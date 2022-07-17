Boebert’s church and state comments are shocking
I was shocked to hear Lauren Boebert’s comments about separation of church and state. Having heard them second hand, I had to Google her remarks, thinking she has been misquoted. Nope. She really doesn’t understand the need for separation of church and state.
From my history lessons, I remember that many of the people who came to this country early on came to avoid religious persecution. Without this important separation, we would all be subject to the whims of whatever current group is “in power.” Should a Roman Catholic congress predominate, perhaps IVF or AI would become illegal (I remember the unfounded fears that the Pope would rule the U.S. ifJohn Kennedy were elected.)
Perhaps if a polygamous cult were in favor, polygamy would be legal, and those not practicing such would be considered inferior. Absurd, perhaps, but our founding fathers wanted all of us protected — including Lauren Boebert.
It appears she would like to push her faith beliefs on all of us thereby ignoring the Constitution, which protects us all. I hope the people of Colorado are far too intelligent to re-elect this threat to our democracy.
MARSHA HARVEY
Dillon
Voters must know the answers to these questions
In a few months we will be voting and the media has access and the opportunity to ask candidates questions. Here is a list of questions that must be answered by every candidate, be they Republican or Democrat:
1. Do you support an abortion ban?
2. Do you support the abolishment of the electoral college?
3. Do you support Donald Trump?
4. Do you support Vladimir Putin?
5. Do you support the right for every American to vote?
6. Do you support protecting and saving our environment?
7. Do you support the freedom to marry whomever you choose?
8. Do you support the sale of assault weapons?
Every question must be answered with a “yes or no.”
LEON RODRIGUEZ
Denver
Letter writer’s hypocrisy is overwhelming
Sometimes the hypocrisy of so-called "conservatives" becomes overwhelming as evidenced by Gene H. Dreher's letter last Sunday.
He rails about Democrats demanding to control every aspect of human life, including all thoughts and speech. Wow! I wonder if he has looked recently at what Republican politicians in Florida and Texas are doing.
In these states and others that Republicans control, politicians on the right want to regulate what a woman can do with her body, including mandating that 10 year old girls must give birth to their rapist's babies. They have passed laws which require teachers to ignore American history and teach a watered down version that makes slavery sound like a good time for Black people who got free jobs.
In Florida, it's against the law to talk about sexual orientation in the schools so don't say the word "gay" on pain of removal. Even math books are subject to Governor DeSantis' review. Moreover, professors are required to undergo a disclosure of their politics if they want to continue teaching.
DeSantis and other Republicans loved the Supreme Court's ruling that corporations have free speech rights to give unlimited campaign contributions, but Disney was not allowed to criticize Republicans.
Many red states have passed laws to limit the right to vote despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. So the most basic right under the Constitution that Dreher professes to know so much about is being limited by his fellow believers in what now constitutes "conservatism."
He says that he can spot a Democrat from 100 yards by the "rag on their face," so I guess he believes that we don't have the right to protect ourselves from a virus that has killed over one million people in the U.S. So much for live and let live.
Finally, he complains about the sensationalized propaganda that he claims Democrats get from the news media. I guess he thinks that Fox News does a better job of being fair and honest when they don't even bother to broadcast the Jan. 6 Committee hearings or if they do, they denigrate the Republicans who testify against Trump as RINO's, despite the fact that they worked in the administration.
Mostly, I was appalled by Dreher's anger against education and people who receive it. When did it become a good thing to go through life uneducated and angry?
GLENN WHITACKER
Glade Park
No compassion for someone who broke the law
Call me whatever you want (some-type-of-phobic, prejudiced, etc.), but I have absolutely no compassion or pity for a person with alternative lifestyles that has no respect for her country or for the laws of any country she travels to. She wanted to play the "game," got caught, now she must live with the outcome.
What about our other citizens being held for years in various countries, but no outcry by the "social elite" because these prisoners are not “divas” of the entertainment, sports world or whatever station in social society?
LARRY M. HEAD
Hotchkiss
Can’t Colorado afford to waive fee for teachers?
With an ongoing shortage of Colorado teachers, substitute teachers and bus drivers, isn’t it past time for the state to remove this statement on teacher’s applications and renewals for certification, “All new employees must be fingerprinted per H.B. 90-1077 at a cost of $40 to the employee.”
Can’t Colorado afford this fee? This $40 might help pay for a tank of gas for a teacher.
MIKE SAWYER
Denver