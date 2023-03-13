Why have conservatives gone soft on Russia?

Wow! The right wing “Freedom Press” and other publications, Fox News pundits, the “Freedom Caucus” led by MTG, Boebert and Company and the local Republican leadership all seem to rally more behind Putin’s recent speech (proven lies) than Biden’s State of the Union on Ukraine and his speech in Poland. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s reply was even used in the Russian press. They use Freedom a lot and for what? Certainly not for Ukraine and anyone who doesn’t concede to them.