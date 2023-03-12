A questionnaire for those wondering who is an ‘extremist’
As I read Michael Higgins' letter questioning how Restore the Balance members feel qualified to determine who is an "extremist," I asked myself a series of questions about what constitutes such a person. Consequently, I have my own questionnaire for Higgins or anyone else who asks what makes one an extremist.
Do you believe that the 2020 election was stolen?
Do you believe that the promotion of violence is an appropriate expression of political dissent?
Do you believe that Jan. 6 was just a peaceful tour of the capital by persons with a legitimate grievance against the government?
Do you believe that churches should be dictating their version of policy to the government?
Do you believe that LGBTQ people are not entitled to the same civil rights as other citizens?
Do you believe that transgender people should not be free from government harassment?
Do you believe that unfettered gun rights are more important than children's rights to be free from gun violence in schools?
Do you believe that books should be banned in schools?
Do you believe that African American studies should be banned in schools because it makes white people feel bad?
Do you believe that voting rights should be restricted rather than expanded so that all citizens are able to express their political preferences?
If the answer to these questions is yes, then Mr. Higgins you are an extremist.
GLENN WHITAKER
Grand Junction
Why Biden must reject this new oil and gas project
I’m writing to express my grave concern over ConocoPhillips' Willow project — a proposed massive expansion of oil and gas drilling and extraction that would threaten Indigenous communities, wildlife, and ecosystems in Alaska’s Western Arctic.
In addition, the Willow project would emit 287 million metric tons of pollution over the next 30 years. Allowing this project to move forward would be disastrous for our planet.
Right now, President Biden is considering whether to approve or reject the Willow project. It’s critical that President Biden stops this project — and any other proposals for new fossil fuel infrastructure that come across his desk.
Global climate scientists have been clear: To avoid the irreversible climate devastation that will result from overshooting 1.5°C of global warming, we must end all new investment in fossil fuel projects and immediately begin to phase out production.
Now is the exact time when humanity must begin urgently phasing out fossil fuels. President Biden must reject the Willow project.
KIAN HIGHLAND
Grand Junction
Why heat pumps are a great choice for heating and cooling homes
In Sunday’s “When It’s Time for New HVAC” feature, the author overlooked the most energy efficient option for replacing an aging HVAC system — heat pumps. Cold-climate heat pumps are a great choice for Coloradans who are considering upgrading their heating and cooling systems.
Heat pumps are like a reversible air-conditioner, cooling your home in the summer and heating it in the winter. They are exceptionally efficient, delivering three to four times more heat per unit of energy than traditional electric or natural gas heaters. Although older heat pumps may not work well in frigid weather, the improved technology in “cold-climate” heat pumps is proving effective in below-zero temperatures. And since they can heat and cool, they can replace the ever-present swamp coolers in our area. There are many benefits including reducing energy costs, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and carbon emissions all while improving indoor air quality.
U.S. consumers have taken notice — last year, heat pump sales outpaced oil and gas furnace sales. The Inflation Reduction Act provides incentives to help homeowners make their homes more energy efficient, including federal tax credits and rebates up to $14,000 for eligible households, with options for low- and middle-income households. Colorado has a state tax credit plus sales tax exemption of 12.9% and even more rebates will be available in 2024.
If you are interested in getting more bang for your utility buck while maintaining or increasing the comfort of your home, consider next generation electric devices when the time comes to replace your broken-down equipment. Resources are available to guide you through the process. Find out how much money you personally can save with Rewiring America’s IRA Savings Calculator (https://www.rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator). Advice for going all-electric is available in the “Electrify Everything” Home Guide (https://www.rewiringamerica.org/electrify-home-guide). Additional state, local and utility incentives can be found at the Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency (https://www.dsireusa.org). By electrifying your home, you will not only save energy costs but also create a healthier and potentially hassle-free indoor and outdoor environment for years to come.
SUSAN HESS
Grand Junction
We need to stand up and protect our city parks!
My husband and I enjoy walking with our dog in Grand Junction’s parks, especially Lincoln Park. I have decided to speak up about all the litter and vandalism that is happening there.
Recently, the “Little Library” near the children’s playground and an electrical box at the nearby picnic area were torn up. Prior to that, restrooms, park benches, and labels identifying the trees have been destroyed. Trash cans have also been stolen. So, now, of course, the restroom has been closed and there are fewer places to collect trash.
We, the park users of Grand Junction, don't have to accept unacceptable behavior in our parks! We can report crimes and vandalism to the police when we see it happening. We can pick up garbage we see trashing up our parks. We can request that our parks install video surveillance cameras to catch vandals destroying things. All these acts of violence have taken time and effort to commit. Cameras should be able to capture evidence so we can stop the criminal activity.
Please join me in standing up for our parks and public spaces!
TERESA SPANGLER
Grand Junction
When is enough, enough?
Tina Peters, indicted former county clerk for Mesa County, has now apparently thrown her hat in the ring for the GOP Chair for Colorado. When is enough, enough?
Tina Peters is an embarrassment to Mesa County and Colorado as a whole, as well as to the GOP party. When one puts personal gain ahead of their duties for public office, they do not belong there. According to The Daily Sentinel, as of July 22, 2022, Tina Peters has single handedly cost Mesa County "one million, two hundred sixty-thousand, five hundred fifteen dollars, and 92 cents — and counting."
Respected County Commissioner Janet Rowland stated, “It has been a complete and utter waste of tax dollars.”
These monies have countless other uses where the funds would have been better served, from our children and schools to public and human services, people suffering from mental illness, and our public roads and parks. And the list goes on.
Tina Peters appears to have absolutely no regard for the wishes of the taxpayers of Mesa County, instead choosing to attempt to forward her own agenda. She is making a laughingstock of both Mesa County and Colorado in the process. When is enough, enough?
If one is under indictment or convicted of an offense, especially for misconduct in public office, legislation must be changed, disqualifying such candidates from running for public office, unless and until they are cleared of wrongdoing. Just as we hold the police to higher standards, public officials must also possess integrity and keep the best interests of the community they serve at the forefront. Tina Peters has cost this county enough. It is time to put an end to her three-ring circus.
KRISTINE DUCOTE
Grand Junction