Install solar panels for peace
During World War II Americans were urged to plant gardens for defense. I believe that our duty today is to install solar panels for peace. What better way to stop tyrants from grabbing more territory? What better way to avoid funding a tyrant's military?
If you own a home with a suitable roof, install some solar panels. If you can't install your own, participate in a solar farm.
May peace and justice prevail.
KITTY TATTERSALL
Fruita
Are these the people we want making decisions for us?
Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and the like are nothing more than white trash. Is that who we want being elected to Congress and making decisions for our country?
Thanks to the white nationalist networks including Fox News led by Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and others, these rednecks in Congress actually have a voice, whereas otherwise their bottom of the barrel viewpoints would be totally ignored by anyone with a quarter of a brain.
Leave it to Donald Trump to target these people as a way to get elected for President. Don the con doesn't even care about these people, but he knows that, to maintain his power, he can rile up these rednecks at every opportunity. Many of these rednecks want to overthrow the government by any means necessary, which puts all of them in the same camp as Vladimir Putin.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
Boebert has not represented the district well
Lauren Boebert has not only been disrespectful of our president, but also almost everyone who she believes is different from her strong and wrong opinions. Congress is a place to be productive and representative of the district, state and country. Representative Boebert has been anything but.
I have some very right-wing neighbors and even they think she is doing a very poor job, introducing 17 wacko bills and not even getting them out of committee.
With elections looming, I encourage that endorsements and contributions go to her opponent. She won her last primary because she was photogenic, but now after she has spoken we know how ugly her soul is.
MARK TURNER
Grand Junction
Gold star families are those who have lost someone in combat
I read Jody Visconti Clow's letter and want to recognize a flaw in the comment.
The ideas are very good, no private citizen and especially a member of congress should display the rant Boebert did during any action about help for our veterans! The problem is I believe the gold star is reserved for families of vets killed in combat, not from potential after effects.
PTSD and illnesses definitely affect we who have served. I have not seen that those problems are included in gold star remembrance. Correct me if I am wrong. Someone please correct Boebert in how she represents the people in our district!
JERRY GASKINS
Paonia
The internet is full of bad sources
I gasped and nearly fell out of my chair from lack of oxygen after reading Jackie Chenoweth's letter about our "neighbors to the north." In fact, so happy to see it printed to elucidate us about "Lots of eye-popping, jaw-dropping, well-sourced sci-fi-spy intrigue lurking down there. Like, for instance, how Canada’s dear prime minister is linked to the World Economic Forum, which runs an elite training program for global leaders."
Well-sourced? If it was, it sure seems like the sources would be cited. Of course, 4chan and 8chan have regular "sources" about how pornography laws should be removed in every country and how the pets in your home have microchips to spy on you for the CIA (and you thought those chips were inserted to help you get your dog home. Ha!).
So, yeah, great sources.
By the way, 193 countries belong to the World Economic Forum, not just Canada. Another BTW, look at any map, Canada is "up there" not "down there." Cutting and pasting much?
VICKI FELMLEE
Grand Junction