Illegal immigration isn’t hard to understand
One puzzling item I have never understood is the tendency for people to forget we are a nation of laws. An example is the letter from David Butler on May 3.
Butler’s heart may be in the right place, but his logic is not. The difference between people brought here from Afghanistan to permanently live and the millions who cross our southern border to do the same is simply the word “legal.” The former are people who helped us in a 20-year war and were moved here for their own safety. The latter have broken our laws and arrived illegally.
This is not hard to understand.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
How to find balance with a group I vigorously oppose?
When I first heard of the local group seeking balance in politics it seemed appealing, but then I reconsidered.
How do I balance with people who do not believe President Biden was legally elected? How do I find balance with Senators and Representatives who voted against the peaceful transfer of power which hasn’t happened since our democracy was founded?
How do I find any balance with a government that planned a coup and carried out the violent attack on the Capital?
How do I find balance with people who want to ban books and not permit the real history of our country to be taught to our children?
These are only a few of the issues that my only answer is to vigorously oppose.
When abortion is overturned, I see a way to find a small bit of balance: Viagra and any other male enhancement drug should be illegal since it isn’t mentioned in the Constitution and the punishment for rape would be a vasectomy.
MARY ENDRES
Palisade
We’d treat abortion differently if men needed them
At this moment in history, when the sheer weight of the human population is crushing the natural environment, the Supreme Court is thinking of removing women’s right to abortion. This would be silly and dangerous because it will instantly incite 1/3 of the country against the other 2/3.
It will raise pregnancy related deaths in poorer populations while increasing that population. It reduces the availability of maternal health, family planning and contraceptives and deprives women of autonomy over their own bodies and possibly criminalizes them. The World Health Organization says that outlawing abortions have never produced reductions of abortions in any country.
How can a group of old white men have legal standing to decree what only women do, in the privacy of their own health and wellbeing decisions? Let the men first experience the huge physical and emotional traumas of giving birth or even the mother’s mandated nurturing and educating of that life, to the sacrifice of her own career and comforts, for 18 years in a wasteland of helpful social programs. If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament.
JOHN HOFFMANN
Carbondale
Boebert turned her back on us
"The cause of freedom is not the cause of a race or a sect, a party or a class — it is the cause of humankind, the very birthright of humanity." — Anna Julia Cooper
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert also claims this. Loyalty is a rare human quality, especially regarding money.
After we co-sponsored both Lauren's Pitkin and Garfield County fundraisers as conservative Republicans, Lauren promised Mama Sandy that she'd personally phone the sheriff regarding her support for us. Instead like the Mayor and her predecessor, she turned her back on us.
Great leaders unite. Corrupt politicians often achieve success by dividing the people by marginalizing the weak. Sadly, Lauren excels at the latter. Vote Independent.
SANDY AND LEE MULCAHY
Basalt
Government should protect your rights not restrict them
I see the access to abortion and slavery in a similar light. Abortion foes say leave it to the states. The same argument was made in the defense of slavery. Gay marriage, interracial marriage — leave the legality to the states.
Apparently, for conservatives we need a giant leap backwards. They want to set up a situation similar to what existed in Germany prior to the fall of the Wall. Two Germanies where your rights depended on what side of the Wall you found yourself.
I believe your rights should be the same whether you are in Colorado or Texas. Government should be in the position of protecting your rights rather than restricting them.
DANIEL H HARRIS
Fruita