Soupy patriotism from both sides doesn’t help families
There was plenty of soupy patriotism in both the President’s speech and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds response, but plenty of Mardi Gras voodoo also.
Biden said there will be “no foreign-made products” used on new federal infrastructure projects. He added, “all of it” will be made in America. Such a command over both the federal bureaucracy and American business practices the President has, and our silly, believing minds too!
Governor Reynolds tip-toed through the tulips of a soft-shoe Republican agenda without ever coming close to mentioning the one, and perhaps only, real Republican platform plank — protect big money at all costs.
She spoke about a “pro-parent, pro-family" revolution, but how does that revolution gain power without boosting family economic strength and loosening the noose of the financial industry over their lives?
And as for Ukraine, a wartime platitude record was surely shattered with all the positive prophecies about the outcome of Putin’s advances. Tell that to the dead and dying.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Boebert stood up for her district by heckling Biden
Boebert heckles Biden. Finally we have a politician that stands up for those that voted for her. Yes she did it at the so-called speech to the nation, but the disgrace that was brought on our 13 brothers that were killed, but not one word of mention of them, was a disservice not only to them, but the parents that lost their loved one.
How would you have felt had one of these young men been your son? This was the second time that he brought up his son when talking with the parents of those lost. Where was the outrage from the Democrats when Pelosi tore up President Trump's speech in front of the world?
The only humiliation to our great state is the failed leadership over the past 13 months that has taken us back in time with inflation, higher gas prices, higher food prices and disrespect by so many foreign governments. Depletion of our military by forcing our soldiers and sailors out of the service for expressing their first amendment rights by refusing to take the so-called jab like millions of other citizens have done.
So folks, maybe we need to give Congresswoman Boebert a break after weeks of slamming over standing up for constituents and what is wrong with our country at the moment.
Art Edwards
Grand Junction
Boebert continues the political sideshow of Western Colorado
Thank you Lauren Boebert for drawing still more attention to the political sideshow of Western Colorado with your shameful outburst during the State of the Union address. Between you and Tina Peters we’ve got quite the tag-team comedy routine going on! Except the laugh is on us.
I want to encourage all my fellow Democrats, as well as Independents, to register to vote Republican in the June 28 primary and to boot her out. The last date for voters to change party affiliation in advance of the primary is June 6 — but why wait? You can do so anytime at www.GoVoteColorado.gov. It’s a simple process.
I haven’t yet researched who the best alternative is among Republicans, but the fact that Boebert is already media-blitzing Don Coram with attack ads certainly speaks well for him.
RICK KEMPA
Grand Junction
Boebert is an embarrassment and we should vote her out
Just when I thought that Congresswoman Lauren Boebert couldn't do anything more to embarrass her constituents, she interrupted the President's State of the Union speech as he was talking about his goal of helping America's veterans who are dealing with the effects of burn pits that may have caused them cancer, including his own son.
She felt the need to heckle him about the servicemen deaths related to our withdrawal from Afghanistan. Regardless of how one might feel about the withdrawal and its execution, this was the immature act of a teenager who lacked the benefit of parents who could teach her manners and appropriate conduct.
She and fellow "mean girl" Marjorie Taylor Greene, showed their crudeness throughout the speech by shouting and muttering their criticism of the president. I suppose that this rude and hateful behavior is music to the ears of their supporters, but it is hopefully not what they were elected to do.
Boebert has voted against most of the bills that would help her constituents and has railed against vaccines that could save their lives. It seems that the only thing she is capable of doing in Congress is making a fool of herself and the people of her district.
If that behavior is what you want from a Congressperson, then continue to vote for her. However, if you are dissatisfied with her juvenile antics and do-nothing approach to legislating, then I urge you to take action to vote her out in the next primary election.
The recent push by civic minded members of our community to move away from extremism in our politics should motivate all of us to do something about Congresswoman Boebert. I have no doubt that there are Republicans in this district who are fed up with Boebert's conduct, but they need help. I also recognize that there are a number of independent voters who cannot bring themselves to vote for a Democrat in the general election.
Consequently, I call on all Democrats to change their political affiliation before the upcoming primary to “unaffiliated" so that they can obtain a Republican ballot and vote for a sane Republican. I highly recommend the same for independent voters who have already registered as unaffiliated. If we really want to end extremism in politics, this will be a good first step.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Boebert heckling Biden as he talked about dead son was a disgrace
My wife and I now live in a senior retirement community in Laguna Woods, California. One of our greatest memories was living at our house in Redstone, in Pitkin County. Since it is so close to Grand Junction, we spent many years staying, shopping and enjoying your great restaurants.
Imagine my surprise when last night I listened to your house representative heckle a president as he talked about his dead son. Mary Trump was right when she characterized her as being "so bereft of humanity." I know there is someone in your district that can better reflect what America stands for.
The GOP is entirely responsible for this disgrace.
DAN KENNEY
Laguna Woods, California