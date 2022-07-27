Come out for Webb Space Telescope Night!
Webb Space Telescope Night: A special screening of the movie "The Hunt for Planet B: The Quest for Another Earth Begins" will be shown along with initial released images from the Webb Space Telescope. A brief review of the Webb design and overview will be given. All ages are welcomed.
The date is Wednesday, July 27 and will be held in Grand Junction from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The location is at the Grand Junction Business Incubation Center board room. The address is 2591 Legacy Way, Grand Junction. Please register at their website under events.
ROGER STONE
Grand Junction
In response to some recent letters
If you have half a brain, you tend to notice that life is complex. Simple rules are only good for simpletons, because “All rules, including this one, are sometimes true and sometimes false.” When I was a child there was a rhyme about “stepping on a crack.” If you want to live that way, cool. Don’t step on cracks. If you want me to live that way, not cool.
Generally it’s not cool to steal things from people. But if it’s “in the public good” and you have a badge or government ID then it’s okay? Is it okay to take money from everyone to benefit a tiny percent of the population (that means “few” for you Democrats.) Government run “rec centers,” bike paths, etc. seem to fall into that category.
Some guy who calls himself “Steven Fredericks” seems to have friends at the Sentinel, at least his vaporings have been published 21 times from September, 2021 through July, 2022. Stephen, English is a linear language, things follow in order. Out of control substance abusers are a problem and require some “mitigation.” Now, a rational person might consider that Democrats are in that same category, but I didn’t suggest it, you did. And as far as the letter writer from Glade Park goes, I do think I explicitly said I don’t care who you sleep with, I just don’t want to be included.
Finally, I owe an apology to Anne Landman because in at least the specific case of the registered Republican woman from Cedaredge, Anne is correct, that person is a Nazi. I think free speech and discussion is healthy. I’m old and male, so “mean” is a “meaningless” term to me. At best, all words are an attempt to communicate and meanings are subjective.
Live and let live. You do your best for you, but when your actions impinge on others, then problems arise.
I’m not a “conservative,” I’m worse. I’m a “right libertarian,” the bane of all Progressives, Collectivists, Communitarians, elephant clad Nazis, elitists of all stripes, and other silly people.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
A bad experience with the Postal Service
We want to relate our experience with the U.S. Postal Service. We mailed all of the coins we collected for 53 years to an auction house to be evaluated and auctioned. The parcel was insured with tracking and was then “Lost!”
Despite having pictures and receipts for the contents, the USPS, “gave” us a refund on the postage and $7.50 for insurance as they limit “currency” to $15. This resulted in a loss of over $450. This was after a three month fight. Nice way to treat customers!
LYNN DIERKS
Grand Junction
I thought I couldn’t be shocked by a politician, but…
"There is no argument worthy of the name that will justify the union of the Christian religion with the State. Every consideration of justice and equality forbids it. Every argument in favor of free Republican institutions is equally an argument in favor of a complete divorce of the State from the Church.” This is from "The Practical Separation of Church and State" an address by Benjamin F. Underwood in 1876.
Unfortunately, the majority of our Supreme Court do not understand this. They are Christians who seem to believe that the world revolves around Christianity. Unlike Underwood who, one hundred years after the beginning of the USA, reiterated the necessity of a continued divorce of Church from State, our supreme judges are forcing their beliefs on all of us. This is the kind of practice that leads to the death of democracy.
I thought I was beyond being shocked by a politician until I read Rep. Boebert’s statement saying that religion should rule the government. That’s about the most un-American statement I’ve ever heard from a member of Congress.
And which religion? Christianity? Judaism? Islam? Hinduism? Buddhism? or Sikhism? to name a few.
Start thinking about who you want making your laws and ask the candidates questions. Register to vote if you haven’t. November is only a few months away.
KAY DELANOY
Eagle
A silver lining for agro-industry in Ukraine war
It is said that in every gray cloud there is a silver lining. There is bright agro-industry and medical industry news to take advantage of.
This past "Bastille Day," July 14, the U.S. Treasury Department announced there are no bruising U.S. sanction obstacles for American agricultural and medical trade with Russia.
This news applies to the production, manufacturing, sale, or transport of such things as fertilizers, agricultural equipment, replacement parts, software updates, crop seeds, live animals, agricultural commodities, medicine, medical devices, and COVID-19 matters.
The U.S. supports the United Nations to get Russian and Ukrainian grain exports to world markets.
However, the icing on the cake for the American rich, especially Beluga caviar connoisseurs, is that Russian fish, seafood and preparations can be imported by them into other countries but not the U.S.
EMZY VEAZY III
Aspen
The worth of a teacher
One way to evaluate the value of teaching in our society is to compare it against the situation of teachers in another great democracy like Rome.
Emperor Vespasian promulgated the First Edict of Cyrene, which boosted the teaching profession not only in the homeland but across the many provinces around the Mediterranean.
He declared, “The profession of elementary and higher level school teachers who raise the minds of the young to civility and public virtue being sacred to Hermes and the Muses . . . I therefore order that these persons aforesaid shall not be liable to taxation of any kind.”
Our teachers today are cast aside as just another laboring group who have to organize to get sufficient remuneration to do their jobs.
Vespasian’s decree also speaks to a curriculum issue at the heart of the failure of the American education system. Studies show schoolchildren score at an abominably low level of proficiency in civics and history.
Our ancestors in the colony of Massachusetts went one step better than Vespasian and made parents ultimately accountable for civics knowledge. Parents were fined 20 shillings for each child found not to have a “knowledge of the capital laws.”
Perhaps we should exempt our teachers from taxation, update our school curriculum, and fine parents whose kids do poorly at school.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah