Gun control works elsewhere and it can work here
Gun rights advocates like to cite the murder rate in Chicago where tough gun controls exist. What they don’t tell you is a short trip will give you access to looser gun controls. What they don’t tell you is that gun manufacturers have saturated the USA with guns, so that guns are easily accessible at venues such as gun shows.
A piecemeal approach to restricting access to assault style guns is doomed to failure. What is required is gun control at the federal level. And due to the number of guns circulating throughout the USA this problem will not disappear overnight.
With each new slaughter of innocents, you can be certain gun rights advocates will cite Chicago. What they won’t acknowledge is how many potential victims were saved.
How many will be saved is impossible to say. But looking to places such as Canada, Australia and Japan we see how effective controlling access to guns is.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
The aviation industry provides valuable lessons for gun regulation
Just after the Uvalde massacre, Lauren Boebert justified no congressional action to curb gun violence stating “When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes. We secured the cockpit. I want our schools secured.” Boebert’s comparison of commercial aviation to guns is naive. There is hardly a safer place to be than on a commercial airliner where, incidentally, weapons are prohibited.
In the Second Amendment terms, the highly regulated and continuously-refined environment in which commercial aviation exists can be called the “well-regulated militia” of aviation. Flight crews must be licensed. Airlines layer their own procedures on top of those proscribed by regulators. Pilot training is refreshed every six months. Air traffic controllers similarly undergo years of training with periodic retraining. The FAA approves equipment for safety before being deployed. When crashes happen, no matter how minor, the National Transportation Safety Board deploys subject-matter experts to investigate and recommend changes as needed.
Airline crews never act alone — first officers provide a check on captains and cabin crews provide checks on flight crews. If a captain shows up to the cockpit appearing unsafe to fly, there are multiples of ground, flight and cabin crew personnel to prevent that captain from taking the controls. After 9/11, cockpit doors were strengthened, everybody boarding the plane is confirmed to not be on a no-fly list, TSA extensively screens all people near the planes, government IDs are checked for everyone boarding the plane, including flight crews. Air Marshals are deployed on flights after more than two months of training, which includes constitutional law.
None of the mass shooters were part of any well-regulated militia. If Congress wants safe schools, churches, malls, etc., the commercial aviation environment has valuable lessons from which to learn: Licensing, background checks and in-depth and recurring training for all applying for gun ownership. Review of all incidents involving gun violence with recommendations seriously followed up by regulators.
Back when I worked on the North Slope of Alaska, my employer trained me to use a Remington 870 to patrol for polar bears. That training was taken annually. Guns have their uses. Boebert’s thoughtless suggestion is lazy and can hardly be call “pro-life.” It is chaff thrown up to obstruct any thoughtful action to make Americans safer from gun violence. I cannot support someone who so casually dismisses Americans’ calls for sensible gun laws.
JOSEPH MCGILL
Cedaredge
We need to start enforcing water-saving measures
I would like to throw in my two cents worth of advice to everyone west of the great Rocky Mountains, all the way to the west coast and also the leaders of states, counties and cities.
For quite some time we keep hearing about drought conditions and water shortages, the levels of our great reservoirs and the peril they are in and the damage the low water levels can cause. In the meantime I really haven't heard of any viable solutions to the problem, but I do have a few suggestions that would help if there can be some serious cooperation from all the people involved that are getting water from the Colorado river and its tributaries.
My thoughts are pretty simple and should be considered by everyone, period. Starting with the golf courses along the way, their water usage and waste is absurd and they should have to cut their lawns in half by xeriscaping. Same with all enclosed gated communities that have an over abundance of greenery. They should be made to cut it in half. All homeowners should have limits on yard size and either a front or back yard with grass, but not both. Same with businesses and corporations, including malls and places of entertainment and sporting events.
I realize this sounds a little far-fetched, but it can be done if the leaders can learn how to work together to make it happen. Heck, if they can make you have babies and make you have to have insurance and they can make you do what they want, then why can't they make you save water? Just asking.
BILL DURAN
Eckert
We deserve better representation and leadership on guns
Once again America is grieving yet another tragic loss of young innocent lives as the community of Uvalde begins the long slow process of healing and trying to make sense of the massacre that decimated their small tight knit town. And once again, at the NRA convention in Houston, prominent members of the Republican party declared that guns are not the problem. What America needs is more guns, they said. Donald Trump's contribution to the event was to mispronounce the names of the victims, which he followed up with his robotic dance moves. Pathetic.
The pro-gun rights advocates mantra that "all that is needed to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun" has just been proven to be empty rhetoric in Uvalde. While over a dozen police huddled outside their classroom, frantic 10 year old children made several phone calls to 911 pleading for help. Claiming they could hear the police outside their classroom these children begged for them to send in the police. According to a statement by Texas Department of Public Safety Director, Steven C. Mc Graw, on some of these calls shots could be heard in the background.
If the U.S. is to ever have a chance at enacting common sense gun safety measures we must change the makeup of the U.S. Congress. This is where residents of the 3rd Congressional District can make a difference. Right now we are being represented by one of the most extreme right members of Congress, Republican Representative Lauren Boebert. In her short time in Congress she has molded herself into a mini-me version of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, complete with disrespectful outbursts, illogical tweets and a profound ignorance of the U.S. Constitution she swore an oath to uphold.
Her "A" rating from the NRA and the Gun Owners Of America says all you need to know about her position on reasonable gun safety measures supported by over 75% of Americans. The residents of the Third Congressional District deserve better.
JOHN SULLIVAN
Grand Junction
The many reasons you should vote for Don Coram
Tired of being embarrassed by your congressional representative? Vote Don Coram.
Want a representative that is respected by his peers on both sides of the aisle? Vote Don Coram.
Want common sense in Congress? Vote Don Coram.
Want a representative that knows water law, agriculture and natural resources? Vote Don Coram.
Want a conservative who doesn’t need a gun on his hip to prove it? Vote Don Coram.
Answer “yes” to any of these questions and vote Don Coram.
SHARON SOLLENBARGER
Grand Junction