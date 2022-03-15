Boebert called out Biden on Afghanistan
All the fuss about Rep. Lauren Boebert calling out Biden on the Afghanistan debacle. You can't have any idea how little I care after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's action when President Trump gave his State of the Union Address.
What about Adam "Shifty" Schiff trying to make up what he wanted about Trump's call with Ukraine was about? Three years of harassment for President Trump on Russia and still after him and his family. All on a phony Clinton scam. Guess that's all OK?
STEVE THOMAS
Montrose
Embarrassed and degraded by Boebert
When growing up, my Republican parents taught me how to act. Maintain what you believe in and defend it, but there was a right and wrong way to conduct myself.
I love Colorado and this is my home. But now I live where everyday in some form, my state is embarrassed and degraded by Lauren Boebert. She knows nothing about Ukraine and couldn’t find it on a map if someone pointed it out to her. Her profession of caring about our troops falls deaf. She is a phony patriot.
Perhaps we would all be better off if she spent the rest of her term getting zip codes for towns. Please, Colorado voters, in the primaries this year give us someone on the ticket we can respect and will provide the integrity we have lost.
CINDY GREEN
Grand Junction
Boebert incapable of acting in her constituents best interests
I would like to echo the sentiments expressed by James Guthro's letter printed on March 3. Our 3rd Congressional district representative Lauren Boebert has stooped to a new low with her heckling of President Biden during his State of the Union speech.
She is of course entitled to her opinion, but simple common decency and respect to the office of the presidency apparently escapes her ability. Her antics simply reinforce that she obviously is completely incapable and incompetent of acting in the best interests of her constituents.
It is long past the time that the voters of the 3rd Congressional District speak out against this miscreant. I have changed my political affiliation to unaffiliated so that I can vote against her in the June Republican primary, and I urge others to do the same. The voters in the 3rd Congressional District deserve better.
KYLE HUNKE
Grand Junction
Take away Boebert’s megaphone by voting her out
When Congresswoman Boebert heckled President Biden last night as he spoke about the death of service members (including his own son), my heart went out to the people of Grand Junction that she represents.
Her behavior demonstrates incredible disrespect for the presidency and our nation, and thereby providing support to the enemies of democracy. I know I'd feel terrible if somebody representing me behaved like that (to say nothing of how I'd feel if my children did something like that).
If you wouldn't mind, I would sure appreciate it if you would take away Boebert's megaphone by voting her out of office so that the rest of us don't have to put up with such rude and disrespectful behavior. Thanks.
ANDREW GUNTHER
Oakland, California
Boebert brought parties together in condemnation of her actions
Wow, our congresswoman has found the key to bridging the partisan divide in Washington, D.C. All she had to do was shout out a rude and obnoxious comment during the State of the Union address.
In a truly bipartisan gesture, both Republicans and Democrats have condemned her infantile stunt. Keep up the "good work" Congresswoman.
JACK SPINELLI
Grand Junction