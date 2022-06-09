Nobody knows Coram like Montrose knows Coram
Since losing his Senate seat, Don Coram, R-Montrose, has petitioned on to the Republican primary ballot for the 3r Congressional District. For Republican voters, Coram is largely an unknown entity outside the 6th Senate District, but nobody knows Coram like Montrose knows Coram!
In the general election of 2018, Coram received 13,271 votes in Montrose County, yet in his petition drive he could get only 545 signatures! How the once mighty have fallen! The simple fact is Coram has squandered his once strong support in Montrose! How could this have happened you might ask?
According to www.ratings.conservative.org, Coram was rated 95% conservative his first year in the Legislature. In just 8 years that rating plummeted 30 points! Voters can search www.votesmart.org as well as libertyscorecardco.us/#/ to view his record and ratings. His involvement in the hemp scandal, using his elected position for personal gain, can be reviewed at corruptcoram.com. For more detailed information on Coram, go to Facebook and search “Shining The Light And Truth On Issues And Candidates.”
When anyone focuses on the facts of his record, Coram’s standard response has been, “lies, lies, and damn lies,” as if that retort can mask the loss of trust among his local constituency in Montrose. Voters with little or no knowledge of Coram are encouraged to do their own research on him, available from public sources noted, before making any decision. Remember, nobody knows Coram like Montrose knows Coram!
DEE LAIRD
Montrose
Not apologizing for voting in open primary
Responding to the recent missive from Kathy McCarney, as an unaffiliated voter, I don't feel the "need to apologize for voting in open primaries."
McCarney states the practice of voting in open primaries is legal, but re-registering as an unaffiliated voter to cast a vote in the Republican primary is unethical. Hmmm… how so? Is it unethical to want a qualified voice to represent us in Congress? Is it unethical to want an independent, knowledgeable and informed representative serving on our behalf?
Seeing as how a Republican is most likely to win the general election come November, I doubt the Democrats are afraid of the Republicans. Rather they, like many Republicans and Unaffiliated voters, are afraid of having an incompetent conspiracy theorist representing us.
The "end game" is not election fraud. Ideally, the end game will replace an unethical and unqualified representative with someone who is better suited to represent the constituents in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
DAVID MILLER
Grand Junction
Why can’t we show pride and honor with naming of mascot?
Years ago a myth or superstition was idolized by many. For years they have held on to this, why? Maybe to honor what they thought would protect them, make life easier and more
plentiful for them; however, as time passed others saw something different and decided to honor that same myth. How? By naming their mascot for their school where they would show pride, honor and respect for the same as in the past.
But in today's world only a handful of people can decide what can or cannot be done to place honor on something and not 450 plus children that decided to provide this Honor.
As we have seen in the past few years everything that may have given honor and respect to something, is no longer allowed today. You must remove it, no matter the cost of sadness
it may bring to those doing the honors. This brings us to a cross roads folks, now we have stripped an elementary school of their pride, respect and honoring of the Thunderbird, we will now tell one of the great aerial flight teams, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds that they too must give up that name even after thrilling millions of people over the years.
The group that made the choice to eliminate this myth or superstition must now decide to let the United States Air Force know they must no longer use the name.
ART EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Political correctness run amok
Wow! Thunderbird is now on the list of forbidden words/names according to the politically correct and yet another mascot from a school must be changed. For what purpose?
Thunderbird is a mythical creature, yes based in a proud Indian culture and to my knowledge not used in a derogatory fashion by anyone, least of all Ford Motor Co.
So I guess I’m in trouble as I own a Thunderbird and oh my two Pontiacs! Let’s not get started on how disrespectful that is, as that company is named after Chief Pontiac, a historical leader of the Ottawa Nation. As we all know Pontiac cars have an arrow head on them, also disrespectful.
My only saving grace is that Ford no longer makes the Thunderbird and President Obama ensured the demise of the Pontiac Motor Division. Guess I’m stuck with my own form of political in-correctness run amok.
K. T. PAQUETTE
Fruita
This slogan is dividing America
“Making America Great Again,” is a slogan that has divided this country in half. America is not perfect and we have a history of not always living up to our own ideals and standards.
We have done horrible things to many human beings that should bring us shame and disgust. However, that is the story of mankind throughout world history and is not just in America. Slavery as an example is a problem of the human condition carried out by every race on this planet. Slavery is not just an American problem, it is a human problem throughout thousands of years of world history.
We should all want to make this country as great as we can and keep evolving and striving to live up to the vision of our founders and keep working to make this country as great as we can and stop trying to destroy the greatest country in the history of the world.
So why is “Making America Great Again” such a horrible thing? If you love this country and want us to do better and evolve into a better place for all Americans then why support the people who want to bring us down to another third world country and another hellhole like many countries sadly are? Think about that the next time you legally vote.
ERNEST ROWE
Grand Junction