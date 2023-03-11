Use facts and reputable analysis to base you vote
A physicist, an engineer, and a statistician are marooned on a desert island. They have a crate of canned food, but no way to open the cans. The physicist proposes putting the cans into a fire so that when the interior pressure becomes high enough the cans will burst open. The engineer proposes using sharp rocks to pierce the cans. The statistician suggests, “Why don’t we just assume we have a can opener?”
I was reminded of this story while reading a recent letter about the proposed Grand Junction Community Center. The author’s “statistical analysis” takes the estimated GJCC daily use of 1,100 people and then painfully extrapolates it to 401,500 individuals per year. “About 600% of Grand Junction population will be a visitor to the CRC.”
The analysis becomes somewhat apocalyptic after that. “Do we need to add two more lanes to Patterson Road for the tremendous increase in vehicle traffic?”
What is not stated are the assumptions used in this “analysis.”
1. The first assumption is that, based on the 401,500 number, is that nobody will visit the GJCC more than once a year.
2. The second assumption is, based on the traffic narrative, that every visitor that is not a resident will stay in the valley and become a resident.
Call me skeptical, but I doubt that either of these assumptions are rational.
Reasonable assumptions are required to carry out statistical and economic analyses. An ethical requirement is that the analyst disclose those assumptions.
While opinions on the GJCC vary widely, my recommendation would be to use facts, reputable analysis, and opinions from people you respect to help reach the decision for your vote. This is not intended as an endorsement for or against the passage of the GJCC referendum.
TIM FOLEY
Grand Junction
Grand Junction deserves its own recreation center
To the general population of Grand Junction: We have lived in Montrose for 22 years. We moved here from Boulder and immediately missed having a recreation center. We very soon found ourselves on a task force for building a Montrose Rec Center. For 17 years meetings were held and votes were taken, all to no avail. Then in 2013 the Recreation Board and volunteers started a community-wide knocking-on-doors campaign. They were relentless and informative, and eventually the Montrose Recreation Center was made a reality. It opened in January, 2017 and has been a huge success since then. The number of programs and facilities it offers are endless.
The parking lot is full during the day and early evenings. My husband and I go between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, and it is even well attended at that early hour. Young and old use it religiously. Many attendees state that they voted against it, but now love it and use it regularly.
It basically pays for itself along with some mil levy. It is such a boon to the city and to our future. Montrose is growing, and a lot of it has to do with the fact that we have this amazing facility here.
I sincerely hope Grand Junction approves the Recreation Center. Ken Sherbenou is a remarkable director who will work himself to the bone to make it a huge success. You deserve to have an all-encompassing Recreation Center for everyone in your city.
HOLLY and WALLY VON HELMS
Montrose
Colorado GOP needs to wake up!
First, I am a conservative and a registered Republican. I was surprised but not shocked to see that Tina Peters is running for the Colorado GOP Chair. From the Sentinel: “In a press release, Peters said she would battle against all-mail voting, ballot drop-off boxes and open primaries for GOP candidates, cutting out unaffiliated voters casting ballots in Republican Party races.”
“We as Republicans all know that our election system has been hijacked,” Peters said in a statement. “We have lost the ballot box. We must turn to the new battlefield, the jury box.”
So, she wants to disenfranchise and alienate unaffiliated voters. She continues to be an election denier and a Trump acolyte. These will lead the GOP to more defeats, especially in Colorado where unaffiliated voters hold sway. Do her supporters want the GOP to gain ground or suffer the same results as 2022? I certainly hope that the electors for this position recognize she would destroy the credibility of the organization.
Second, the GOP needs to recognize the statewide trend for voters moving away from both parties to unaffiliated status. Without this swing vote, I believe the Republican Party and conservatives have significant challenges to win state and national offices in 2024 and beyond. The GOP needs a comprehensive strategy which includes:
1. Recognize the growing influence and growing ranks of unaffiliated voters who will influence the outcome of elections from now on. The party must overcome the divide within and focus on candidates and a platform that will attract both Republican and Unaffiliated voters.
2. Focus on clear, concise messaging around principles, policies, and priorities. Educating, communicating, and swaying voters will be critical.
3. Move away from cult/personality-based politics and that starts with a new slate of presidential candidates. The Dems will continue to use the MAGA label to brand all Republicans as Trump supporters.
4. Think carefully about the candidates you support and endorse. Qualifications and experience count as both the Mesa County Clerk and Sheriff races demonstrated last year. Trump’s record for major candidates he backed was 2 and 14.
LEONARD W. LITTLE
Grand Junction
We have to get rid of bad apples like Tina Peters and Trump
She’s back! Tina’s in the news again, as The Daily Sentinel’s editor wrote “like a bad penny.” The sure-fire way to end all this conspiracy craziness is to remove Trump and his followers forever from the political arena. This would plug the flow of fuel feeding the crazy supporters like Tina Peters who, failing in the national political races, are now seeking appointments in county and city political offices with the goal of perpetuating the madness.
Eliminating this 21st century pariah and leader of those conspiracies has proven to be a most difficult goal to attain. Even with facts backing up the falseness of those conspiracy claims there still has been no legal action taken against him except for hints of charges being filed from the several years of multiple investigations by grand juries, committees, and court judgments.
I shudder to think of the consequences to our country if the 2024 presidential candidates include Donald Trump. If his co-conspirators also manage to be appointed or elected to local offices responsible for determining the outcome of our elections by controlling how we can vote, who can vote and the counting of ballots, it could take years to recover as a democratic nation.
The presidential election is less than two years away and that means we have less than two years to eliminate the players who are causing such division to our fellow Americans. Getting rid of the bad apples will be a big first step in allowing the fruit of democracy to bloom again and stop pitting neighbor against neighbor, we can bring families together again and begin the healing process to remain the world’s leader of democracy it has always been.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
Is anyone asking what is best for the students?
It has been interesting reading about the ongoing battle between the District #51 Schools wanting to close Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary, Orchard Avenue Elementary, and East Middle School and the parents and staff wanting a say in the matter. Apparently, the school district has, according to Superintendent Brian Hill, a really great HR department who will be focusing on providing job opportunities to staff affected by school closures.
Also, it looks like the School District paid someone named Shannon Bingham of Western Demographics, Inc. over $20,000 to be the school district’s demographer to study the district’s enrollment trends and provide an enrollment forecast for 2030. According to The Daily Sentinel it was Bingham who provided the recommendations to close and consolidate the three schools.
The school district seems to think that they need an assistant superintendent who will be paid somewhere between $138,000 and $208,000; I guess we need one. The School District is in the process of spending over a quarter billion dollars building a new high school to replace one that probably needed to be replaced since the days when Bubba Bullen roamed its halls.
I can understand parents, staff members, and students criticizing the school district for the speed at which they are trying to close these schools. I can understand the people on Orchard Mesa feeling as if they are jabbed in the eye again after the Orchard MesaPool saga. I can even understand people looking at how the district is spending money and wondering what is going on.
But, I would like to point out that not once have I heard or read anyone say, “What is the best thing we can do for our kids.” The demographer doesn’t take into account academic performance in his criteria for his recommendations? My understanding is that these are some of the best performing schools in the district. Has anyone asked why charter schools are turning children away?
Perhaps, maybe we should be focused on doing what is best for our kids. I don’t have enough words in this column to answer that question. Maybe they could start by asking the staff and teachers at these schools.
MIKE HIGGINS
Grand Junction