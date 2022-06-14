If we don’t take action on guns, things will only get worse
More guns in schools will not make our schools safer. I was in elementary school for Columbine, just graduated high school during Sandy Hook and entered my first career post-college during Parkland. Those stuck with me. Within the span, 228 shootings occurred in schools. And an additional 102 since 2018. Too many to rightfully mourn.
We are the only country in the world that accepts this. Are dead children the price of freedom? I refuse to believe that. Those calling to arm staff and teachers are not searching for a solution. Hallway shootouts between teachers and a gunman are not the answer. That fantasy will only lead to a higher body count.
There is a solution — fewer guns. We need legislation that curbs the ability to access this tremendous amount of weaponry. Weapons continue to end up in the hands of children. But our legislators are cowards. They will not help us. Vote out those who do nothing.
Meanwhile, we must react. Continue to “harden” our schools. Our district still has classrooms with direct access from the outside. These access points allow an easy opportunity for an individual looking to cause harm. Creating a single point of entry, while keeping exits for emergencies, mitigates danger.
Additionally, to those that call for more mental resources, following the aftermath of these tragedies, will you step up? Schools have been crying out for years. These fixes are a priority. And we’ll need funding to accomplish them. They are possible to make. If we do not take action as a community and as a nation, things will only get worse.
NICK ALLEN
Grand Junction
Mesa County is one of the safest communities in Colorado
Manipulating and creating misleading statistics and contrived rhetoric seems to be the way some politicians hope to influence voters. Such practices seek to impact election results through unwarranted fear and unease.
Mesa County has consistently proven to be one of the safest communities in Colorado to live and work. Both state and federal crime statistics are a testament to the high quality law enforcement in the Grand Valley.
In this digital age, we are fortunate to have a wealth of methods to do simple research. As we go to the polls, I hope that every voter will take the time to check the facts as they prepare to vote. In these unsettled times, it is more important than ever that we make the effort to seek that truth on every candidate and issue.
RIECKE CLAUSSEN
Former Mesa County Sheriff
Don’t monkey with Republican primary
Democrats who are switching their affiliation in an effort to oust Rep. Boebert should be ashamed of such undemocratic tactics.
Monkeywrenching an election process is plainly underhanded and a corruption of the system, and it is nothing more than an admission that the Democrats in the 3rd CD are unable to put forth a candidate of their own with the ability to defeat Lauren Boebert in a free election based on ideas and values.
Clearly Democrats in Western Colorado are out of touch with the majority of the people they live amongst and hope that the Republicans will be pried by their treacherous tactics into voting for Don Coram, whose coservative beliefs are compromised by his desire to "get along" with the Democrats of the front range. If that is the sort of Congressman true Republicans wanted to represent them, they would vote for him themselves without assistance from a fifth column of Democrat operatives who will parade as GOP members only to vote for him now and then will vote against him in the November election.
If Don Coram is willing to accept this then he too is a big part of the problem.
MIKE RAPE
Montrose
Some questions to consider when thinking of arming teachers
As we in society discuss whether or not to arm school teachers, I note that there are some concerns that have yet to be included in the discussion. I would like to offer the following for our joint consideration, especially for those in public office.
Are we going to provide initial and routine marksmanship training to all teachers and related personnel? If so, will this training include minimum accuracy requirements and lessons in fire control? Will individuals who do not meet set standards or refuse to carry a firearm lose their positions? Will the school district pay a hazardous duty payment to armed staff? Are we going to provide the firearms, ammunition and bullet-proof vests to teachers, staff and students?
If we arm teachers, how might that action affect the school district’s insurance, including liability, medical and mental health coverage? How might we as voters and taxpayers pay for any or all of the above? Shall we raise our school or general property taxes or add a sales tax on the sale and transfer of firearms and ammunition?
Will the arming of school teachers further restrict society’s ability to hire and retain qualified teachers? Is arming teachers a simplistic attempt at a solution to a set of complex problems? Lastly, what would we be teaching the children?
GLENN F. MALLORY
Grand Junction
Let’s fix our mistake from 2020
Make no mistake, Colorado’s Third Congressional District is a red district. This, however, does not mean we need to be represented by a dime store Sarah Palin who thinks hemp is a schedule one narcotic.
We have a choice in the matter. Let’s fix our mistake from 2020. Let’s oust the embarrassment.
Vote for Don Coram in the primary, he represents Western Slope values and constituents. He understands that there is more to this district than oil and gas. He will help all industries, not just those that gave someone’s husband a cushy high paying job that they are unqualified for.
Unaffiliated and GOP, join me in supporting Don Coram for Colorado! Let’s fix our mistake from 2020.
AIDAN WYNN
Aspen