Why have conservatives gone soft on Russia?
Wow! The right wing “Freedom Press” and other publications, Fox News pundits, the “Freedom Caucus” led by MTG, Boebert and Company and the local Republican leadership all seem to rally more behind Putin’s recent speech (proven lies) than Biden’s State of the Union on Ukraine and his speech in Poland. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s reply was even used in the Russian press. They use Freedom a lot and for what? Certainly not for Ukraine and anyone who doesn’t concede to them.
By the way, is this the “New America First Committee” from the days of Charles Lindbergh? How well did that work out in 1939? Should we be followers of Chamberlain or Churchill today? Today are we able to pull our oceans up around us and ignore the rest of the world, economically, politically and ideologically? So then we could actually make our new national bird the turkey.
Conservative Republicans I seem to remember when you were the party behind “Tail Gunner Joe” McCarthy, J.F. Dulles with his Domino Theory and the John Birch Society, all worried about Stalin and Mao. Well you still want to call Democrats Communists without correctly defining the word. So now you like war criminal Putin, who is more crazy and also maybe like Trump’s other favorite dictator, Kim Jong Il. Then it would of course be okay for Xi to take over Taiwan (and its chips) after we let Putin have Ukraine to go along with Georgia and Crimea he has “acquired.” He has stated his interest absorbing Belarus and even Poland. He and his minions in Moldavia seem to be making moves. All this has certainly worried the Baltic states, Finland and even always neutral Sweden, but not you it seems.
It seems you are just forgetting who created the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (think Truman and Marshall plus Canada) and Eisenhower to lead it in Europe. Didn’t that finally lead to Republican hero Reagan claiming the breakup of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the end of the Warsaw Pact (East Europe military alliance forcefully created by the USSR) and thus Putin’s goal is to resurrect the USSR and end NATO.
So please tell all of us how your position will come out well for the US of A and Europe?
Note: Our aid to Ukraine to Feb. 23 was $73 billion of which $46 billion was military (5.6% of the military budget of $754 billion for 2022) the rest was financial and humanitarian. The military aid was 0.2+% of our GDP, several European countries exceeded this amount.
LARRY INGRAM
Grand Junction
Western Colorado is not ultra MAGA like Boebert
There have been a few letters to the editor complaining about the mistreatment of Representative Lauren Boebert by The Daily Sentinel. I agree the Sentinel needs to cover her more closely.
There was some hope that she might tone down the rhetoric and actually get to work and do some good for her constituents. Those hopes were dashed within days of her being declared the winner by 539 votes.
Just in the last week she claimed as a good Christian to regularly pray for the death of President Biden. Not very Christian in my book. She also clarified that she is not just MAGA or Radical MAGA, but for the record during a congressional hearing she wanted to declare that she is ultra MAGA.
District 3 in Colorado is a lot of things. Diverse in politics, ethnicity, wealth and religion. True it is conservative leaning. But in no way are the majority of District 3’s voters ultra MAGA.
Watch her lack of results that benefit us and call her out for her self promotional sound bites and lack of respect for her constituents who don’t agree with her ultra MAGA agenda.
DAVID CHRISTENSEN
Grand Junction
Everyone should be concerned with Trump’s talk of ‘revenge’
Following Trump's appearance at the Republican CPAC gathering last week, the fact-checkers could find very little truth-telling in his speech to avid supporters. The intentionality of his brazen lies illuminates his continued efforts to radicalize his base and undermine any illusion of unifying American divisions so consistently crafted and reinforced by his lying rhetoric. Inciting violence through constant fear-mongering (remember Jan. 6?) reinforces for his base exactly what they want to hear.
A brief overview of history ought to clarify the dangerous path he forges in pursuit of being an American tyrant/dictator. People beware (regardless of political affiliation) Trump's talk of "revenge" against his Democratic "enemies" ought to conjure up thoughts of Hitler, Lenin, Stalin, Putin, Xi, Kim Jung-Un, the Ayatollah, the Taliban… I'm sure you get the picture. It will take a significant majority of Americans to wake up and speak out about the dangers posed by the enemy from within.
We should all take pause and consider the following: The more right you think you are the more wrong you can be.
ELDON MCBRIDE
Palisade
What happened to the good old days of baseball?
Real baseball is gone! I remember back 60-70 years ago when the Golden Age of baseball made it the National Pastime. There were fewer teams, and players didn't get multi-million dollar salaries just for showing up.
On the diamond there were strategies, finesse, mind games, long games and short games, great plays and great players. Growing up in Brooklyn, of course I was a staunch Dodger fan (until they moved to L.A.). No one timed the pitcher, or the batter; games didn't hinge on a stopwatch. There was no ban on a fielding shift for a particular batter. Games were not for the impatient fan or one who had to get home at a particular hour.
I myself, actually sat through a full doubleheader (i.e., one game followed by a second) that lasted for a total of more than 20 innings, if memory serves me right. I believe that it was the Mets against an opponent who outlasted them, sending them to a double loss. But what a day of real baseball it was!
HOWARD B. WALITT
Grand Junction
Getting back to tough justice
The defeated President Donald Trump has recently reaffirmed his wish to bring back the federal death penalty if re-elected. He’s a proponent of the return to firing squads, the noose, even the crowd pleasing guillotine. So here’s Don joining the despots of yesteryear, Mussolini, Pol Pot, King Harod, Stalin etc. You know? Those guys.
When the Jan. 6 House Committee heard sworn testimony that Trump was fully aware of the presence of firearms at the Capitol, I said, “Well, case closed!” This is treasonous. When it was divulged that military personnel, active and inactive, and police were behind and participated in the insurrection, it begged the question, Will these traitors be punished? You see, they took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution. They betrayed that "sacred" oath.
Long before most of us were born, there was a trial at Nuremberg, Germany where real nasty people were charged and convicted of committing wholesale murder and war crimes in WWII. Quite a few met their fate at the gallows.
I'm kind of a pacifist, I'm a "lib" some may say an aging hippie, but I agree with the most corrupt and evil man to ever hold the office of president. We gotta get back to some tough justice. The evil that has our nation gripped with division, hatred and intolerance needs to be met with some tough justice. Or "they" will kill innocents for their "cause." It's in the history books.
KEITH RIKER
Mancos