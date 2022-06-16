Troubles at recent Las Colonias show
Las Colonias Park advertises itself as family orientated, yet Tuesday night we attended the ZZ Top show and our daughter was having fun with three beach balls that we always bring to every show. I guess we crossed the fun barrier because a Las Colonias employee came by and seized them saying that those guys were old and if one came across the stage it might hurt them!
Well Jimmy Buffet likes them and he's 75, Billy Gibbons is only 72 and he's an ole tough Texan! My three-year-old was upset that the employee took them away. It’s hard to explain that issue. Then we needed some diapers we had left in the car and security said if you leave you can't come back in. We had to request a supervisor to get that cleared up. Not too family oriented if you ask me!
MARK BERKLEY
Grand Junction
People who work the land understand climate change
I know that those who work on the land understand that we are in severe climate change. The heat and winds get worse every year. Our whole agricultural system is in danger. Most of our farmers and ranchers understand that atmospheric scientists really know what they are talking about and the problem is mostly human-made.
That being the case, how can these same people continually vote for those who don’t believe climate change is real, don’t understand the science behind it and get all their information from Fox “News”?
My daughter and her husband have a small ranch at the bottom of the San Luis Valley, and they certainly understand why they have had only a quarter of an inch of rain this year. They understand that fossil fuels are fueling this change. They totally support transitioning to wind and solar. They are intelligent enough to know this is going to be a hardship for a lot of people, while the new industries get up to speed and retrain workers. And they know that if we are to save our land and food sources, it has to happen.
My fervent wish is that all their fellow western Coloradans in U.S. Congressional District 3 will see the light and seriously think about who to vote for.
KAY DELANOY
Eagle
Jan. 6 committee is not presenting all the evidence
“March to the Capitol patriotically and peacefully” twere the words of Donald J. Trump on Jan. 6. Trump had requested 20,000 National Guard troops to be called out to prevent a riot, but was turned down by the mayor of D.C. The Capital Guard head was turned down six times by Nancy Pelosi to give them more officers. Those are the facts that cannot be twisted by the committee in their witch hunt.
Why does this committee refuse to show the other tapes or bring up other sides to this story? Why does the mainstream media keep lying about the fact that a young unarmed woman was shot in the neck?
The cartoon in this Daily Sentinel on Sunday showing all of the evidence being unloaded was not accurate and this is another Donald Trump witch hunt without evidence or facts.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction
Trump used the Big Lie to raise money for himself
The two Jan. 6 hearings that I have viewed so far this week clearly highlights the timeline of Trump's election claims that he knew to be outright lies.
He was told before the election that mail-in ballots were going to be counted after election day in several states and that these mail-in ballots would lean towards the Democrats and would be a huge benefit to Joe Biden. He even urged his followers to only vote on election day and those ballots generally favor Republicans. So on election day, Trump wanted to claim victory still knowing that all of these Biden ballots were yet to be counted.
Then, when all of the votes were counted, Trump lost and his advisors, Attorney General Bill Barr and election officials from several battleground states told Trump that his claims of election fraud were just not true. But, Trump continued to spread the Big Lie.
And while he was spreading the Big Lie after the election (but also did so months before the election), he conducted a massive campaign for his followers to contribute to fighting widespread election fraud. This money did not go to funding the investigation of election fraud, but instead went into the Trump coffers.
Trump is the great grifter. He is a con man. He is excellent at ripping people off financially and in this case, it was his own supporters. Trump doesn't really care about his supporters or their causes, he just uses them to stay in power and to stay solvent money wise. If you still believe Trump's claims that there was election fraud, you are either not smart enough to discern the truth, are brainwashed or you just don't care if the President of the United States, the highest election official in the land, is an ethical or moral human being. Because clearly, Trump was knowingly spreading a falsehood to stay in power due to the fact that he is a sore loser. The Jan. 6 Committee has made that abundantly clear to anyone who wants to remove their blinders.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
We’re sick of the carnage caused by guns in America
Americans are sick and tired of the carnage. It's appalling that it is no longer safe to go to school, churches and grocery stores. Nearly all of the recent mass shootings have been perpetrated by young men who had easy access to firearms and automatic weapons.
Lauren Boebert has consistently voted against every proposed logical gun regulation measure. Are you aware that she even introduced a bill to lower the legal age at which guns can be purchased?
She continues to impose her extremist values while ignoring the desires of her constituents. We, the citizens, have a say. Let's vote her out.
ANNETTE ROBERTS-GRAY
Carbondale