The long history of right wing sympathy for tyrants
As the war in Ukraine unfolds, I can't help but notice striking parallels between their fight for sovereignty against a brutal tyrant, and our own fight for independence 250 years ago. Every day, new stories of heroism, ingenuity, and patriotism emerge, contrasting the courageous and nimble tactics of a nation fighting for hearth and home, and the stodgy, blundering, and brutal lurches of a tyrant, desperately clinging to an empire, or in Putin's case, incoherent visions of an empire that once was. The contrast between patriotism and tyranny has never been so stark.
That is, unless you're a regular digester of crypto-fascist propaganda. For a large swath of the American right wing, Putin's violent attempt to wipe a sovereign country off the map is merely an act of self-defense. He's a champion of traditional values, a bulwark against the onslaught of Western secularism. Never-mind that Ukraine had no interest in joining NATO, or that Putin himself didn't justify his invasion in this way. Never-mind that the "traditional values" he's defending seem to include rape, murder, incompetence, and cowardice.
These pangs of sympathy for violent tyrants aren't new. In the years leading up to World War II, the most popular radio show in America was hosted by a right-wing Christian priest who, among other very Christian things, blamed the Jews for their own persecution, praised Hitler as a bulwark against communism, and strongly opposed the U.S. entry into WWII. In a striking historical parallel, American isolationists established the American First Committee in 1940, protesting our aid to the Allies and our involvement in the war.
Remind me: How did that work out?
JASON BOURGET
Mesa
The real ‘bias’ against Lauren Boebert
Friday’s letter from L.W. Hunley (“Recent article shows bias against Lauren Boebert”) prompts a loud guffaw.
First, the Sentinel’s purported “bias” against the 3rd Congressional District's Congresswoman Boebert — if any — is arguably nothing personal, but rather the entirely understandable “bias” against her abject ignorance and uninformed histrionics.
Second, Hunley would do well to consider her recent pronouncements and exchanges with a real Congressman — Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland).
On Feb. 28, after Trump loyalist Boebert tried to blame President Biden for his purportedly inadequate COVID response, Raskin reminded Boebert to her face that COVID started under Trump, that Trump praised China’s response at least 20 times, and that Trump’s own COVID adviser Deborah Blix wrote that Trump’s own inadequate and delayed response likely cost the lives of at least 100,000 of Boebert’s fellow-citizens.
Also on Feb. 28, Raskin trolled Boebert with a grammar lesson on the proper use of “Democrat” as a noun versus “Democratic” as an adjective — but without first insuring that Boebert grasped the difference between a noun and an adjective.
Then, on March 1, Boebert tweeted that she doesn't want any of her tax dollars being used outside the lower 48 states. Of course, since 1959 — when Alaska and Hawaii were admitted to the Union well before Boebert was born or completed her G.E.D. — we have had 50 states and multiple overseas territories that are readily distinguishable from her historically clueless jab at continued support for Ukraine.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
What has Boebert done, but embarrass herself and us?
Our esteemed Congresswoman Boebert was back on the attack last month. This followed her wonderful representation of us at the State of the Union Address. She is upset that the U.S. has only 46% of the world’s guns. She urged people to get the numbers up. She stated on a house floor speech that the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives) was trying to require gun owners to register firearms with pistol braces. She accused the ATF of violating the separation of powers, arguing that the mandate "functions like a law that Congress never had."
We know how Boebert feels about guns. The more the merrier. However, I thought it was interesting to see how she feels about her/our district: “ATF Alcohol, tobacco, and firearms,” she said. “In western Colorado, we call that a fun weekend.” Really Lauren, we know that’s how you roll. Let’s look at the stats for those fun things. Alcohol related deaths exceeded 140,000/year from 2015-2019. DUI deaths were over 11,000 or 32 per day in 2020. Tobacco related deaths are over 480,000/year and cost over $600 billion dollars in health costs. A ten year average for gun deaths is over 38,000 per year.
So besides attacking the ATF and taking credit for bills you voted against (look up Boebert takes credit for bills she voted against) what have you really done for the 3rd District besides making yourself and us an embarrassment?
How’s this: Boebert and three GOP reps including George Santos, have authored a bill to make the AR 15 the “National Gun.” The Washington Post said “Other countries have national dishes, national instruments and national fruits. Well, we will show them. Sharing a meal, making music, dropping seeds into the earth? Wait until you see what we sow. And what we reap.”
So our ATF fun weekend can include a trip to a mall, or a church, or a school with the National Gun. Perhaps you can shoot down bald eagles, the National Bird, with your National Gun. Or shoot wolf pups for hats. Embarrassing!
CRAIG S. CHISESI
Rifle
Tired of reading about the Tina Peters saga
How many times will your readership be subjected to the sensational, shameful, and (at this point) boring saga of Tina Peters’ disgraceful, allegedly felonious activity, before the Sentinel realizes that we’ve had enough?
There are much more interesting and important stories to be awarded coverage on the front page of your newspaper than this tragic story.
PAUL DIMARCHI
Whitewater
Boebert won’t denounce white supremacy
I find it offensive that many in the country may now view the Western Slope, 3rd Congressional District 3 in particular as being supportive of white supremacy. Not by our personal views, but through the fact that the representative we elected, Lauren Boebert, refused to denounce "white nationalism and white supremacy," and the use of related conspiracy theories, including the "Great Replacement" theory.
Boebert, who arm twisted her way onto the House Oversight Committee, which reads like a who’s who of election deniers, is one of 26 members refusing to sign. More troubling is that our representative feels this way given Colorado’s history. In the 1920’s Colorado had the nation’s second-highest per capita Klan membership, with a chapter in each of its 64 counties and has a history of hate groups existing in the state. I think we have turned that corner and hope this is truly not a belief Boebert subscribes to.
PAMELA RULE
Montrose
Is it time to reconsider a flat tax rate?
Concerning Biden’s tax proposals, instead of raising taxes here, cutting taxes there, isn’t it time for a flat tax rate? Everyone pays the same 10, 12, 15% or whatever. Wouldn’t that make it easier and more fair for all of us?
Figure out what qualifies as income to start, apply percentage calculations, then deductions and credits, and what’s left is what you owe or get back as a refund. We all know it’s not quite that easy, but maybe it’s time to reconsider a flat tax rate.
DOUG OBLAK
Grand Junction