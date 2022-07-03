Interesting history of election kerfuffles
Informative article in last Sunday's paper by Gene Goffin that numerates election kerfuffles in past presidential elections. One would think by extension, since the rules were arbitrarily changed for COVID-19 in the 2020 presidential election, one could project another kerfuffle. Instead, his final paragraph notes “... when Tina Peters refused to count 574 votes, her downfall began because she violated a core American value”.
One would think Goffin would have made a broader point, but in this era, that would not fit the Jan. 6, 2021 narrative. Poor Tina, she can't get a break. The George Soros' attorney general, Jena Griswold, really wants to turn Mesa County blue at any expense. Getting rid of Tina Peters is cheaper than buying elections.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
All Boebert does is incite bad behavior
I contacted Lauren Boebert a little while back, expressing discontent with her far, far right views. I now get her emails from her office regularly. There is generally not much constructive content, mostly just begging for money and attributing the following terms, all of which I copied from her emails, towards democrats: "Vile scum, these people are trash, lying cowards, corrupt, slimy, swamp, hypocrites, woke, B. S., perverted, anti-American, anti-Constitutional, wishy-washy, woke mob, wannabe authoritarians, dishonest and disgusting, tyranny, hateful, smear, assassinate, manipulate, attacks, crazy, kill, cannot be trusted, abuse, begrudged, immoral, dastardly, lies, desperate, concoct, salacious, tumbling incompetent, deceitful, made-up, sleaze-balls, unmitigated disaster, heinous." And then, amazingly, finishing some emails with:
"God bless".
Personally, I'd rather have someone whose goal is to work with others and make my life better, not one that just incites bad behavior, with bad behavior.
DALE BRUNS
Longmont
It is time for GOP to move on from Trump and election denial
So, Lauren Boebert won her GOP primary, which was not surprising. Now, she will face off against former Aspen City Councilman, Adam Frisch, a centrist moderate by anyone's standards. But, unless Democrats come out and register to vote, then show up at the polls, we will have to endure two more stomach churning years of Boebert's mouth, and laziness in Congress.
In her victory speech, with a large handgun in a holster, alongside her husband who was dressed up as Johnny Cash, all in black, she said it will be her mission to rid America of the separation of church and state! Gee, thanks Lauren, that is number one on my list of things I do not care about. Prayer on high school football fields? Who cares? Abortion rights for women? Very important.
Even the ultra conservative polling company Rasmussen, polled 1,000 registered voters and found that 83% approve of women's right to choose what happens to their bodies. When Boebert used that same old, worn out campaign promise I have been hearing going all the way back to the 1980s, about making America a Christian Theocracy once and for all! Silliness.
Ben Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were dead set against combining the U.S. Government with the church, and all a person has to do is look up some of Franklin's quotes on the subject, "Lighthouses are more useful than churches." One of many quotes. Boebert's message is clear: go to church, buy a gun (a very big gun), throw out the U.S. Constitution, and let's all pray about it.
I recently watched the Jan. 6th Committee hearings, and even the pundits at Fox News were stunned by Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony. GOP leaders are now saying federal indictments are forthcoming. Finally, someone will be held responsible for Jan. 6th!
The Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney, Fani Willis has seated a grand jury there, and just received transcripts from the Jan. 6th committee to present to them as evidence. Georgia might be Trump's Achilles's heel. And if even after all this potentially happens, will the GOP voters in western Colorado still believe Donald Trump?
Three election deniers lost their primaries: Tina Peters for Secretary of State, Ron Hanks for U.S. Senate and Greg Lopez for Governor. Enough of the QAnon alternate reality nonsense. Time to move on from Trump. His five minutes of fame is over.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Can we agree on a few things?
Political rhetoric and tribalism have reached extreme levels. The other side is viewed by many as an enemy. Yet perhaps there are some things we can agree on:
1) That we all have a duty to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. I have taken this oath twice, as have many of you.
2) That we would like our children to live in a better world than we presently inhabit.
3) That good decisions rely on having a clear picture of reality. We need to gather facts from a variety of hopefully unbiased sources and satisfy ourselves of their credibility.
How ‘bout it? Do we agree?
TOM THOMAS
Louisville
Politicians showing off bad behavior in ads
Politicians are showing our kids some very bad behaviors in their ads and what they say about elections.
Most parents try to teach their children rules on how we expect them to act as members of a civilized society. These values are the ones every major religion teaches. Yet so many politicians who say they're Christians do not seem to honor those values. We even have TV talking heads who seem to have no problems doing and saying things Jesus preached against. Like loving your neighbor or being kind to others. What would Jesus think of someone who tells people it's okay to bag RINOs and shows himself breaking down a front door? Or refuse to accept they lost an election and do so gracefully (I remember being told about being a good sport)? I'm extremely worried about the direction our country is going with various rights being struck down by the SCOTUS.
I hadn't decided who I was voting for, but the past few weeks have made the choices easier.
CHARLOTTE STUBBS
Whitewater