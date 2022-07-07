More logging won’t protect homes from wildfire
The large wildfires we’ve been experiencing in Colorado and across the West — threatening our homes and risking the lives of residents and firefighters — are the result of high temperatures and drought made worse by climate change, coinciding with high winds. And the two most important actions we can take in response are:
1. Make homes “Firewise.”
2. Preserve our carbon-storing forests.
Appallingly, Sen. Bennet, Sen. Hickenlooper, and Rep. Joe Neguse are spending $3.3 billion in taxpayer dollars (under the 2021 infrastructure bill) that could fund Firewise programs to instead cut down our National Forests under the guise of “wildfire risk reduction.”
A quick glance at any number of studies shows that logging forests cannot prevent the large fires that threaten our communities — again, the byproduct of hot temperatures, dry conditions and high winds. To the contrary, logging can actually dry out forests by opening stands to sunlight and wind, and even spread flames faster.
Yet right now, 3.5 million acres of your Front Range public lands are on the chopping block under this fraudulent scheme that degrades natural ecosystems, worsens climate change and provides a false sense of security that endangers the homes and lives of Coloradans.
If you value human life and the natural world, please contact your Congressional delegation and demand that they stop wasting your taxes on logging our living climate buffers and instead put every dollar into making our communities Firewise.
JOSH SCHLOSSBERG
Evergreen
Delighted to see Democrats waste time, money in primary
It's gratifying to see that the dishonest attempts by Democrats to affect the outcome of the Republican primary failed.
Many changed affiliations so they could vote in the Republican primary supporting the person they believed to be the weakest republican in the primaries. And the Democrats spent millions supporting Republicans they believed to be the weakest contenders in the primaries. These attempts to manipulate our voting system were terribly dishonest. Is there no integrity at all in the Democratic party?
I'm delighted to see they wasted their time and money.
LARRY BROWN
Palisade
I’m a pastor and I value separation of church and state
Boebert proclaims “I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk — that’s not in the constitution.”
Sadly, Boebert violates God's first commandment by making an idol of the Second Amendment, never reading the First Amendment. The establishment clause of the First Amendment prevents ending the separation of church and state.
Why is this in the constitution? The founders knew American history beyond cramming for a GED. For 70 years we had no separation of church and state in the Massachusetts Bay Colony theocracy. It was government by right wing, angry, intolerant Puritan Christians who imposed their rules on everyone.
The Puritans, like Boebert, were against separation of church and state. They came seeking religious freedom, but only for their form of church. Freedom-loving Baptists led by Roger Williams were banished. Jewish people and Native people were told they were unwelcomed. They joined the tolerant Baptists in Rhode Island.
Theocracy killed Christians who were not Christian enough. Have you ever heard of the Salem Witch Trials? Clergy were among the judges that executed 25 innocent people and 2 dogs. One minister protested that the dog was innocent because a devil dog could not be killed with one bullet!
Has Boebert read about the Boston martyrs? Three Quakers were hanged on Boston Common for being liberal-minded Christians. A statue stands where Quaker Christian Mary Dyer was executed in 1660. The English government passed a law in 1661 that explicitly forbade Massachusetts from executing Quakers. Yes, the good old days before the First Amendment and the separation of church and state!
Those ignorant of history spread lies and propaganda hoping that voters will never notice their junk. As a pastor, I celebrate the separation of church and state. What could go wrong if a bunch of right-wing, intolerant, conservative Christians controlled state legislatures or the Supreme Court? Would they impose their one-sided view of Christianity on all other Christians? Would they equally support Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu and Wiccan prayers at sporting events or just conservative Christian prayer? Would they force their one perspective viewpoint on abortion and gay rights upon all other Christians? Jews? Muslims? Agnostics and none’s?
My Quaker friends are worried that extremist Christians lack the love, tolerance, compassion and mercy of Christ. Boebert’s “fantasy” Christ is armed with an assault weapon to kill others. Now, that’s some sick, twisted junk.
REV. PAUL ASHBY
First Congregational, UCC Grand
It is time to read the Declaration of Independence
Monday, July 4 was Independence Day, a time when Americans reflect on the events that created the United States of America. It is also a time of parades, patriotic music, picnics and fireworks (where permitted.)
It is time for us all to read the entire document. (Anyone who gets up early can hear National Public Radio’s staff read it during Morning Edition.)
There is so much more in this document than just “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
This was a unanimous declaration to King George III that the United States were no longer 13 colonies of Great Britain.
The Declaration contains 27 complaints, reasons for separation from Great Britain. These include the king’s control of elections and the judiciary and restrictions on immigration. This was a Declaration of revolution which had already begun with the battles of Lexinton and Concord on April 19, 1775.
Could this nation come to a “unanimous decision” on any of the threats to our independence? In spite of Thomas Jefferson’s elegant prose, have we come close to being a nation where all men and women are equal?
While we celebrate on July 4, we might reflect on the compromises those who signed the Declaration made so that it could be unanimous. We should remember that becoming the United State of America took more than inspiring words. It took sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears. It was only the beginning of our present. It can help us create a better future.
PATRICIA JOHNS
Grand Junction
Adoption is the best option
In a recent “Letter to the Editor” Rev. Carol Gesalman writes that although “there should never be abortions” that “abortions must be an option”. Her reasoning is that “babies should be born in loving, committed families that want a child they love and have the resources to provide for” and “that is not the case many times.”
I guess the thing that should surprise us is that Carol did not mention the option of adoption. We raised two adoptive children who were loved and provided for. I am concluding that since Carol stated “there should never be abortion” that she feels that abortion is the “lesser of two evils.” Should we not look for a solution that does not involve either of these two evils — the ending of life in the womb or the possibility of the abuse and neglect of a child?
There are many families waiting to adopt children. Adoption is the best option.
WAYNE FEIGAL
Fruita