Agree with recent editorial on Dem ads
The Sunday Daily Sentinel editorial “Democrats crossing the line” lessened, to some degree, my skepticism of your paper's claim of attempting to remain balanced politically.
I’m a registered Republican in Mesa County, before that a registered Republican in Hamilton County, Ohio and Fairfield County, Connecticut.
Since becoming a U.S. citizen in 1974, originally from Canada, I’ve never voted for a Democrat Presidential candidate. Down ticket occasionally I have voted for a Democrat.
Chris Dodd for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut, mostly because our sail boats wintered at the same marina and we struck up a casual acquaintance.
Establishing my Republican street creds even further I attended and participated in early Tea Party rallies in Cincinnati, back in the spring of 2009.
So when the Colorado Democrat Party starts inundating my mail box with flyers showing Ron Hanks, wearing what appears to be photoshopped red MAGA hat, aiming thru a telescope mounted on a military grade sniper rifle with captions along the line Ron Hanks: Too conservative for Colorado … Too much like Trump!
That, on first blush, is red meat for conservatives… as in who is this guy? He’s the guy that deserves my vote.
This tactic by Democrats that is Clintonesque in nature is new to me, but too cute by far to buy into.
Kudos to The Daily Sentinel for pointing out these Democrat shenanigans, it does your readership a great service.
PAUL CURRIE-MILLS
Grand Junction
Why everyone should pay attention to Jan. 6 Committee
On Jan. 6, 2020, a mob attacked the Capital with the intent of keeping Trump in office. Many feel this attack was justified because (they claim) the election was stolen. Those people have suggested alternatively that these intruders were actors pretending to be Trump supporters, that they were actually Antifa, and finally that they were peaceful tourists.
At one time they deny it happened, then they suggest it wasn’t an attack, then they say it was an attack, but by someone else. For the first time in 250 years, we did not have a peaceful transition of power.
The Proud Boys were among the leaders that day. If you are not familiar with the self-proclaimed One Percenters, Google it. They are a scary group.
Whether or not you support Trump, do you really want our elections to be determined by a mob or by counting the votes? Had the mob “won” that day, would we have a president or a despot, as Franklin feared? Do we want to throw away our hard-earned democracy, and instead have armed rioters settle our elections? At some point in time Trump will be gone. Isn’t our Democracy more important than any one person? Is this how we want our president to be chosen and our country to be run?
The only way out of this is for people to learn the truth. Congress has investigated all of this and is presenting its findings to the American people. Is the truth a problem? I challenge everyone to watch the proceedings. People who claim to firmly believe something, but who ignore pertinent facts, are being willfully ignorant. If you don’t have factual evidence, all you’re doing is espousing bs.
That is not what our Founding Fathers envisioned. It is what they tried to protect us against. The truth shall set you free. I urge you to pay attention.
BILL HELLER
Palisade
Boebert: fiscal conservative or financial disaster?
Although Lauren Boebert preaches about being a fiscal conservative, her business and campaign finances indicate that she has little understanding of how finances work.
For four pre-pandemic years — August 2016 through February 2020 — she racked up no fewer than eight tax liens on her restaurant for failure to pay her Unemployment Insurance. An oversight one fiscal quarter might be understandable, or even a temporary cash flow issue. But repeated offenses indicate either a lack of organizational skills (hire a bookkeeper, it has to be cheaper than those hefty fines) , a failing business, or just a scofflaw attitude. Not acceptable.
Her campaign finances cause her equal or greater woes. Lack of funds is not the reason. She has plenty in her war chest (the majority of which comes from sources outside Colorado, but that is a different topic). She has repeatedly been warned about contribution violations, errors and questionable expense claims. Those chronic issues indicate that she is incapable of putting together a team that both understands and executes within the parameters of campaign finance rules.
Smart people acknowledge and understand their shortcomings. Boebert appears to be either too arrogant or too clueless to admit she doesn’t understand basic financial management and is incapable of managing her dollars. Do you really want her making decisions about yours?
TERI FEENEY STYERS
Grand Junction
Take another look at the Matchett Park Master Plan
In August 2014, the city unveiled an impressive document entitled the “Matchett Park Master Plan.” This 71 page document was produced by DesignWorkshop, “an International design workshop” and a civil engineering firm, Olsson Associates.
The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department enthusiastically presented the plan displaying numerous charts and citizen survey results and many colorful design proposals.
I would encourage anyone interested in building a community center to take a look at this well prepared document which can be easily located by going to: gjcity.org/DocumentCenter and typing in Matchett Park.
An extremely expensive endeavor, however it apparently didn’t produce the desired results as voters, at the time, didn’t see the necessity of spending tax dollars on a recreation center.
Fast forward to the current effort to build a recreation center and yet another study at a cost of $94,711. Although the prevailing public input would indicate that most folks would prefer developing the 205 acre Matchett Park as opposed to trying to shoehorn yet another activity into an already crowded venue at Lincoln Park, some on the city council seem to prefer Lincoln Park. So, as the Daily Sentinel headline reads “Try, try and try again.”
RIECKE CLAUSSEN
Grand Junction
Drain the swamp? Then what?
What’s the point of draining the swamp if you have no idea what to do with it after it’s been drained? Once you remove those pesky gators and snakes, what concrete steps would you propose to deal with inflation and the rest of the problems confronting us all today and tomorrow? Effective policies, not empty slogans and invective, are what we need right now.
J. CRAIG HILL
Grand Junction