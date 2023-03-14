The long history of right wing sympathy for tyrants

As the war in Ukraine unfolds, I can't help but notice striking parallels between their fight for sovereignty against a brutal tyrant, and our own fight for independence 250 years ago. Every day, new stories of heroism, ingenuity, and patriotism emerge, contrasting the courageous and nimble tactics of a nation fighting for hearth and home, and the stodgy, blundering, and brutal lurches of a tyrant, desperately clinging to an empire, or in Putin's case, incoherent visions of an empire that once was. The contrast between patriotism and tyranny has never been so stark.