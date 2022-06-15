On ‘Jehovah's Witness released by Russia’ Associated Press article
I haven't taken the paper from the Sentinel for very long, so I wouldn't know if you wrote anything in 2017 when Russia banned the Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they are extremists, which is not true.
Why did they really ban them? It is because they don't go to war and do not compromise when things interfere with God's laws. How could they fight for instance against Ukraine when their spiritual brother's also live in Ukraine, besides living under cover in Russia?
Our brother's are all over the world, and in other places they are also in prison. They don't kill innocent people either, no matter what ideology they have to live under.
There could have been quite the article back in 2017 because 8.5 million Jehovah's Witnesses all over the world wrote letters to Putin saying how they disapproved of him shutting down their factories and other buildings and arresting them with automatic weapons. They stormed the buildings with their weapons ready to use, but no one had weapons or created a threat. They looked silly to me. I imagine the orthodox clergy had a lot of pull in this. Finally some are being released, but others are arrested in place of them. Others, from all walks of life, are also put in prison and some are released.
Now, I was hoping for an article on the latest from the European Court of Human Rights. On June 7 this Court said "it is unlawful to bar Jehovah's Witnesses and to release them and return the confiscated properties or pay adequate compensation." Did I miss this news in The Daily Sentinel?
Of course this won't phase Putin as the devil presides inside him and is leading him right now. Since Satan's time is running out, he is meaner than ever, which is why so many innocent people are being killed. His challenge against God is almost over, so take heart and stay on God's side because the evil side will be gone forever. Draw close to God and endure these terrible times. The innocent ones will return and the evil ones will be gone forever. Psalm 37: 9-11.
VERONA GRIFFITH
Clifton
The Democrats are not the divisive ones
I see it’s time for David Kearsley’s allotted monthly drivel. I must take issue with several points. First, he discusses how the Democrats are using abortion as a divisive issue. I would submit that it’s pretty hypocritical for the party that espouses the concept of “getting Government out of our life,” to then want the government to intrude into the issue of what a woman can choose to do with her own body. I can think of nothing more important than having control over one’s own body as a concept of “Freedom.”
Kearsley says Dems also want to divide us over the events of Jan. 6. I would disagree and say that the Dems, for that matter anyone concerned about maintaining our system of government, should want to see this investigated fully. It was an attempted coup! Period. End of discussion. And that requires investigation and holding those responsible accountable for their actions. That is not being divisive. It is working to preserve our form of government. It is also following the “rule of law” that the GOP spews as one of its fundamental tenets.
As for his comparison of gun violence to DUI, I would submit that that is not an accurate example. Currently there are many regulations covering one’s ability to drive a vehicle (generally speaking, more than owning a weapon). These are: licensing of both the vehicle and driver, insurance requirements, traffic laws etc. Therefore, your comparison is not accurate. What reasonable, rational people want are new laws that will work to alleviate or reduce the carnage we are seeing on a daily basis. I would hope that this would be your wish too, Mr. Kearsley. If you think those wishes are divisive, I would suspect that you haven’t researched the national polls that show that we, as a whole, are fed up and want to see some changes.
Finally, he is wrong about his comments on inflation. The inflation we are seeing is a result of coming out of a pandemic and unrest in Ukraine. We need look no further than corporate profit levels to see where the problem lies. And yes- “carbon energy” is a “cheap” methodology, but it is having serious consequetoo slowly).
CHARLIE POST
Grand Junction
How to use evaporative coolers to beat the heat
Remember, “the bubble people” don't have to live in reality, they can “buy” themselves out. An example exists during Grand Junction summers. Before air conditioning, everyone suffered in silence under the oppressive heat. Running an air conditioner is expensive relative to a fan, so, because of the dry climate, evaporative coolers became common because they are inexpensive to buy and run.
The efficiency comes from using free energy. In the early summer the nights are cool and only a fan is needed for a comfortable temperature. In the morning, when the outside temperature reads the same as the inside temperature, turn off the fan and close the windows, assuming the night got cool enough and your house is well insulated. If not, then turn on the water and cool down some more. When cool near or below 70, turn off the cooler and shut the windows.
The overall point here is to stay ahead of the heat. Coolers blow a lot of air in and out of the house and are not as powerful as AC. Strategic use of swamp coolers is required over on-demand AC. You don't get the best out of a swamp cooler by turning it on when you're hot, by then it's too late to cool the house efficiently. A thermostat helps, kind of. Stick to cooling with the help of lower temperatures, assist with water as needed early, turn off the cooler and close the windows when the temperature is low enough.
If the humidity rises, evaporative coolers don't work, but that's only during monsoon. In the meantime “the bubble people” are unaffected. They use AC. Oh, and if at a higher elevation, the nights are cool enough not to worry about cooling... what's an evaporative cooler?
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Wolves will be an ally in elk conservation
Colorado elk hunters who worry about the return of wolves should be encouraged by the records from state wildlife agencies where wolves now live. These confirm that elk, wolves and elk hunting can all thrive on the same landscapes.
While wolves prey on all hooved animals, elk are clearly their preference. Wyoming, Montana and Idaho have recorded the impacts of reintroduced wolves for a couple of decades now. These indisputably show that wolves have not destroyed their prey base as some Colorado hunters fear will happen here. In all three Northern Rockies states where wolves live, elk are more numerous now than in 1995 when wolf restoration began.
For example, elk numbers in Wyoming have increased from approximately 103,450 prior to wolf restoration, to 110,300 in 2018, the most recent year for which there is data. In Montana the increase has been even greater, with elk in many hunting units where wolves live being above the state's management objectives.
While elk have never been more numerous in the Rockies, they have been healthier. Chronic Wasting Disease, which now infects herds across our state, should be a far more serious concern for hunters than returning wolves. In fact, wolves’ hunting technique of chasing herds and taking out individuals that fall behind, can actually serve to cull sick animals and help control this deadly scourge.
Colorado wolves will be an ally for maintaining healthy elk populations, and both elk and elk hunters will continue to thrive.
BOB KUHNERT
Durango
The importance of an independent judiciary and jury system
Our judiciary faces increasingly harsh and unfair attacks. The arrest of an armed gunman outside the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the June 3, murder of Wisconsin Judge John Roemer and ambush on New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas and her family at her home illustrate the attacks on our independent judiciary.
The First Amendment protects some free speech. It does not authorize efforts to bully or muzzle judges or justices through intimidation. Juries enjoy the same protection.
The Colorado chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates condemns all such attacks on our juries and judges who already know one side or the other will strongly disagree with every decision. Losing parties have non-violent remedies. Efforts to bully and intimidate cannot and will not be tolerated. Civil juries judge facts. Trial judges instruct on what laws apply to that case. Rarely thanked, and often scorned, juries remain the backbone of an independent and impartial system of justice. Our chapter promotes trial by jury in civil cases.
While politicians and columnists mock jury verdicts based on second-hand hearsay, they don't see the effort jurors provide in reaching a fair and impartial decision for which they deserve praise. Our chapter endorses Jury Appreciation Day just to thank jurors for their hours of thankless service free from political or financial influences. The raw courage shown quietly every day by our juries and judges cannot be overstated.
When juries and judges come under unfair fire, our chapter will respond in their defense to uphold and protect the integrity, and dignity, of our impartial, independent judiciary. We preserve, protect and defend our rule of law, knowing that trust in an independent judiciary remains a cornerstone in our democracy. Without our judiciary, our rule of law cannot survive. Without the 7th Amendment and our right to trial by jury, none of the other amendments to the Bill of Rights can be enforced.
RICHARD KAUDY
Englewood