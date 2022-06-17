Who is the extremist really?
Voters in Colorado’s third district, I hope you understand that there is a group of people trying to play you in this primary. There is a group of people going by the name of “Restore the Balance” who claim to be working toward building an alternative to political extremism. Oddly, it appears that they are only working toward curbing what they consider extremism in one party.
There are a number of Democrats that have switched party affiliation so that they can vote in the Republican primary against Lauren Bobert. If these people are successful, who believes that these Democrats will then, come November continue to vote for said Republican? These Democrats are voting to hopefully run against a less electable candidate.
The group “Restore the Balance” claims that they are anti-extremist. My question is, “what is an extremist?” Is it extremist to not vote for the $1.5 trillion spending bill that was passed by the Democrats without any Republican input. Thankfully, we can thank Joe Manchin for not saddling the country with even more spending from the “Build Back Better” program that the Democrats wanted to add to the economy. Biden shuts down the Keystone pipeline project, stops leasing on public property, and he and the rest of the Democrats do everything possible to shut down the oil industry in the name of global warming. Now Biden wants the oil companies to produce more oil? How’s inflation affecting the price of food? Then the U.S. runs out of baby formula? Really?
Again, I ask who is the extremist? Lauren Boebert voted against this spending and anti-oil stuff and yet our two Senators, Bennett and Hickenlooper voted in lock step with the rest of the Democrats, which has put us all in the current situation we find ourselves in. When we had 13 U.S. servicemen killed in Afghanistan needlessly, I didn’t hear a peep from our two senators. I didn’t hear anything from them when we left $80 billion worth of military equipment there when we disastrously left.
There are just some things that there can’t be any middle ground on. What the Democrats and Biden are doing is wrong. It’s not extremist to point these things out. Republicans, if you would like to see Nancy Pelosi have to return the Speaker’s gavel, if you think voting to pick one’s opponent is unethical, I urge you to get out to vote.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Why Wildlife Management Areas are important for big game animals
I spend a lot of time on western Colorado public lands as a resident and an outdoorsman growing up within 10 miles of the Grand Mesa National Forest and now living in Fruita. The way the Forest Service manages the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests (the “GMUG”) is a big deal for me.
In my lifetime I’ve seen the risk of catastrophic wildfires go up, the mule deer and elk numbers go down and trail development within the forest near crucial wildlife habitat, including winter range, greatly increased in Western Colorado. What you may not know though is that these trends are not unrelated, and the Forest Service has the power to improve its policies pertaining to both wildfire risk mitigation and big game conservation when it updates its GMUG forest management plan this year.
A long history of fire suppression, increased human activity on the National Forests, increased human development across the landscape and drought are all threats to wildlife, especially big game animals and they all increase the risk of costly, damaging wildfires.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado hunting organizations support managing certain areas as Wildlife Management Areas, which the Forest Service thankfully included in their draft plan, and I hope to see these become a major part of the GMUG Forest Plan going forward. These Wildlife Management Areas specifically overlap high-value wildlife habitat, strategic wildfire fuels treatments, vegetation and timber management, habitat restoration work and limited development, which could be permitted as long as they’re planned and designed to enhance wildlife habitat diversity, connectivity, forage production and availability. This might mean limiting trail development, and seasonally restricting things like timber harvest and fuels treatment in Wildlife Management Areas.
From my perspective that’s the kind of balance that is absolutely needed if we want to have healthy forests, stable big game populations, intact and productive wildlife habitat and a high quality of outdoor life on the western slope.
BRETT JONES
Fruita
Build the school we voted for!
I am writing as a concerned community member and voter regarding potential changes to the new Grand Junction High School.
I have heard that the school board has been discussing possible cuts to the building that include decreasing the auditorium by 30%, cutting the auxiliary gym, as well as cutting restrooms. These changes, all in the name of "coming in under budget".
I have great concerns about these proposals. The voters were promised several specific conditions for the new building.
1. The new building will be used as a community center. The larger auditorium will support community events such as Centennial Band, the GJHS symphony, and other events that need a large space. The bond promised "better facilities" than the current school. The current auxiliary gym is to be kept and used for the community, allowing the new school to provide that space for events as needed.
2. The community was promised a safe environment, with a reduction of entrances to the school. The current auxiliary gym will not meet these conditions if it is used as a gym. This compromises the safety the school district assured its parents, teachers, and students.
Ladies and Gentleman, with all due respect, this new school is not like building a house. This new school will be the cornerstone of Grand Junction for the next 100 years. Some board members are so worried about saving money that they have lost the long term vision of this project. They are myopic and think cutting facilities now are going to save the community money in the future.
Instead of cutting dollars, the board should be finding ways to stretch that dollar every way possible to provide the school that was promised to the over 32,000 voters that approved this bond. Build the school you promised the voters!
It appears to me that some of the board members are catering to the wrong voters. Yes, we are all concerned about inflation and taxes, however 65% of voters approved this bond and expect it to be built the way it was written in the bond measure.
You want angry voters that don't trust the school district? That is what will happen with 32,000 voters if you go behind our backs and make unnecessary cuts to a building that is on budget and approved. Build the school correctly the first time!
MATTHEW GARHART
Grand Junction
Shine has worn off of Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert has recently been touting her “achievements” or rather attempting to convince us that what she has been doing during her time in Congress has actually delivered something for Colorado. She has voted against the Republican majority 22% of the time. We should ask ourselves what party does she really belong to?
While she has attempted to put forth issues important to District 3 voters she has done so in a combative and aggressive nature. Apparently the louder you posture, the more you put forth violent rhetoric, name calling, manipulative storytelling the greater will be the response from the voters? At her most recent speech she joked that she prays for Joe Biden’s death, what’s that about? No matter how much you oppose someone stating something like that is dangerous and mean spirited.
Boebert has a die-hard following who are willing to ignore her antics, her failure to deliver actual meaningful legislation and her grandstanding. Maybe the voters of Garfield County where Boebert owns a business and has long lived know the real Lauren, because in the 2020 election, Boebert lost Garfield County, to Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, 51% to 45%. We have all been treated to the “real” Lauren Boebert for a little too long now and the shine has worn off this candidate the longer she shows us her true colors.
PAMELA RULE
Montrose
Shooting competition a non-issue
Colorado Ceasefire is most assuredly worked up in a froth. Upset over a state facility being used for the exact purpose it was built for. How is that “bending over backwards,” I wonder.
Sheriff Rowell and DA Rubinstein have the correct response, not wasting scarce resources looking for non-issues. If the response is “troubling” Colorado Ceasefire, perhaps they should offer to take over the patrol responsibilities of all the Deputies that they want out at the range.
Colorado Ceasefire states that “high cap mags put the mass in mass shootings.” Well, not so much. Many in the community recognize that it’s the mind that is willing and driven to do evil that puts the “mass in mass shootings.” The firearm is a tool, the mind is the weapon.
When Colorado Ceasefire (and others) stumble on that fact, then perhaps we can have a serious conversation about the best ways to protect ourselves from real threats.
DANA OHLSON
Grand Junction