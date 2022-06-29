Will gas prices lead to a change in behavior?
Americans sure like to whine about high gas prices. For years, we have driven around our gas guzzling cars, SUV's, jeeps and trucks (some the size of a military tank) that don't even make 20 mpg.
We have been fortunate that gas prices have remained relatively low, but we all knew the day would come when gas prices would reach higher levels due to unseen forces. We have not bothered to drive energy efficient vehicles, but instead we seem to be driving even more energy inefficient vehicles the size of tanks as some sort of macho status symbol with absolutely no cares in the world. And as gas consuming citizens, we have not bothered to demand energy efficient vehicles with 50-60 mpg efficiency from our legislators or with our votes.
We blithely carry on as though there are no consequences to driving gas guzzling vehicles or maintaining our current driving habits. I'm afraid to inform you folks that gas prices are most likely to remain high for the foreseeable future now that the cat is out of the bag and oil producing entities are seeing record profits. We'll see if you gas guzzlers out there will change the vehicles you drive or if you change your driving habits. After all, how much longer can you pay $100-$150 to fill up your gas tank?
Wise up America!
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
Now up to policy makers to keep plastic pollution out of our parks
Transformative experiences often happen in nature. It’s our duty to protect our natural parks and monuments. The primary contributor of litter in our state parks is single-use plastic, which can be expensive, and even dangerous, to remove. Nonetheless, cleaning must be done to prevent plastic toxins from harming our extraordinary parks and wildlife.
To stifle plastic pollution on public lands entirely, the Department of the Interior has initiated a complete phase out of the sale of single-use plastics on lands they manage. Reporter Dennis Webb of Grand Junction’s Daily Sentinel explains that the Colorado Monument is ahead of the game in minimizing plastic waste. He explains that the co-executive director of the monument association is already against selling single-use plastics at the gift shop because they “result in a huge amount of litter in the monument, intentional or not.”
The executive order is just one way Colorado is moving away from single-use plastics. The only way to protect our special places from plastic toxins is to produce less plastic. The Producer Responsibility Bill signed by Governor Polis holds producers responsible for the single-use plastics they use in their packaging. This bill targets large corporations and encourages them to become more sustainable by recycling their old packaging. By charging producers according to a fee distribution, the bill promotes less plastic creation.
All that’s left is for policymakers to design the fee structure. In order to be effective, it must encourage these large corporations to decrease their single-use packaging, and more importantly, use more sustainable, recycled materials. Working together with the executive order, now it’s up to our policymakers to keep Colorado and its state parks clean and free of plastic pollution.
JORDAN KOLER
Denver
Why we need to beat the left at the ballot box
The Democratic party, by hewing first to their electric-car-now agenda — a theme that will impoverish the American middle class — while stopping drilling, has led to the U.S. essentially financing Russia's war in Ukraine. It is putting the spoilage and waste of an entire country, and culture, entirely on the heads of American voters.
Under Biden we are financing Russia's war with Ukraine, and Ukraine's war with Russia. The ignominy. There is only one way to expiate the self indulgent sin of “Anyone Over Trump, Even Biden” and that is the great unwashed, the silent majority thumping the left at the ballot box in November.
The human costs, in blood and treasure of “Anyone Over Trump, Even Biden” have been extraordinarily high and will be mounting exponentially over the next couple of years. Even the dimmest dullard has managed to register: Mr. Mean Tweets was the first American president in many moons not to start a new war… so, as it turns out, the “Anyone Over Trump, Even Biden” ethos has killed a lot of people. When are you gonna stop? So, he's crass and vulgar. Big whoop!
MALLY MECHAU-STRONG
Palisade
Vote the bums out in November
The Supreme Court's decision allowing states to prohibit abortion is cruel and repressive. Women, and their men, who can't raise a child are being forced to do so. How does that honor the life of the child?
The Court's decision to prohibit states from regulating the carrying of guns in public spaces is insane. The Second Amendment is being worshiped at the expense of our children's lives. How does that honor life?
The Court has become politically partisan because Senate Republicans blocked Obama's legitimate nominee, Merrick Garland, and installed three of their own ideologues. Republicans continue supporting trump's baseless, false claims of a "stolen election" while installing partisans in local voting offices to steal the next election. That is treason against our democracy.
We can repair these threats to our lives by voting Democrat, overwhelmingly, in November. It's time to kick the Republican bums out.
BRUCE JOFFE
Piedmont, California