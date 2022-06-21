Concerned about the future of our nation
At the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing, “Republican witnesses on his (Trump’s) campaign and in his White House testified that he was not listening to the truth, and those around him who were telling it, and was plotting to stay in power regardless of the costs to his vice president, society or democracy…”
In testimony before the Jan. 6 Committee, conservative retired Judge J. Michael Luttig described Trump, his allies and supporters as "clear and present" dangers to democracy.
The use of the word “coup” is incorrectly used when referring to the Jan. 6 “insurrection.” “Coup d’é tat” is the sudden overthrow of a government by a usually small group of persons in or previously in positions of authority. A takeover.
A “putsch or Putsch” is a sudden attempt by a group to overthrow a government,
like an armed group of thugs. This insurrection was an attempted Putsch!
I’m concerned about what’s happening with the primary election in Western Colorado and the future of our nation.
CAROL BUCY
Montrose
Is personal adversity more pressing than community adversity?
One problem I have with modern Christian churches is that they seem laser-focused on the problem of overcoming personal adversity.
I wonder if and when the churches will ever turn their attention to the problem of overcoming community adversity. Is that a real problem? Is that an important problem? Is that the churches’ problem? I think the answer is yes, yes and yes.
It seems manifestly true that personal problems bleed over into the public sphere, and so working on personal problems does help relieve pressing public burdens. But also, public shortcomings also clearly bleed over into the private realm of individuals and families. When churches work hard to clean up personal and family problems, they find that their hard work is quickly undone by forces outside their chosen jurisdiction.
It’s time for the churches to commit to cleaning up public issues as well as personal issues. The two will always be linked. Jesus understood that. Why don’t the churches?
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Why all our legislators should support Alzheimer’s bills
Today, 76,000 Coloradans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to rise by 21% in the next few years.
I have had multiple family members affected by Alzheimer's as well as working with the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado for more than 25 years as CEO, advocate and volunteer. I can tell you from personal experience that we must do more to support families impacted by this devastating disease. Congress is considering ways to help and they should take immediate action on these important policy changes.
First, the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act would streamline the ever-changing healthcare maze that Alzheimer's families must navigate today. Coordinating the delivery of Alzheimer's care can reduce costs while providing improved quality of care.
Congress is also considering reauthorizing two laws that have helped our nation make progress in research, care and awareness — the National Alzheimer's Plan Act and the Alzheimer's Accountability Act. These important laws have helped researchers and care providers understand the disease and the needs of families struggling with it. Extending them will enable this progress to continue at a time when even more people could benefit.
I ask all members of Colorado's congressional delegation to show their support for Colorado Alzheimer's families by cosponsoring these important bills today. I join the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado in thanking U.S. Senator Michael Bennet for taking this action and ask U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper to join him.
LINDA MITCHELL
Denver
Vote Boebert out for her politics, not her personal life
Lauren Boebert, what can we say about her that hasn't already been said? As a lifelong Republican, I am offended by her approach and chaos politics.
Hypothetically, if the Democrats lose the House and Senate next November, what do you think that would look like? Investigating the Jan. 6 Committee? Spending days on end watchin Rand Paul insult Dr. Fauci?
Right now, Lauren Boebert is facing a serious accusation from American Muckrakers PAC. I have issues with them. Granted, they did discover some facts about Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, which obviously ruined his chances for reelection. As an elected official in Washington DC, they know, or should have known their lives would end up under an investigative microscope at some point.
The claim made by Muckrackers PAC about Boebert's abortions is way out of line, and the same privacy that applies to all women in America about their bodies, applies to her too. That said, since the day Lauren Boebert got into office there has been a persistent thread about her and her husband and DUIs and meth, but again, I am not buying it.
Before she ran for office she had to know things would come up in a negative light. So, we shall see.
Regarding being on SugarDaddy's website and traveling to Aspen for dates? Who cares? Personal stuff. But, according to American Muckrakers Lauren Boebert and her husband paid off a tax lien on Shooters Grill, using campaign funds, and did not report this to the FEC. That accusation all by itself is enough to get the U.S. Justice Dept. involved with her now. I do hope she has a good excuse.
If Lauren Boebert does not win reelection next November, I would prefer it was because voters did not approve of her politics, not her personal life.
Boebert went onto Fox News to say "she was thinking about suing American Muckrakers." And since Lauren has known about their claims for more than three months, why now? The public forum is not judging her, but the Federal Elections Commission is, and the sooner she proves she did nothing wrong the better.
Lauren Boebert also now tells us "if Jesus Christ had an AR-15, the Romans would have never taken him away." Jesus and guns! How many times have we heard that one since Uvalde? So much for child safety.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Unaffiliated voters want problem solvers, not zealots
Some of you may have read in this paper about the growing number of unaffiliated voters in this state. Perhaps this trend can be blamed on increasing cynicism and distrust of the political process. Perhaps an increasing number of voters are pessimistic that anything can be accomplished to address our problems by partisan politicians. And perhaps, like myself, many of those unaffiliated voters do not see themselves or their values reflected in the extremist positions taken by certain vocal members of either party.
Perhaps we, the anti-extremists in the middle, are the true silent — and under-represented — majority. We understand that the problems we face, such as inflation, energy and environment are complex, and require consideration of many factors at the same time. We need both short-term and long-term strategizing by our government.
As parents, we understand a parent’s right to know about and have input into public school policy and we also respect our teachers as professionals. Our teachers should be supported and trusted to use their own expertise and judgment in the highly dynamic environments that are classrooms.
We believe in every citizen’s right to question authority, while at the same time citizens must respect the law. That goes for our elected officials. We believe in freedom and we believe in the personal responsibility that must necessarily be coupled with that freedom in our democratic society.
Compromise and consensus-building are how things actually get done here in the real world. Yes, there are some issues on which we should not compromise. The most important of these is the citizens’ ability to trust that their votes will be accurately counted and that the will of the voters will be respected.
These are some of the issues on the minds of unaffiliated voters in Colorado as they send in ballots and go to the polls in the primaries. We want problem-solvers, not zealots. We say no to extremism and yes to our country’s future.
BETSY LONGENECKER
Grand Junction
We need to retake ownership in our government and community
I often hear statements such as “the government…” and “the Republicans…” and “the Democrats…” We, including myself, have distanced ourselves from “our government…” and “our friends and neighbors…” and “our co-workers…” It’s time to retake ownership and responsibility.
Our communities and governments can work for the good of all, only if we work together. Divisive, party line extremism is the enemy of healthy communities and governments.
There is no such thing as a “perfect” candidate — someone that I agree with 100%. Regardless of party affiliation, there are good people running for office. These are the candidates who remember kindergarten lessons of playing well with others, courtesy, respect and honesty.
With the upcoming June 28 primary, my number one criterion is whether the candidate has shown the desire and ability to cooperate and work for the good of all. Candidates who are only interested in grand standing for their personal or party line will not get my vote, even if I have to vote across party lines.
I urge you to join me in voting in our June 28 primary, placing only candidates on the ballot that will restore balance, decency, healthy discourse and cooperation to our community and government.
PAT JACQUES
Grand Junction