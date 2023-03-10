If school clinic prevents one suicide it’s worth it
Remember the high number of suicides in Mesa County? Recall how there were task forces established, peer training for students, workshops for teachers and an overall alert to the community at large?
What happened to that urge to help our young people? Now we have the perfect opportunity to provide this most necessary support and intervention right at the point of best impact!
In our current world there are forces that cause stress on our young people: bullying, drugs, image issues, domestic struggles, social and peer pressures, technical apps, group think and yes… suicide.
At this very moment Mesa County School District 51 has the following opportunities:
A building with space available.
A parental consent model for treatment of students.
A statewide reproductive health treatment law for consent to treat.
A clinic with eager and multi-disciplinary, talented staff able to serve students.
A track record of success at a peer district high school.
If the presence of a clinic in the new GJHS prevents even one suicide, I think it’s well worth it! Don’t you?
What are we waiting for?
JANE FINE FOSTER RN, MSHA
Grand Junction
School clinic in line with constitutional directive
Doing things the conservative way (in response to Tom and Shallini Sheeran March 1 letter), that is "the old way," is not necessarily beneficial for society. Conservatism may assuage traditional feelings, but it may well fail to recognize society's changing, current and future needs.
Placing a medical clinic in schools partially fulfills two of United State's Constitution Preamble directives: "in order to form a more perfect Union" and "promote the general Welfare." Education and health and medical care are only two of society's responsibilities that respond to the preamble's directive.
I do agree that the lack of disclosure in bond issue discussions was an anti-transparency act. And, it now creates a feeling of mistrust with District 51 Board communications. (It is hoped this act will will be remembered when the next board election comes.) However, finding fault with the board should not be cause for not supporting the health and medical clinic within the school. In this instance, it is in recognizing, deciding and prioritizing "where" students have necessary health and medical facilities at their disposal.
Attending to health and medical issues for younger people is a necessity and should be a priority for maintaining society's future. Putting a clinic in a school can provide the means for response with immediate attention.
The "me" and "we" individualistic parent opinions at times must yield to those of society for society's survival. The responsibilities go both ways: society must protect its individuals and individuals must support their society. In doing so, there's no "one size fits all" and compromises and difficult decisions must be made.
It is my opinion that conservatives, as well as independents and progressives, recognize, when making decisions about the medical clinic being built in the school, that the consideration should be the priority of appropriately locating health and medical facilities. Perhaps too, we may ask not only "am I my brother's keeper?" but, where?
Only then can the Constitution Preamble's directives and society's responsibilities be fulfilled.
It is my opinion that the best option is placing the clinic in the school. If funding issues are at stake, the financial resources should be extracted from that for the athletic facilities. Both education and health and medical care have a much higher social priority than athletics. (So, where will the injured athletes be treated?)
MAURICE SCHUMANN
Palisade
Schools should be providing health care
I don't have a child currently enrolled in District 51, but I hope that doesn't diminish my position on the proposed placement of a satellite Marillac Clinic at the new Grand Junction High School campus.
One of the editorial submissions in Wednesday's Daily Sentinel (March 1) notes that Superintendent Hill showed (at a D51 Special Meeting) "a presentation from several years prior where an overview of the clinic was given," but then later accuses District 51 (and Hill) of "a lie by omission" for not specifically informing the public about this health care inclusion? Where others seem to see a lack of transparency, I see something so innocuous that it doesn't need specific mention.
There is nothing nefarious in this situation. This brouhaha seems to be another example of “a solution in search of a problem." I can only wish this type of service were available when my children attended Grand Junction High School, but alas, we have moved far, far away from "education" being the sole role of our teachers and administrators.
Those well meaning people (whose numbers are declining) not only have to "educate" the children, but suffer the wrath of fearful, accusatory parents as they do. I'm not entirely certain what the mission of our School District 51 should be in its essence, but it long ago moved beyond the simplistic "reading, writing, arithmetic." According to the website theconversation.com, the number two thing that schools provide (after number one food) is health care! ...and number three is counseling! There isn't anything new here.
Support for this Marillac branch clinic, and the services it will provide not only aids our students, but also shows support for the somewhat beleaguered educators who selflessly care for our children. Let's give this a thumbs up!
DAVID HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
I am strongly in favor of a GJHS health clinic
I am a Grand Junction resident and grandmother to a 12 year old grandson who will be in the freshman class of the new Grand Junction High School.
I am strongly in favor of having an on-site Mariillac facility at the new high school. I happen to believe in science and facts and I want there to be someone who has knowledge of both to be there to help any student who may need their services.
I urge you to support providing access to essential medical, dental and mental health care for our students who will be future leaders of this community!
JOYCE HASLER
Grand Junction
Schools have become babysitters for busy parents
Folks that oppose a health clinic in our schools I just read a letter from a couple that were saying they were troubled by the trend of shifting parental responsibilities to the government. That really hit a nerve with me, as a former teacher's son I've seen this all my life.
School has become a babysitter because parents are working to support the family's lifestyles. Anyone ever been to school to have lunch with their children? I go quite often and very seldom do I see other parents there.
As far as a clinic I'm all for it because if something should happen at school everyone knows response time is very important. I'm sure parents can regulate what kind of treatment their child can get.
MARK BERKLY
Grand Junction