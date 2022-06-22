We are called on to do good, not evil
Matthew Crowe, I’m so sorry you don't believe in God, but He is real and loves you whether you believe or not, and that's your choice: to believe or not.
Anyway, real Christians don't go around shooting people, so no trepidation, and as far as God having hands off on evil, again, He doesn't go against our choice to do evil or good.
So you want more humanity? What moral basis is that on? Without God there is none, only what seems right to each person. There will be a day when all is made right, not by us, but by God. We are called upon to follow the truth until then, and do good not evil.
MARY KRONVALL
Grand Junction
This town is in the worst shape I have seen
My grandson and another young man were at work the other night. I watched two people come out of the bathroom and disappeared on foot. My grandson was cleaning and when he emptied the trash found a needle. The week before someone overdosed in the bathroom.
So I took it upon myself to follow the two women. Guess where they went? A short walk to an adult gaming place. It was filled in the parking lot with meth heads. Who gives these people a license?
So someone in our town is raking money in. The police know they are there. They just drive by. I heard they get closed down then pop back up. Well they have to apply for a business license or do they? I sat in the parking lot in disbelief. How do these people get money to gamble? They are tweakers, they don't work.
So knowing Grand Junction and its dirty little secrets I am going to get on Facebook and I want to know who is letting this go on. I can guarantee you the police know 90% of the clients.
Also I thought it was historical that my so-called friends with money and power did not know what I was talking about. Why doesn't a reporter just hide and watch?
So what's next, they come in and shoot my grandson for drugs or gambling money? This town is the worst I have seen it.
I don't count on this turning into a story so I will start at the bottom to the top. Looks like we have more government officials that are crooks.
LISA LINGO
Grand Junction
They’re already planning to kill wolves
It is very telling that before wolves are even re-introduced to Colorado, the conversation is about the lust for hunters to have an excuse to kill wolves!
On June 23 there will be a “stakeholder meeting” about wolves, at, of all places the Colorado Parks and Wildlife “Hunter’s Education” Building on 6060 Broadway. Jeez, these guys are salivating at the thought of killing the wolves before the wolves are even back.
The conversation? Well, only humans should be able to control all of the wild landscape so that any competitors to cattle are quickly and expediently poisoned, baited, gunned down or otherwise killed. And this does not go only for wolves… this goes for antelope, wild horses, bobcats, or any other animal that may prey upon the non-native cattle, or compete for grass with cattle.
What chance does a wolf even have, if the only animal “on the range” is a cow? What else is there for a wolf to even eat? That gives trophy hunters a great excuse for killing, because, of course, only humans are allowed to kill for food, every other animal must submit to the lifestyle that humans have relegated to any other creature besides other humans. Even other humans are not safe from trophy hunters. The gunman in Las Vegas who killed over 50 people during a concert a few years ago was, of course, a “Trophy Hunter”!
KAREN KALAVITY
Westminster
Dear Republican voters, recently there have been letters attacking the pistol packing pro-life Rep. (who has just been accused of having abortions, June 17 Sentinel).
Never mind vulgarity or hypocrisy, the prize Dem campaign poster would be a beautiful portrait of a Red Footed Booby! All around town!
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade