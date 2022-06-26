Our rights and our responsibility
Last year, I made an appointment to meet and visit with new Sheriff Todd Rowell. He took time to visit with me and answered all my questions (those who know me, know I can really ask questions). Who is he, who would he be and what would he do as Sheriff?
I was impressed and I have been very pleased as he has fulfilled all his promises. He is a constitutional sheriff with the ability to reason, sort and do the right thing. He protects not only our persons and our property, but so importantly our rights.
The “Todd Rowell for Sheriff” ads have been true and have described the man I know. I have been delighted to see the Letters to the Editor for Todd Rowell from people I know and trust. Especially former Sheriff Riecke Claussen — a true classic.
Please, take your ballot off the counter and vote it. Please, join me and vote for
Todd Rowell for Sheriff.
SUSAN POTTS
Grand Junction
Rick Taggart is committed to our community
I am proud to support Rick Taggart for State House 55. He has proven his dedication to our community. Serving on the Grand Junction City Council for more than seven years, he is committed to bring his experience and expertise to represent us in the state house.
I have known Rick for years on several fronts. Because of his strong work ethic, he takes the time to be prepared. He listens to concerns and researches issues before he makes decisions that at times can be complicated and complex. His adaptive and flexible style allows him to connect with people. Rick has also been in the private sector with both large corporations and small businesses. This sets him apart, as he understands the struggles that businesses encounter.
There are many critical issues facing the Western Slope. We cannot do anything about these problems without an experienced candidate. Rick will get our priorities heard in Denver.
Please vote for Rick Taggart for State House District 55 and let his leadership and experience represent us.
DALE R. REECE
Fruita
Restore civility and balance to politics
As the midterm primary elections approach I'd like to put in a word as an unaffiliated voter. All my life I had been, like my Dad, a moderate Republican. I voted for Reagan (twice) and both Bushes once.
As a 23-year veteran Naval Officer and Aviator I badly wanted to vote for John McCain in 2000. He was a fellow Naval Aviator and a true American hero in my eyes. But that meant putting Sarah Palin just a heartbeat away, and I couldn't do it. Then came the Tea Party, then came Trump and now I'm unaffiliated.
Today finding politically moderate candidates able and willing to work across the aisles is hard to find in either party, but I plan to vote for such candidates when they emerge.
The 3rd Congressional District deserves better than Lauren Boebert (see Sarah Palin above). I invite fellow unaffiliated voters and moderate Republicans to join me in voting for Don Coram on June 28. It's past time to begin restoring civility and balance to American politics.
JOHN HORAN
Grand Junction
Time to wake up and start acting like adults
Some days I look around me and I do not recognize my country anymore. The COVID pandemic hurt a lot of people, by killing over 1 million Americans, and yet there are still those who are clinging onto this insane notion that they know more about this virus than the best doctors and research scientists in the world do. I call it the dumbing down of America.
During the height of the COVID epidemic in the U.S., Fox News only wanted to talk about CRT (critical race theory), how those insurrectionists on Jan. 6, were just some tourists, and they really didn't mean to chant "hang Mike Pence."
The Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Patriot Front, and 3 Percenters combined are a very small segment of our society, yet they demanded to be heard. We heard them, the FBI heard them, and the U.S. Justice Department heard them too. Now, they are facing the consequences of their actions.
I am outraged at the facts coming out of the Jan. 6 hearings now. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is having trouble explaining why his office sent over a list of "alternate electors" to Mike Pence's chief of staff. Why is this so important? The "Trump Team" knew they had lost the presidential election in 2020, and the majority of them told Trump that to his face. Trump's Communications Director said under oath that Trump told her he knew he lost his election too, And, even though they all knew it was over, lawyers like John Eastman and Jenna Ellis persisted in trying out altermant methods of staying in office.
But, we live in America. My new heros are Rusty Bowers, the Arizona House Speaker, who spoke truth to power, and said, "his heart and love of our constitution" kept from going along with some in his party in Arizona who were busy planning to submit alternant electors, along with Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
So far 26 different people have testified under oath at the Jan. 6 hearings that Donald Trump and his sycophants knew the election was lost, and still planned to overturn the results. This has never happened in our history. It is like denying the sun is coming up tomorrow.
People in Western Colorado are waking up from the COVID nightmare now. We live in America, not some banana republic. Time to start acting like adults, not spoiled little children.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction