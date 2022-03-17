Putin’s place in history
Those who study Vladimir Putin have said he views himself as a historical figure, like Ivan the Terrible, Peter the Great or Catharine the Great.
I believe he has secured his place in history. When the histories are written, historians will refer to him as "Vladimir Longtable."
BRUCE BONAR
Fruita
Does climate change matter to Russia?
How is the environment doing in Ukraine or does it not matter?
This country is sick. There are events that are taking place on our streets and around the world every day that are becoming commonplace. There are numerous organizations, gangs and bullies that steal, destroy and kill. So much evil and destruction is going on it is becoming normalized.
Will this nation survive in spite of all this disorder and climate anxiety?
We need more people like John Kerry, highly educated, former presidential nominee, former U.S. Secretary of State and former United States Senator along with Jane Fonda, an anti-war activist that accused the United States government of war crimes. Presently Kerry is President Biden's choice as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for The Climate.
John Kerry is supposedly one of our best. His expertise is critical when advising Vladimir Putin that northern Russia is thawing due to massive fossil fuel emissions. Does Putin care about the climate?
Natural changes are challenging to understand and scientists’ inability to respond to human influence will continue. We have had 70 years of expert analysis, including assessments from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
There is an ongoing well-documented process facilitating changes to our educational institutions. Over the last 50 years it has been profound and destructive. Example: Police reform, property destruction, wokeness, gender identity, murder, burglary and climate change to name a few.
It is interesting to note that Germany’s long-standing aim was to shift entirely to renewable power by 2045, and energy costs have doubled. Chancellor Olaf Scholzy is smart and also promised to stockpile coal and gas reserves, and build two new terminals to import liquified natural gas.
Will the ice stop melting in northern Russia or does the climate care?
RICHARD CONKLE
Grand Junction
Ukraine is David to Russia’s Goliath
I’ll bet you have noticed that the Ukrainian people look like us. Backpacks, Nikes and down coats. They have cute little munchkins carrying stuffed toys, wearing snow boots and little fluffy hats with stuffed ears. Their towns and cities look like ours with neighborhoods not unlike mine. I see men telling their loved one goodbye “for now,” but knowing they may never see their homes again as the Russians try to overpower their country.
Age isn’t a limiting factor. I’ve seen old and young men and women coming forward to do what they can for their country in whatever way they can. Most of us can identify strongly with that.
We also know why we do. It is that undefinable spirit to make our own determination of who we are, how we live and how we are governed. The world knows who we are! They are always watching.
We Americans are an amazing experiment that is and has worked for 250 years. I feel that same heart beats in Ukraine. They will overcome and remain free. It is the David and Goliath story and they are reliving our history, hopefully with the same outcome.
PENNY CREASY
Grand Junction
Recent letter over-the-top, full of innuendo
Jackie Chenoweth wonders what's really happening to our Canadian neighbors in her March 8 letter to the editor. She accuses Prime Minister Trudeau, and other world leaders, of being over-the-top authoritarian and begs you to "...open your eyes to what's happening to our friends up north!"
Her letter is full of innuendo, twisted logic and vague references to "liberal news sources… in lock-step." She implores you to take a deep dive below the mainstream for "well-sourced sci-fi-spy intrigue."
Her point is obscure. I had to read the letter several times to sort through her implications and never did learn much from it — other than it echoes the rightspeak of those who believe the last presidential election was stolen from them. I'm just sorry that their misguided nationalism has dragged decent Canada into their story.
MONICA ATKINSON
Grand Junction