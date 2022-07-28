Whose Fault is It?

This story makes my blood boil. In the eyes of Peters and her attorney, just whose fault is it that she “didn’t know” about the order to not leave the state? I was always told that ignorance of the law is no excuse, and that we need to take responsibility for our actions. So is ignorance of a court order now an excuse? Will some poor schmuck who appears before Judge Barrett get the same reprieve? I highly doubt that.