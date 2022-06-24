Use your voice on election day to support Coram, Anderson
After many years as a Republican I changed to an unaffiliated registration. As an unaffiliated voter we can vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. I challenge all voters to vote in this primary. Please do the research to decide which candidate meets your expectations and who will best represent your views.
I urge all unaffiliated voters to vote in the Republican primary. The Democratic primary does not have any contested races for statewide offices. Representative Lauren Boebert has embarrassed this district by her actions and her claims. She does not have the influence in Congress we need. Last year she joked about one of her Muslim colleagues being a terrorist. Don Coram is a moderate who will not embarrass this district. I believe he will carry our concerns to Washington.
In the GOP primary for Secretary of State, Pam Anderson is an experienced elections official and the only candidate who has rejected conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Tina Peters, by contrast, was arrested for her role in trying to investigate “fraud” in Mesa County. Mike O'Donnell's website nods to conspiracy theories also, just more politely.
Colorado can do better. We have a voice, use it.
JIM RELYEA
Alamosa
Support candidates who put God and freedom first
As a "renewed" Mesa County voter, I have moved here for the fifth time since coming as a beginning teacher in 1963. I am happy to be involved once again in this pivotal, albeit volatile, Republican primary election in our beloved, yet now beleaguered State of Colorado. We must choose candidates at every level who understand and are willing to exhibit the courage to implement the Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrate!
First, they are to oppose and resist any laws or edicts from the higher authority that contravene the law or word of God.
Second, they are to protect the person, liberty and property of those who reside within their jurisdiction from any unjust or immoral laws or actions by the higher authority.
Third, they are not to implement any laws or decrees made by the higher authority that violate the Constitution, and, if necessary, resist them!
Lesser magistrates, by virtue of their office, constitute lawful authority. When the lesser magistrate stands against unjust or immoral law made by a superior, his actions benefit those under his jurisdiction and the nation as a whole. Simply put, the lesser magistrates provide order when the superior authority acts unjustly or immorally and its abuse of power needs to be quelled. This is exactly the position our patriotic forefathers understood, and were willing to "mutually pledge to each other their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor."
Thanks to their mindset and backbone, we have enjoyed our expansive freedoms, which are now dangerously threatened.
Thankfully, we are extremely blessed in Mesa County and at the state level to have such worthy candidates. I urge you to do all you can to elect the following on June 28, and subsequently work until Nov. 8. We can, and indeed must prioritize this in order to see a rebirth of freedom as God intended for this land.
U.S. Senate: Ron Hanks; U.S. House District 3: Lauren Boebert; Governor: Greg Lopez; Secretary of State: Tina Peters; State Treasurer: Lang Sias; State Bd. of Ed.: Frank Maloit; Colorado Senate D7: Janice Rich; Colorado House D54: Matt Soper; Colorado House D55: Trish Weber; County Commissioner: Bobbie Daniel; Sheriff: Bob Dalley; Mesa County Clerk: Julie Fisher; Assessor: Brent Goff; Coroner: Dean Havlik; County Surveyor Scott Thompson.
I had a poster in my classroom: "Doing what is right isn't always easy, but it is always right."
SHARRIL SHERWOOD
Grand Junction
I see through the Democrats tactics against Boebert
Charles Kerr in his letter to the editor in Wednesday's paper says he's recommending a vote for Coram. Kerr is a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat who has submitted his liberal ideology in letter form to the Sentinel for years.
It's my humble opinion that Kerr is a sheep in wolf's skin hinting that he's voting for Coram, when, in fact, he's using the ploy Democrats are recommending, wherein they change their voting preference to independent just to vote against Lauren Boebert in the primary.
It's his right and his vote, but I see right through his tactic.
JUDY MYERS
Grand Junction
Why Bobbie Gross is the best choice for Clerk and Recorder
Bobbie Gross is my pick for Mesa County’s next Clerk and Recorder. Years ago, when I was a new election judge, I quickly learned that when I had questions, Bobbie was the one who could provide me with clear and correct direction. Although she was not my assigned supervisor, I often sought out her assistance because she obviously knew her stuff and was always willing to share her experience and knowledge in a helpful and supportive manner.
The state requires elected Clerks and election staff to have certain certifications and training in order to properly oversee elections. Bobbie Gross has this training and without a doubt is fully ready to be our next Clerk and Recorder. I can’t help but wonder why our currently elected Clerk never bothered to obtain this training, although she had four years to do so? And now here we are, millions of taxpayer dollars later dealing with the resulting chaos.
We have a chance to right the wrong and clean up the existing mess. Please bring professionalism, ethics, conservatism, integrity and experience back to the office of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder and join me in voting for Bobbie Gross.
CYNDI CLARK
Grand Junction
Why Heidi Ganahl is the person to take on Polis
The time is now. The candidate is clear. If Coloradans want lower gas prices, cost of living and crime rates, we need to make sure Heidi Ganahl is the one to take on Jared Polis this November.
Heidi Ganahl is the only candidate who has the experience, passion and drive to beat Jared Polis. Rather than simply talking about what she will do, Heidi already has a record of accomplishment and is traveling the entire state learning what Coloradans need to see done on day one of her governorship. Heidi doesn’t need to create a roadmap to win, she simply needs to follow the path to victory she used in 2016 when she beat Polis’ far-left friend, Alice Madden, in her race for regent.
Heidi is the only state-wide elected Republican in office right now. In fact, she is the only candidate in the GOP primary that has won a race as a Republican.
Heidi is the daughter of a cop who was raised by a family that instilled within her the importance of defending our Constitution and Bill of Rights, freedom and personal responsibility. She co-chaired the winning No on Prop CC effort to protect TABOR. She co-chaired No on Prop 113 to protect and preserve the electoral college. Heidi is an outspoken conservative leader. As a CU Regent, she passed reforms protecting free speech, promoting civics education, reducing costs of college and improving transparency of costs. She is a champion for school choice and education reform. Heidi is a fierce defender of the second amendment. Heidi is pro-life.
On top of all of this, she is a CEO with the vision to get our economy back on track. She launched an Inc. 500 business named Camp Bow Wow and grew it into the country’s largest pet care franchise with over 150 locations. Heidi knows how to cut the fat out of a budget and make the most of your hard-earned tax dollars.
Heidi knows first-hand how expensive gas has gotten in our state because she has visited all 64 counties in her run for governor. That includes several trips out to the Western Slope, learning about water conservation, energy independence and the agriculture industry. Heidi is determined to make sure that we respect rural Colorado once again.
Please vote for Heidi Ganahl in the GOP primary.
MATTHEW BREMAN
Fruita
Voters deserve the right to vote in the primary they choose
It’s precious how Kevin McCarney and some of his Republican friends want to cry foul and fraud by the other party when the idol of their real Orange Party members is under intense investigation for an attempted coup?
I doubt the members of once proud political tribes would be leaving in droves if not for the lack of confidence in platforms and particular candidates! At least those voters leaving their party’s allegiance is for the good of America in that it’s high time to choose individual candidates rather than party over representation that is at the least not embarrassing.
Had the Republican caucus not gone full crazy by placing Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert on the ticket with full support, maybe members of the tribes wouldn’t have checked out! To have a candidate with 13 criminal charges at hand has voters questioning leadership and motives. To again fully support a candidate who has had an embarrassing first term and has proven she thinks style is more important than substance has the common sense voter looking to someone like Don Coram who is a proven politician and provides a sense of class, not crass.
Even the most uninformed know Presidents have nothing to do with gas prices, but it’s been the party mantra to create chaos and deflection. As far as picking the lineups, voters deserve a chance to pick the all-star team, not just those who want playing time! Hopefully voters will choose wisely.
STEVE PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
Don’t blame Biden for things he has no control over
I am an Independent so I don't vote for someone because of the party they belong to. I'm very surprised at the number of people blaming President Biden for the economy, the shortage of baby formula and a number of other things he has no control/accountability for. It's a shame so many Americans know so little about how our system of government works.
Do some research so you understand things. In order to be a good citizen you need to be an informed citizen. The same is true of voting. I research everyone running for office. These days there is no reason to be uninformed. I also read/watch/listen to a variety of news sources so I stay informed.
The economy is caused by a shortage of supplies and too much demand. The baby formula was caused because equipment in the factory wasn't repaired when it should have and the fact we have so few manufacturers here. We need to create more manufacturers in the U.S. Think how nice it would be not to have to depend on China for things.
We survived the 14% inflation in the 1980s and we'll survive this. The Fed is already raising interest rates so inflation will go down. Our jobless rate is extremely low and wages are higher. Prices are up all around the world and the gas prices elsewhere are much higher than ours. I'm sure things will get better and let's not blame Biden for things that he has no control over. I hope we can be kind to everyone during this time.
CHARLOTTE STUBBS
Whitewater
Coram is for common sense solutions, not grand standing
I will be voting for Don Coram for Congressional Representative of District 3 in the Republican primary. I recently changed my party affiliation to unaffiliated in order to cast my primary ballot for Coram. I may not agree with Coram on all specific issues, but I believe he could represent our congressional district with the dignity and respect becoming of the office.
Of the two candidates, only Coram says he will be willing to work with both parties if elected and would work to find common sense solutions to the problems confronting our country. Of the two candidates, only Coram has indicated he believes the results of the last presidential election and has said the attack on the capital on Jan. 6, 2020 was a stain on our nation’s history.
While Coram has said he supports second amendment rights and the rights of law-abiding citizens to own firearms, he has said he will work toward finding meaningful reforms that will help stop the tragedies that are all too familiar in our country. He is the only Republican candidate who has not posed with family members while holding semi-automatic assault rifles.
I encourage other unaffiliated voters and Republicans to cast their primary ballot for Don Coram, the congressional candidate interested in common sense solutions and compromise rather than grandstanding and fundraising.
ROB WASHINGTON
Grand Junction