Whose Fault is It?
This story makes my blood boil. In the eyes of Peters and her attorney, just whose fault is it that she “didn’t know” about the order to not leave the state? I was always told that ignorance of the law is no excuse, and that we need to take responsibility for our actions. So is ignorance of a court order now an excuse? Will some poor schmuck who appears before Judge Barrett get the same reprieve? I highly doubt that.
Attorney Steinberg said he would take responsibility for the oversight, except, like the Sentinel said, he didn’t. Then he went on a rant about “taking exception” to Judge Barrett accusing him and his staff of negligence. Well, what else would you call it? Seems pretty negligent to me. If Steinberg is taking responsibility, I believe it would be appropriate for Judge Barrett to issue a contempt of court citation to Steinberg. And for him to stop complaining about this small slap on the wrist.
I remember reading in the Sentinel that someone said the people are tired of high profile folks not taking responsibility for their actions. Well, Judge Barrett has allowed that to happen one more time. Perhaps we ought to look into who Judge Barrett’s friends are.
JOAN YOUNG
Grand Junction
Hopefully reading instruction follows the latest science
The July 17 column, “School districts are embracing changes in reading instruction” describes a course on the “Science of Reading” required for all K-3 teachers. I hope the course includes research showing that extensive instruction in phonics and phonemic awareness is not effective.
A number of published studies show that children who have done heavy phonics “training” do better in pronouncing words presented in a list, but do not do better on tests of reading comprehension. The National Reading Panel found only one study that clearly showed a positive impact of phonemic awareness training. It was done with Hebrew speaking children in Israel and only 15 children received the training.
STEPHEN KRASHEN
Los Angeles, California
How we use words matters
The chairman of my graduate committee is one of the founders of modern marketing. A Harvard Fellow, genius and psychoanthrolinguist, he mapped the meanings of words across cultures.
I hate word games. Slogans, sound bytes and loaded words are the tools to manipulate people. Communication is hard. Real communication, just ask your spouse. While there are cultural patterns of meanings, words are really subjective.
For example, every communist I’ve ever talked with, considered their opinions to be “moderate” while the people who disagreed with them were “extremist.” People use words according to their learning, background and culture (or sub-culture). When I want to attempt to communicate with Bob, Sally or Mark, I try to learn how they use words and pick the words that I think come close to presenting my ideas clearly to them.
A lot of people don’t seem to think about words, they just react. The “Don’t call me chicken” segment in Back to the Future II may be a good example. My chairman said one time “Everything is descriptions, people who like you will use nice descriptions, the people who don’t like you will use bad ones.” Wow, that describes the world and the media today. We make up for the lack of actual facts with lots of loaded words. “Extreme Right-Wing,” “Leftist,” “Christian,” make your own list. These aren’t helpful descriptions, they are Pavlovian bells designed to manipulate the simple.
Being “anti-extremist” is very much like being “anti-racist” or “anti-anything else.” You become the thing you are supposedly against. More better, I think, is to quietly discuss things so that everyone can understand the thoughts that are being communicated. That doesn’t mean that all thoughts are correct or incorrect all the time. While some things are “generally” or “almost always” a bad idea, the Universe has a way of producing situations, where even the “unthinkable” may be the best solution. But those problems must be dealt with as they appear. You can’t sit sipping tea and decide in advance what to do. (That’s because your “visualization of the cosmic all” is imperfect, and the data you have “now” may be different from the data you have “later,” regardless of the quality of your perception.)
I’m always suspicious of anyone who is “anti-extremist.” The “anti” part is clear, but “extremist” is a label as solid as Jello.
We can and should do better.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Don’t be sheep, don’t vote for Boebert
Fellow citizens, you want a Christofascist nation? Shop at Hobby Lobby and vote for Lauren Boebert. You want to live in a free America? Do the opposite and don’t be a sheep.
AIDAN WYNN
Aspen
Why abortion should be left up to the states
Roe v Wade was not a law passed based on the Constitution or any amendments to it. This is a law that should never have been ruled on by the Supreme Court in the first place. It should be up to the voters in each state to determine if they want it in their state.
You can blame the religious people in this country for this, but the fact remains that you have taken a precious human life and you can never forget that, no matter how you try to justify this action.
This law originally was passed as a rare act for rape, but now they feel as you can kill a healthy baby after birth in a horrible way of severing their spinal cord. Wake up people even if you are an atheist and don’t believe in a religion or god it still goes against the human condition to protect the very young and helpless.
If you disagree with me then I only wish your mother would have aborted you.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction