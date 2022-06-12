If Australia can reign in gun violence, why can’t America?
Why can’t republicans grasp the idea of gun safety? It was stunning how quickly the Australian government coalesced around gun safety in 1996 after 35 people were killed in one incident.
Their new laws banned the sale and imports of all automatic and semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, forced people to present a legitimate reason and wait 28 days to buy a firearm. Then they held a massive, mandatory gun-buyback. The government confiscated and destroyed 700,000 firearms, reducing the number of gun-owning households by half.
In return gun homicides fell 60% and Australians have only had to go through the agony of a mass murder, just once, in the 26 years since, compared to America’s 218 mass murders in the past 26 years. The obvious solution is to never vote republican again.
JOHN HOFFMANN
Carbondale
I’m a gun owner and there should be more gun regulations
I have been a meat hunter all my life and own five to six guns that I keep handy. However, there is no reason anyone needs an AR15 or any other high magazine assault rifle or any clip that holds more than six to eight shells.
Gun shows should not be able to sell guns without the buyer furnishing proof of a clean record and having to wait for a day or two for clearance from a national registry. It is time no one under 21 should be able to buy any gun other than a hunting rifle and be cleared the same way. Selling guns so anyone to pick up a gun immediately should stop.
A law to have guns locked up defeats the purpose of being able to protect one's family or one's self, especially at risk adults and those of us that are in their 80s!
RON SHERMAN
Grand Junction
Weapons of war were not meant for the public
First off let me say I have not only read, but also served to protect our Constitution. The Second Amendment states, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
My interpretation of Amendment II is that weapons of war will be maintained by a well trained and regulated military force. How many owners of assault weapons are members of these defense forces?
My interpretation does not include the ability to own weapons of war just because they are available on the open market. I own the same type of guns I trained with and used when as a Marine. I served my country during one of the longest contested wars the United States has ever fought — Vietnam. I trained on and used what are now termed “assault weapons.” I also own all the weapons our adversaries used against our soldiers.
I was trained to fight for my country and destroy the enemy. This was the purpose of the arms we bore. The weapons our enemy used had the same purpose. The M16, AR15, SKS and AK47 had one purpose only — to kill people. They were intended to be used by highly trained soldiers. These rifles are not meant for hunting or to be in the hands of civilians. They weren't intended to be owned for sport.
Currently too many people are dying at the hands of those with intensions of mass murder and infliction of pain. Too many parents mourn the loss of their children. This year, so far, there have been excessive numbers of murders and mass shootings that involved the use of assault weapons. Weapons of war should not be in the hands of an untrained, unorganized or unhinged population.
I believe we need to ban or regulate these weapons to save the lives of men, women and children. We need laws that ban assault weapons or that require an extensive background check. In my opinion we need to submit letters explaining why we need these weapons. There should be mental health exams and like in Canada. We need more stringent requirements to acquire weapons like the AR15.
The legislature of Colorado and the U.S. Congress need to act to protect its citizens and constituents, not the interests of organizations like the NRA and gun manufacturers. Let your legislatures know where you stand.
MICKEY KRAKOWSKI
Grand Junction
Green energy push is irresponsible
The green energy fairy tale is the modern version of "The Emperor's New Clothes." Or using a different, but older chimera, it is more fantastic than that of the original Greek mythological monster.
It is so pathetic and irresponsible as to boggle the mind. Unfortunately, the story-teller is an enfeebled puppet of the far-left zealots who care nothing for this country's future.
HOWARD B. WALITT
Grand Junction