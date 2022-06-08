Recent mass killers have something in common
After the events of the Buffalo Grocery Store shootings and murders, I find myself reflecting upon three other almost identical events — The El Paso Walmart shooting by Patrick Crusius, where 23 innocent people died.
Crusius also had a "Manifesto" detailing his hatred of Hispanics and Blacks. He drove his car 659 miles from Allen, Texas to El Paso to maximize the number of Hispanics he could kill. Sound familiar?
Payton Gendron the Buffalo shooter drove 190 miles to Buffalo from Conklin, New York to make sure he had plenty of Black people in one place to shoot. Then there was Brenton Tarrant of Christchurch, New Zealand, who killed 51 Muslims, and he had a "manifesto" too, detailing how he hated Muslims and Blacks. And in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania there was Robert Bowers, who shot and killed 11 innocent people at a Jewish Synagogue. He had a "manifesto."
There was a common thread among these four angry men — Blacks, Hispanics, Muslims and Jews in their minds needed to be killed without mercy.
Madison Grant in 1916 proposed in his book that minorities want to replace the white race. U.S. Senator Theo Bilbo wrote a book in the 1940s proposing the very same insane idea of "replacement theory." And in 2011 in France another book was written about the exact same theory! And these four mass murderers read some of these books and became what we now call "radicalized."
Are there still Americans who think we are not a racist country? Yes. Are all Americans racists? No. So then, why does 50% of the current GOP believe in Replacement Theory? Here are two quotes from Adolf Hitler's propaganda minister during WWII, "Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will." and "The rank and file are usually more primitive than we imagine. Propaganda must therefore be essentially simple and repetitious."
He is talking about the ignorant uneducated people among us. Do these quotes sound familiar to you? Sort of like what is spewed out on Fox News on a daily basis. Where else would people get these psychotic murderous ideas from? It comes from Tucker Carlson? Or Alex Jones? My heart aches for those victims in Buffalo. Gendron will be in prison forever, with most inmates being African Americans ultra violent offenders like Gendron.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Baby formula dearth added to baby dearth
The birth rate in America has been spiraling downward for decades, and now we can add to that the unavailability of baby food to feed the few who do appear on the scene.
Once again, ordinary folk are being treated to the reality of the extreme deficiencies of a monopoly economy, with only a handful of large companies cranking out this and other products and services in America.
Since the 1970s, America turned hard in favor of monopoly in business, industry, finance and just about everything else. Monopoly is the economic system of autocracy. Both systems want to limit the privilege of participation to only a few favored persons or entities.
Today we are suffering from monopoly in online retail, banking, advertising, credit card processing, luxury goods, hotels, insurance and media. We have diminishing options in hospitals, pharmacies, labs and health insurance. Size and power has taken over agriculture and food processing, sports and defense industries. Even big tobacco is making a big comeback.
The people need to commit our political candidates to an antitrust agenda and then follow their every move if elected. Our babies are depending upon it.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Democrats’ policies have been a failure
After reading the Sunday, May 15, column by Jim Spehar, it is clear to me that the Democrats are looking for anybody to share the blame with for the current mess that we here in America find ourselves in. Biden and the rest of the Democrats, including our two Senators Bennett and Hickenlooper, have almost unilaterally put forward legislation that has brought us to this point.
Jim Spehar complains about the price of gas, but not once does he acknowledge that the Biden administration and his Democrat party, including Bennett and Hickenlooper, are primarily responsible for the current price of gas. As they are in control of our government, it doesn’t appear that there is any reason for us to think that it is going to get better. I’m not just talking about the price of gas, but what inflation has done to the price of everything else. Spehar would like us to think of all of this as a first world inconvenience.
Maybe for him it is, but there are a lot of people that it is more than an inconvenience when you are talking about the price of gasoline at an all time high, the lack of baby formula, which they knew was coming since February, inflation at its highest rate in 40 years, our porous border, crime on the rise or a whole host of other issues that Biden and the Democrats, including Bennett and Hickenlooper, are responsible for.
Spehar then has the gall to write, “To some of us, our First World problems are overwhelming sacrifices rather than temporary inconveniences, convenient platforms for political attacks when we might instead unite to solve problems.” I guess he must have forgotten about four years of a Russian collusion lie that his party put the country through, two impeachment proceedings, and attacking President Trump, his family, and Republicans in general for over four years.
If Spehar and other Democrats truly want to “unite” with Republicans to solve our country’s problems, they need to publicly acknowledge that their policies are a failure and that their policies are taking this country in the wrong direction. Then in good faith ask Republicans to sit down with them to work through our many problems. However, I believe that we would see flying pigs before that would happen.
MIKE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
An open primary will help deter extremism in both parties
As a previous voter and registered member of each party I have to question why Ms. McCarney feels the need to apologize for voting in a primary?
Number one if you are paying for an election that’s a personal issue. Why? The open primary is the best thing that could happen for voters because it gives every voter the opportunity to have a voice in who the good leaders might be to provide that leadership. Primary voting isn’t about who you like but who you don’t want to see or someone who is extreme. It gives each voter the opportunity to rid our elections of extremists on either side.
It is completely ethical to pick a primary candidate who might best serve our district regardless of party. Those candidates who hide under the guise of a party, but are actually a member of a third party conning voters into representatives who do not reflect their true values and principles is what is unethical. That is truly happening in many states and districts and does not represent the core values of a voter’s party affiliation.
It’s time to restore the balance and have each vote count and that’s the beauty of the unaffiliated vote, which will give a true choice of representative leadership in November and a choice that people can trust to provide leadership rather than rant and point fingers at the opposition.
Thank goodness I have a chance to vote in the primary of my choice so there is a choice in November!
STEVE PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
An open primary allows my voice to be heard
In a letter to the editor printed this past week, Kathy McCarney said that she considered it “election fraud” when Democrats switch their party affiliation to vote the Republican ballot in the primary. She also recognized that this is perfectly legal. I’m so glad it is.
I’m one of those voters who swapped my Democratic registration for unaffiliated status so that I can vote for Don Coram in the primary. I did this because I recognize that I live in a Republican-leaning district. Given that the Republican candidate has a stronger chance to win, I want Coram on the general election ballot because I think he will be a more bipartisan representative than the incumbent.
Also, I’d feel okay being represented by any of the Democratic candidates, but Coram is the only Republican on the primary ballot that I am comfortable sending to Washington to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. That’s why it makes sense for someone like me to choose unaffiliated voter status and vote the Republican primary ballot. Like you, Kathy, I want my voice to be heard. In a red district, this is the best way to do it.
BETSY LOEFF
Grand Junction