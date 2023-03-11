Use facts and reputable analysis to base you vote

A physicist, an engineer, and a statistician are marooned on a desert island. They have a crate of canned food, but no way to open the cans. The physicist proposes putting the cans into a fire so that when the interior pressure becomes high enough the cans will burst open. The engineer proposes using sharp rocks to pierce the cans. The statistician suggests, “Why don’t we just assume we have a can opener?”