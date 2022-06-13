Public displays of profanity on private property are disrespectful
I’m referring to wearing clothing or displaying bumper stickers, signs, banners or flags that read “F*ck Biden.”
Sadly, numerous displays exist throughout our community. I view them as immature and divisive. And like graffiti profanity scrawled on a wall, I am forced to view them along with everyone else, including young children.
In my opinion, freedom of speech and private property rights come with responsibility. I believe that publicly displaying profanity directed towards a legally elected public official is disrespectful to children and their families, to neighbors, to our community and to our democracy.
Would you use offensive language around a child?
Civility and decency are the responsibilities of all of us.
DAVID HARTLE
Grand Junction
We should use Alaska’s voting system in Colorado
I think it’s time to follow Alaska’s lead in voting procedure. Forty-nine people are running for Don Young’s seat vacated on his death. Alaska is used to holding on to its legislators for lifetimes it seems, but when it comes to selecting a replacementit’s the best kind of free-for-all.
No primaries, everyone who wants to run can and it’s up to the voters to vote their choice. The top 4 vote-getters are then selected by ranked voting. This is the ultimate in choice without the parties getting in the way.
Can we talk about having that system come here to Colorado?
MARY HERTERT
Fruita
Pro-life Democrats stand-up and fight!
At the national and state level, Democratic leaders have abandoned pro-life Democrats. When Joe Biden accused pro-lifers of being MAGA extremists, Kristen Day, director of Democrats for Life asked in the Daily Mail (May 6, 2022), “Mr. President, 20 million pro-life Democrats are not MAGA ‘extremists.’ Pro-life Democrats were left without anyone wanting their vote after we watched for years as our party steadily moved away from us.”
A terrible law was signed into law by Governor Polis in April, when the Democrats in the Colorado General Assembly voted for HB22-1279. It states, “every pregnant individual has a fundamental right to continue the pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion; a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights under the laws of the state.”
Science says that human life begins at fertilization. Steven Jacobs’ 2018 paper discusses survey results from 5,502 biologists who represented the “biological view that ‘a human’s life begins at fertilization.’” At the instant of fertilization, the baby’s genes are set, defining its sex, eye-color, etc. This new law is a rejection of science and the U.S. Constitution — since the 14th Amendment forbids the states “from denying anyone equal protection under the law.”
Pro-life Democrats, stand-up and fight! Find your General Assembly members at leg.colorado.gov/find-my-legislator and after entering your address, call/ask them three questions, then vote accordingly.
1. How did you vote (or would vote, if not currently in office) on HB22-1279? Why do you favor the provision saying a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus has no rights?
2. Why are you rejecting science which says that human life begins at fertilization?
3. Why are you rejecting the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that forbids states to deny anyone equal protection under the law?
4. By what magic or pseudoscience can a baby become human life after traveling the birth canal and is only a blob of tissue or products of conception before entering the birth canal?
LLOYD BENES
Loveland
Active the National Guard to defend the border
A thirty-four mile long rabble of illegal aliens winds its way through Mexico, headed for our southern border, yet our "government" does nothing to prepare to repel them and defend our sovereignty?
Activate 50,000 to 75,000 National Guard Troops to deny them entry by any effective, yet humane means necessary.
Also, let's pull out of the United Nations (arguably a massively corrupt and inept organization), which is providing monetary support to the illegals, plus counseling to unlock "suppressed memories" of mistreatment and deprivation. What a farce!
HOWARD B. WALITT
Grand Junction
We can still make a difference in fight for climate
Last year, Xcel made a behind-the-scenes energy plan with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and the oil and gas industry to keep burning coal at the Comanche coal plant in Pueblo — the state's biggest single climate polluter — for more than a decade. The plan also would have let them build more gas plants that would potentially burn methane for 40 plus years, far past what's safe for the climate. Environmental groups intervened and hundreds of concerned Coloradans submitted comments to the PUC.
After months of deliberating and a major shut down at the Comanche 3 coal unit, Xcel came back to the table to revise their energy plan with sign on from several major environmental groups and approval from many others. The new plan will retire Comanche 3 no later than 2031 and significantly reduce the time frame of gas plants burning. Besides reducing Xcel's climate pollution significantly over the next decade, this new settlement will also allow regulators to keep a close eye on how Xcel charges customers for their expensive, unreliable fossil fuel infrastructure.
The PUC can approve this plan as an important first step to accelerating the transition from fossil fuels, but the main takeaway here is that our organizing can make a difference. We still can influence the retirement date for Comanche 3 and all of Xcel's other big polluters that hurt our climate and lungs. Hundreds of comments can turn to thousands and small protests can become big ones.
EMMA CONRAD
Denver
Why wasn’t Kavanaugh article on page one?
One of the first articles on the front page of last Thursday's Daily Sentinel discusses "Nostalgia for old Fruita bridge." Buried on page 6A is a report of an armed man going to the home of Supreme Court Justice Bret Kavanaugh in the middle of the night to kidnap/kill him because he was afraid Kavanaugh was going to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Is this really how the Sentinel decides which story is more important and impactful to report on to its readers? Saving an old bridge is more important than the attempted murder of one of our supreme court justices?
Charles Ashby's latest piece on Lauren Boebert was on page 3A, so it obviously was much more important than one of our justices and his family falling prey to a mentally-ill left-wing extremist. If this had been Ruth Bader Ginsburg (you know, the inspiration for the "Ruth Was Here" left-leaning extremist group), you can bet that that story would be on the first page and the only article on page one.
I should just give up reading the Sentinel because the last letter I sent in was printed, but portions of it were edited out about The New York Post being a good alternative to the Associated Press and the Washington Post.
The Sentinel has become a mouthpiece for the Democratic party, but fails to recognize that there are many Republicans who are in or could be in your readership if you would stay in the middle of the road. You are not fair and balanced.
JUDY MYERS
Grand Junction