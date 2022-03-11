Chaos reigns on the Trump side of the Republican party
I read Kristine Murphy’s letter in the newspaper. I thought it deserved a response. Whatever went on in Canada with those truckers, was at first a legitimate protest, because their Prime Minister was heavy handed with them initially.
We agreed with their concerns on many levels, after dealing with the COVID restrictions here in the U.S. for over a year, they had a right to vent. But, after just a week into their stand there in Ottawa, the different media outlets — right wing, left wing and right down the middle — showed us photos and videos of them flying Confederate flags, MAGA flags and Trump banners. And that is Canada!
The first thing I thought was that the trucker protest was being financed by the "fringe chaos lovers" in the U.S., and guess what? I was right! The next question for me was why?
You see, Ms. Murphy, that without chaos, the Trump wing of the GOP would not exist. As a lifelong Republican, I do not recognize the current party I am affiliated with now. Chaos rules. To verify this all a person has to do is just read some social media posts by Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and oh yeah, our very own Tina Peters. Chaos personified.
No way I believe that 60% of the current GOP voters actually think Donald Trump won his election. That part of the voter base was obviously angry because Trump lost his election, and they showed us how angry on Jan. 6. Since then they have been trying to rewrite history, and thank God, they are not succeeding, because too many of us refuse to be members of a bizarre personality cult where people like My Pillow guy Mike Lindell, QAnon or Rudy Giuliani set their agenda for all of us to see.
We believe in true freedoms and we know what real patriots look like. Vladimir Putin is a little Napoleon despot, and when Russia invaded Ukraine the Trump fringe had a love fest for him, and Tucker Carlson was quoted on Russian State TV, as well as Donald Trump. But now? Carlson has backed off his crazy rants and Trump says he is the reason NATO exists. Things that make us say "what?"
Freedom is precious, And we are watching it unfold in real time. God Bless Ukraine. Chaos will never catch on Ms. Murphy.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
I’m glad we got our servicemen out of harm's way
Of course Representative Lauren Boebert showed her disdain of respecting the president and decorum of congress by yelling out, "What about the 13?" during the State of the Union address. Shades of "You lie" yelled at Obama.
She was making reference to the 13 Marines who lost their lives during the pull out from Afghanistan. Biden is not responsible for a terrorist attack as U.S. personnel and Afghans were trying to evacuate Afghanistan. If we had not withdrawn from Afghanistan how many more lives would have been lost through combat, terrorist attacks and green on blue deaths?
Regardless of what we had done, either by withdrawing or if we had stayed, we would have suffered greater losses. I am so thankful that U.S. servicemen are no longer in harm's way by staying in Afghanistan and feel grief for the final deaths of my fellow Marines in the final days there.
MICKEY KRAKOWSKI
Grand Junction
Enough with the self-aggrandizement
Enough.
The picture of our representative heckling the U.S. President during his State of the Union speech, alongside Rep. Greene (R-GA) no less, is more than an embarrassment, it is a travesty. Romney said it best, “I've got morons on my team.”
It is long past time for new leadership in the 3rd Congressional District.
We have the chance this fall to remedy this fiasco of representation. We have the chance to feel a little less impotent in our own backyard. Please, stand up and show we can elect a person less focused on self-aggrandizing, less focused on themselves and their pocketbook and more on the constituency they are to represent.
We here in the total of the 3rd Congressional District, nay, the whole of the U.S., deserve more than Shakespearean Dogberry's in leadership positions.
Vote.
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
Officials used to treat each other with respect
I lived in Grand Junction a number of years ago. When I attended meetings and debates, I remember how courteous state and local elected officials were toward each other. Even if county commissioners, city council members or state representatives were in vehement disagreement, they treated each other with dignity and respect.
Congresswoman Boebert's behavior, her rants, her back turning during the State of the Union address demonstrated nothing but contempt not only for the president but for the district she serves.
Had representative Boebert acted up that way in a Home Depot, the manager would have kicked her out.
PETER MORELLO
Leawood, Kansas
We have to recognize extremism on the left too
Recent letters-to-the-editor and essays from both local and syndicated columnists have often been impassioned calls to reject extremism and come together, but these calls almost always come from the left side of the political spectrum and usually devolve into tirades against Trump, Boebert and/or Peters.
While these are easy targets and there is plenty to criticize about any of them, the bottom-line seems to be that abandoning extremism means coming around to the positions held by the authors, as if anything else is extreme. Where is the recognition and acknowledgement, let alone criticism, of extreme positions espoused by the left?
How can opening our borders to totally unregulated and illegal immigration, human trafficking and drugs be considered anything but extreme? How can failing to condemn arson, looting and murder in the name of social justice while condemning in the strongest terms possible less-violent acts on the Capitol not be considered extreme? How can destroying our energy independence — a very real and immediate issue of national and international security — in the name of climate change, while at the same time pleading with OPEC nations to pump more, not be considered extreme? How can insisting on the unrestricted right to late-stage abortion well after a fetus is viable not be extreme? How can paying people not to work and paying them to have more children not be considered extreme? How can defunding police, not holding criminals accountable and making our society less-safe not be extreme? How can Bernie and Liz espousing and promoting socialism and attacking our banking system, business community and market economy not be considered extreme? How can giving teachers unions the ability to set curricula, determine health policy, shut down schools and insist that parents butt-out not be considered extreme?
Where are the liberal essayists willing to acknowledge that these are divisive and polarizing issues? If we’re to reject extremism and arrive at some sort of moderate consensus, we have to be willing to take a hard look at some of these “extreme” ideas from the left too.
JERRY NORTON
Grand Junction