected livestock are on the landscape they represent easy feeding opportunities for wolves. State officials, and livestock owners must do their part by taking robust, proactive conflict-avoidance measures!
DIANE KASTEL
Wheaton, Illinois
We must act to protect wolves from being slaughtered
I am a 60-year-old woman who loves all animals, but the subject of my concern right now is wolves and the killing of them in the Rockies. They are demonized and seen as bloodthirsty beasts when in fact they kill only to feed their pack members. They are highly complex animals that have tight knit families, training their young and caring for their injured and sick.
I am particularly impressed with their pack dynamics. In their family units, wolves are playful, nurturing and intelligent. When a family member is killed it affects the whole pack. They grieve the loss. The alpha pair, a male and female mated pair, are the leaders of the pack. The female wolf is said to be the glue that holds the family unit together. If one or both of this pair is killed the result is devastating to the family unit. This usually results in the dissolving of the pack.
Wolves keep deer populations down. They mate for life. They have over 200 million scent cells. They can hear up to six miles away in the forest. A wolf’s jaw has a crushing power of over 1,500 lbs per square inch. They can swim up to eight miles. Importantly, only two wolf attacks have led to fatalities in North America in the 21st century.
It is an abomination that wolves are being slaughtered in the Northern Rockies. I call on Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and President Biden to pay attention and to defend the protection of wolves.
KIMBERLY SILVA
North Providence, Rhode Island