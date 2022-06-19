Why did Russia support Trump?
It is a well-known fact that groups including governments often try to affect elections and the governance of other countries. For example, it is well-known that the U.S. government has interfered with Central American elections, installing leaders that would act in ways that are advantageous to U.S. interests. The U.S. has tried to influence elections in the Soviet Union (e.g., 1996 election of Boris Yeltsin). So, it should be no surprise that Russia has tried to influence our elections. Now we come to the question of “why.”
Did we try to influence foreign elections to help ensure that they elect a good, honest, moral, person who would look after the interests of their country and their citizens; someone who would uphold the integrity of their institutions? Or was it possibly to install a leader who would ensure some benefit to American interests — e.g., oil in Iran (1953), mining in Chile (1973)?
It is an established fact that Russia tried to affect the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of Trump. Did Putin and Russian operatives favor Trump because they wanted us to elect a good, honest, moral, person who would look after the interests of our country and our citizens, someone who would uphold the integrity of our country’s institutions? Or was it possibly to install a leader who would ensure benefits to Russia?
Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was “stolen” even though there is overwhelming evidence that it wasn’t. Does he continue with this strategy to weaken our electoral process, so that a future election will be easier to manipulate? Does Putin still have plans for Trump? Why is Putin so interested in getting Trump elected? Could it be to gain control over the U.S.?
JOHN STANSBURY
Grand Junction
Letter on mass shootings doesn’t make sense
A letter in a recent paper makes about as much sense on how to stop mass killings, as they cannot have ice cream on a hot day. I for one am sure that those people who have done all the shootings in the past and those coming in the future will be glad to turn over all that is mentioned in this letter.
Maybe more to the point, let's not have any gun free zones, and as other countries require all honest citizens to be required to own a gun in each household. This would make one wonder if I do what I have in mind, will I be killed before I get done what my terrible mind is thinking of doing.
Of course then if a car crash happens everyone will have to quit driving for a year because of what this one individual caused.
ART EDWARDS
Grand Junction
There is no constitutional barrier to common sense gun laws
In their decision in the famous case of Heller vs District of Columbia, the Supreme Court struck down a ban on handguns in Washington, D.C., saying "the right to self-defense is inherent in the Second Amendment." The Court also emphasized, however, that the Second Amendment is not "unlimited." It is not a right "to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever." The right does not "protect those weapons not typically possessed by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes." These limits were "supported by the historical tradition of prohibiting the carrying of dangerous and unusual weapons."
According to the majority, "nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools or government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms."
In 2013, the state of Maryland passed a law prohibiting the sale (not the possession) of assault weapons and high capacity magazines. Responding to challenges to the law, the U.S. Fourth District Court ruled that the law was constitutional. The challengers appealed to the Supreme Court, which refused to hear the case, allowing the ruling to stand.
There is no constitutional barrier to banning the sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines or to universal background checks or to red flag laws.
ROBERT RIGGS
Paonia
Abortion access should be piecemeal state to state
We’ve heard this argument before as to states rights. We know how it was resolved.
Slavery was the issue that divided the U.S. Now it is abortion access. The Southern states framed slavery as an issue of states rights. Now it is abortion access. Roe vs Wade was an attempt at the federal level to grant access to abortion equally to all 50 states.
Slowly, states, particularly Southern states, began an effort to overthrow equal access to abortion. Yes, France and Germany may have more restrictive abortion access laws, but it is a nationwide law not a piecemeal approach. Abortion access should be legislated at the federal level.
As long as you are going to give credit to France and Germany on their abortion access laws why not cite their approach to gun laws? Don’t you value all life?
As to the Jan. 6 hearings, ignorance is apparently bliss to the viewers of Fox “News.” Avoiding the truth does not invalidate the truth.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
We are a spaceship of fools
Recently we experienced a 100-degree day with our air conditioner out of service. An evaporative cooler, when it functions properly, cools and humidifies incoming air to a comfortable level.
Having suffered through this experience, it is inconceivable that our species can live and work in 120-degree temperatures and high humidity without air conditioning. Yet, this is to be our future, contrary to political and economic deniers. Deniers whose only motivation is to continue to prosper promoting goods and activities that increase the warming of the earth.
It is unbelievable that we who experience the highest standard of living of any people, past or present, continue to abide by a way of life that creates and increases a lethal environment even though we know how to mitigate it and have the means to change it.
We continue in the faux comfort of huge vehicles, which consume vast amounts of energy to operate because in our ignorance we have been convinced that they are necessary for our safety and comfort. In reality, their necessity is to maximize the profits of those who manufacture them and produce their fuel to operate.
Another example is the continued production and promotion of obsolescence in our buildings. In the Grand Valley of Colorado, we will soon experience a yearly event, “The Parade of Homes,” where builders and workers will proudly display their products. New homes will be shown using obsolete technology that contributes to excessive and unnecessary toxics in our atmosphere. This is beyond my understanding when affordable technology to capture the energy of the sun is available to heat, cool, run appliances and power cars. By simply installing solar panels we can make a major difference slowing and reducing global warming.
Our leadership today is so intent on putting roadblocks in each other’s way that it is impossible to move solutions forward. Because of their political and economic posturing, we must take the initiative. It is an effort that we can’t ignore by thinking that it is the government’s or someone else’s problem to solve.
Because of our ignorance and gullibility this planet, our spaceship, is collapsing. We prefer to collapse with it rather than take the necessary action to fix it. We are truly a spaceship of fools.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction