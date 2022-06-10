Vote for change in congress on June 28
"Boebert is a seditionist, and she has committed an unforgivable violation of the public trust. Every day she purports to represent Colorado in the hallowed House chamber, which she so desecrated in her first days as a congresswoman, is an insult to her home state. The speech she delivered on Jan. 6, a day that forever will be remembered as among the darkest in the country’s history, testifies to her role in dimming the lights on American democracy." Quentin Young, Colorado Newsline January 21, 2021.
Colorado Congressional District 3 (CD3) has a problem. Our lack of leadership in Congress impacts not only the constituents of CD3, but has a significant impact on federal governance. Fortunately there's a solution. The primary election on June 28 provides an opportunity for change and renewed leadership. As a semi-open primary state we all have an opportunity to vote for change. A coalition of moderate republicans and unaffiliated voters will be the drivers of that change.
Leadership matters. On June 28, let's vote for change.
JEFF and THALIA OSTER
Gunnison
Time to push for more renewable energy production
It’s embarrassing that we’re still allowing ourselves to be duped by oil and gas executives crying that the sky is falling whenever even modest efforts are made to protect the health of our communities and our environment. Using the tragedy in Ukraine to fearmonger and try to justify more domestic drilling for fossil fuels is sickening.
We know that oil and gas prices are determined by global supply and demand, and that it would be several months before that product was brought to market. The benefit to consumers and our European allies would be negligible, but the damage to our air, water and public lands would haunt us for decades to come.
If America wants to be a leader in the international community, we need to step up and set an example. It’s time for Congress to stand up to the wealthiest industry in the world and begin ratcheting down fossil fuel production in favor of clean, renewable energy that will power our economy and weaken Russia’s grip on Europe.
ALAN COCHRAN
Grand Junction
Justice system has a problem when it comes to domestic violence
There's a problem with our justice system when habitual domestic violence offenders can walk.
I truly believe we have one of the best legal systems in the world. However, there tends to be a bias that protects the accused, even when they plead guilty. I am glad that I live in a country where one is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. But when that system still protects the accused when they have been found guilty by a jury of their peers or plead guilty with the assurance of a plea deal there is something wrong.
How is it that someone can plead guilty to habitual domestic violence and still be turned back on the street? The domestic violence victim now becomes the problem, while the abuser holds control over their victim.
In my mind this is wrong, as the system should be there to protect the victim, not the abuser. We need to stand up for the victims and give them the assurance that they will be protected before they become another statistic. The courts need to understand the hold these abusers have over their victims and not write it off saying "the victim is an adult and needs to stop it." It is not up to the victim to stop the abuse, but up to the courts.
Let's restore law and order in our country where convicted criminals pay for the crimes they commit.
STEVEN YAUSSY
Northglenn
Resist armed tyranny by supporting Don Coram
Resist armed tyranny! How can we consider a gun-toting woman to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District’s citizens' needs? Why should carrying a gun into congress be accepted as making a person capable of being a fair-minded legislator?
Boebert excels only in rude heckling of the president and the toting of a firearm. Our country is awash in blood because of people like her. The Republican party is so focused on keeping the vote of extremists that they won’t vote for background checks for gun ownership and the result is murder in schools, churches and grocery stores and an armed insurrection on Jan. 6.
Please vote for her opponent in the June primary, Don Coram, a man with experience in the Colorado State House, a person who works with others in bi-partisan collaboration — what we need in government. I am changing my voting status to unaffiliated so I can vote for him.
We must resist armed tyranny.
ILLENE PEVEC
Carbondale
We need to take a good look at our society
Another horrific school shooting and all the same impassioned “solutions.” Yes, we need gun reform. Yes, we need mental health support. But much more needs to be done.
We need to take a good hard look at our society. Address the mental and moral damage inflicted by gratuitous violence in film, tv and video games. Address the damage inflicted via social media. Address the polarization and lack of compromise in our politics. Address a myriad of facets of our country that seem to have gone off the rails.
We are the land of the free. But freedom without responsibility is not freedom, it’s chaos. Unless we deal with the multiple causes of the chaos that erodes our nation, I fear that we are doomed.
DORIS JANOWSKI
Whitewater
We need to support candidates committed to democratic ideals
While most of us are reeling from the gun disaster in Uvalde the apologists are busy pointing fingers of blame anywhere they can — undisciplined children, lack of religion, breakdown of the family, mental health, our need for a militia and other nonsense.
It is time for the adults in the room to end this madness.
It is reasonable now to leave the ideology of unfettered access, open carry and NRA payoffs. It is reasonable now to agree that we must do something. We need action on guns.
One thing we can do is get our government working for us again, by voting in candidates who will be independent of party when needed and commit to the old ways of working for the better good of their constituents.
To that end the Restore The Balance organization in Mesa County has a solution. See the recent news about them, the lists of reasonable people you may know who have pledged to vote to improve our county and state. Have a look at their website. They will be listing candidates that are committing to the founding democratic ideals we all grew up with.
The group is made up of reasonable people from both parties and the unaffiliated as well and this is how we do something about these unending massacres.
MARGE FOX
Grand Junction