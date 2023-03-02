Glad for the reporting on skiing this year
I just finished reading an article about two skiing legends, Ingemar Stenmark and Mikaela Shiffrin, the former from Sweden and the latter one of our own from Colorado. As I prepare to travel to Aspen to assist with their Men's World Cup Alpine Skiing race this weekend, I want to thank The Daily Sentinel for the coverage of the men's and women's world cup skiing this year. As Ingemar points out, skiing is not as well followed in the U.S. as it is in Europe and your coverage of skiing this year has been refreshing and hopefully will shine a light on an exciting sport with an old and storied history.
SEAN NORRIS
Grand Junction
‘A Relentless Climb’ is a great introduction to racial issues
Cameron Kirkegaard's "A Relentless Climb" should be used as a foundation to introduce the reason why the chaos between the races has been a success. Groups of people have been turned against other groups of people. Then people within the groups are turned against each other. This is why our movement toward Human Rights under the disguise of Civil Rights has been a failure the last 60 years.
We as a nation learned nothing from the turbulent summers of the 1960's. Let us try to understand why racism is a success and so destructive.
SONNY CHIARO
Clifton
Fox News needs to start telling the truth about climate change
Fox news spins current events into skewed political viewpoints and outright lies to their audience. The biggest lie may not necessarily be about a stolen 2020 election. The most damaging lie may be their denial of human caused climate change. Because of their decades of misinformation, their audience does not understand the severity of our global problem and we have lost valuable time to address it. Just like they know that the election was not stolen, they know climate science is not a hoax. It’s not their fault, it is a storyline their sponsors and loyal audience prefers.
CO2 is long lasting. Even if we accomplished net zero emissions today, our planet would still continue to warm for the next 30 or 40 years. The UN predicts millions of people will be displaced. Those most affected are poor and have contributed very little to the planet level of greenhouse gasses.
Because we have been lulled into ignoring the role our western lifestyle has on our planet, we are entering a time that we have to consider adaptation strategies. Adaptation is much more expensive than mitigation. Mitigation costs refer to the cost of reducing greenhouse gasses, and adaptation costs refer to making society more resilient to fires, drought, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and sea level rising. It’s like the cost of a healthy lifestyle versus the cost of a stroke. We need Fox News to tell the truth in order for all of us to pull for the same team. In the words of Lily Tomlin “The truth can be made up if you know how.” Fox News knows how.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Thoughts on extremism in our politics
Indulge me in some philosophizing regarding political extremism.
I’ve noticed that there are certain peculiarities unique to extreme progressives and certain ones to extreme conservatives. Illustrating this with driving passengers in a car being compared to the governing of a people, it goes something like this: extreme conservatives don’t know when to take their foot off the brake, and the extreme progressive don’t know when to take their foot off the gas.
Extreme conservatives (EC) will be confronted with a problem and the mentality is, “Change is destructive. We need to keep doing the same thing we’ve always done, and the problem will fix itself.” Thus, in a situation needing positive change, the EC will sit parked in a bad neighborhood and watch the world go to hell around them because “change” would only make things worse.
Frustrated, the extreme progressive (EP) will shove the EC out of the driver’s seat at the polls and press pedal-to-the-metal, peeling out in the direction of much-needed reform. There is an exit where the reform is achieved (perhaps not perfectly), but the EP blows right past it because they haven’t arrived at the Motel Utopia yet. Thus, when their world starts to go to hell, the EP, instead of tapping the brakes, will press harder on the gas, driving farther and farther away from a societal balance.
The problem with conservative and progressive extremists is that they do not think in terms of a community where people of all walks need each other to thrive. They think in terms of tribes or parties, where the good of the tribe/party must be protected over the good of the community. This is what makes extremism so dangerous. If destroying the community is the price for preserving the tribe, then so be it.
We need — hold onto your hats — conservative progressives who are gifted at recognizing when it’s time to challenge the status quo partnering with progressive conservatives who recognize when the needed change has reached its climax for the good of the community. We need candidates who are not partisan toadies, but who will humbly work together for the betterment of both sides, for the community.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
Wolves belong in the wild in Colorado
In Bud Markos' letter in last Friday's paper he sounds like Little Red Riding Hood with his fear and loathing of bringing wolves back to Colorado. He even said that this dismisses biblical teaching in Genesis declaring human dominion over animals. Well, Bud, the bible is not always consistent with what it says.
If you turn to Ecclesiastes III 19-20, you will find this: "For that which befalleth the sons of men befalleth beasts; even one thing befalleth them: as the one dieth, so dieth the other; yes, they have all one breath; so that a man hath no pre-eminence above a beast: for all is vanity. All go unto one place; all are of the dust, and all turn to dust again."
So, chill out Bud. Wolves belong back in the wild in Colorado. They were here long before we were. They will be good for the deer and elk herds by culling the old, sick, and injured animals, and the ranchers and farmers will be compensated for their occasional losses to wolf predation. Let's return as much as we can of Colorado back to the wild before it's all eaten up by new housing and development.
LEE STIGEN
Grand Junction
Our flags are nearly always at half mast these days
I remember walking to my elementary school in Seattle and seeing the American flag at half-mast. I asked my teacher about why the flag was only halfway up the flagpole and was told that a president had just died, and that was the only reason the flag was ever at half-mast.
Things have really changed! Now it is lowered to half-mast for any American tragic event. Now when I drive past the Palisade Post office it is at half-mast most of the time. Violence in this country, especially gun violence, seems like a too often occurrence.
ROBERT SCRIBNER, MD
Palisade
Republicans blaming the wrong people for train wreck
Truth vs fiction. Did Joe Biden cause the train wreck in Ohio? Nope. Does the Secretary of Transportation write checks to Ohio for chemical spills by railroads? Nope.
Recently Biden sent another $500,000,000 in military aid to Ukraine. True story. In fact the U.S. has sent a whole lot more than that in the last 6 months. So, did President Biden send Ukraine the money? Nope, the U.S. Congress did, which is made up of Republicans and Democrats.
Population of East Palestine, Ohio is 4,700 people. When a train wreck happens in the U.S., the National Transportation Safety Board sends in teams of experts to assess the damage caused by Norfolk Southern Railroad. President Biden contacted Governor DeWine of Ohio and asked him if he wanted the federal government to send FEMA and a clean up crew? Governor DeWine said no thanks. Then he was filmed drinking some tap water from the site and declared it safe.
Senator JD Vance, and Governor DeWine have been making speeches while traveling around East Palestine and other small towns there, working people into a frenzy, placing the blame of this derailed train onto the Secretary of Transportation — where it does not belong. Senator Vance and Governor DeWine both know who is responsible for what happened in East Palestine — Norfolk Southern Railroad Company. Making them do the clean up now is like pulling teeth without novocaine. True story.
There is no doubt at all that the federal government will have to force them to clean up the soil, the water, the groundwater and all future potential cancers because of the wreck there. And they will make them do it, and do it correctly. The EPA is involved now as well. Who was the genius at Norfork Southern Railroad who gave the order to burn the whole area exposed to those dangerous chemicals? Put blame where it belongs, and stop playing politics with the safety of innocent people's lives.
Most Americas did not know until recently that in 2017 President Trump gutted 90% of all the regulations involving train accidents and chemical spills. True story. Trump showed up at a podium with a microphone in East Palestine with a pallet full of his name brand bottled water, and accidentally said he deregulated railroads in 2017. True story.
Norfolk Southern will pay up. Ukraine will continue to get financial support from America until Russia surrenders.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
In response to a recent letter to the editor
I feel I need to respond to David Kearsly’s latest barrage of Fox News nonsense. To say liberals think half of our nation is racist is wrong, to say half the republican party believes white folks are genetically superior to nonwhites would be closer to the truth.
About 10% of all human beings are not heterosexuals, and they should be allowed to marry who they love. It was the liberal side of the political spectrum that accomplished this, not the conservative side. As far as our transgendered citizens go, they should have access to whatever surgical procedures they like.
The conservatives have fought against social security from day one, as they are now. Conservatives have opposed things like letting women vote and freeing the slaves to name a few others. Republicans wanting to control spending after Trump set spending records is a bit of a stretch, a not-so-subtle attack on our support of Ukraine I suspect.
BRIAN METLI
Grand Junction
The GOP is not broken? Really? Fact check time.
I have not seen the Republican party this broken since Newt Gingrich welcomed the Koch Brothers, Philip Morris Tobacco, Big Oil (Exxon/Mobile) into the GOP in 1993. Their agenda was clear. Culture wars, just like now, screaming about high taxes, deregulating oversight into how tobacco companies operate, stop regulating big oil companies, and now those same old worn out cliches are still being used today.
High taxes? Only for those people making more than $400,000 per year. How many people in Grand Junction are in that income bracket? Asking people to pay taxes on $401,000 per year up to those people and companies making billions of dollars. While a business owner in Colorado might make $900.000 one year, and will be asked to pay his fair share. But, when Donald Trump filed his taxes he paid little or nothing in taxes. Isn't he supposed to be a gazillionaire?
An example of the broken GOP; Did anyone watch the votes for Speaker of the House? Chaos and confusion. How about Rep. George Santos? He is the poster boy for what the GOP has become — who can lie the best and most. Sexual surgery for children? Another example of the GOP sticking their noses into American's private lives. Who knows their children best? Loving parents or some politician who wants to legislate morality? States like Kansas and Kentucky voted to allow women in their states to choose what happens to their bodies, not some bible thumping politician. I have never seen so many religious zealots here in America than now. What I noticed was how they all have a direct phone line to God, and the rest of us are put on hold? The scary thing is these morality police actually believe what they are saying. Are 50% of American people racists? Nope. So then why does the GOP want to keep our children from learning about systematic racism? They seem offended by the idea of having to confront racism. Remember the Obama Birtherism claims? I sure do. President Obama was not a Muslim and was born in Hawaii. Racism.
If the GOP wants to begin a dialogue with Dems, start with 100% of the GOP admitting Trump lost his election. Fox News knew it too.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction
What are our kids being taught?
Want to know what your kids are being taught in Colorado schools? You can view the standards for each subject and grade online. Go to https://www.cde.state.co.us/cosocialstudies/cas-ss-p12-2022.
That site has the Colorado Department of Education social studies standards for students, from preschool through 12th grade. The LGBTQ standards for first graders (first graders!) are on page 30 of the 145-page document.
You can also go to www.cde.state.co.us/standardsandinstruction. Click on various subjects on the right-hand side, and once in that subject, click on “Academic Standards” to learn more about the goals for various grades. Take a few minutes to peruse.
When I was a kid (eons ago), our parents –— mostly mothers — went to monthly PTA (Parent-Teacher Association) meetings at public schools. They interacted with teachers and principals and were informed and consulted about what was being taught and how. Then in 1979, the federal Department of Education was formed, and every year since, parents have had less input in their kids’ education. It seems that what the federal government doesn’t mandate, the state does. And our kids are the losers, because each year it seems that more kids in these government schools learn less than my generation did.
To be fair, not just parents, but adults in general have, over the last few decades, become less involved in schools and government. In response, the government has grown exponentially, giving people less power while elites and bureaucrats gain more. We have let the power shift from “we the people” to “the experts know best.” Yes, we’re all busy, but it’s time to undo it, time to reduce our government and shoulder the responsibilities that the Founders envisioned we would carry and keep. Please, get involved.
BRUCE MANY
Eckert
State mandates ‘LGBTQ culture’ in schools
Delta County School Board member Beth Suppes alerted us to the “LGBTQ culture” standards now mandatory in our Colorado schools for grades 1-12. Please research HB19-1192, “The Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government”, another grand-sounding titles covering a bad law.
I don’t care if someone is L, G, whatever. I do care when they start making those lifestyles part of school curriculum.
Unbelievably, the state wants to have first graders “Identify and explain the relevance of notable civic leaders from different community groups, including LGBTQ” and “Identify and explain the meaning of various civic symbols… (including the LGBTQ pride flag).”
These are first graders! The civic symbol 6-year-olds need is the American flag. They’re too young to deal with “civic leaders” concepts, and definitely too young to be exposed to “gay, straight, etc.” or anything with sexual connotations. They should be learning to read, write, add, subtract, and play together.
Too many kids graduate from high school today without having even a basic, literate education. Yet the state wants to make sure students know all about alternative lifestyles and cultures.
LGBTQ people have certainly made contributions to culture and all areas of life, but I disagree with teaching kids that “a gay man did this.” Why are we teaching them to separate people by their sexual proclivities? Are we going to start saying “Abraham Lincoln, a straight man…”?
Progressives/leftists are constantly trying to divide Americans into groups: black, white, gay, straight, rich, poor, young, old. Our motto should continue to be “out of many, one.” Instead we’re changing to “many groups, no cohesion.”
This law illustrates why children need to be taken out of public schools. Please contact your legislators and insist that schools concentrate on education instead of social activism.
ANGIE MANY
Eckert
Why Boebert has lost my support
This LTE is written to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, whom I voted for twice.
As you well know, I have repeatedly contacted your office (via your Congressional website); asking you to introduce/co-sponsor legislation that will stop the Federal Reserve from issuing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Because you have refused to do so, you have lost my support.
CARL L. MCWILLIAMS
Glenwood Springs
We should protect our public lands for generations to come
My family and I have been in the Roaring Fork Valley for almost seven years and we love it here. What we love the most is the easy access to our public lands. One great example is Four Mile Park in the Thompson Divide. Just a few minutes from our home we can park enjoying the cooler weather while camping, mountain biking, and hiking. Our kids always enjoy our colorful hikes in the fall with their friends and every year they look forward to walking in such beauty. We also enjoy our times on the river and lakes, it's so refreshing to jump in the cold water for a little bit.
Right now, the Forest Service and BLM (who manage our public lands) are considering whether to protect the Thompson Divide from oil and gas development with an administrative mineral withdrawal. This would prevent any oil and gas companies from leasing and fracking these lands for the next 20 years and ensure the Thompson Divide and places like Four Mile Park stay as they are — beautiful and a wonderful place for families to enjoy nature. We are so lucky to have these public lands and I hope that we preserve our public lands' natural beauty for generations to come.
MARLON FUNEZ
Glenwood Springs
Running same playbook against Boebert is definition of insanity
Rep. Lauren Boebert is seen as a failed congresswoman throughout our district. Adam Frisch lost his campaign against Rep. Boebert, but as close as that race was, he would have won his race by 5,000 votes had he performed as well as Gov. Polis did in the very same district, the very same year, instead of losing by 500.
The majority of voters in this district are independents, both right and left-leaning, but to win a race against a person like Rep. Boebert — who will always win 60% of her base — a Democratic candidate needs to at least come close to matching that with their base. Adam, a wealthy resident of Aspen, rejected student loan forgiveness. A move that isolates him from the Democratic base. Will Adam now back the conservative states currently suing to have the Biden plan blocked?
Dr. Debby Burnett is just as — if not more — moderate than Adam. Debby grew up working on ranches and her husband, Greg worked in oil and gas and is a disabled vet. When Adam lost, he still showed up to freshman orientation in D.C.; something that has only been done in the past by George Santos in 2020. Rep. Santos is not the best to be mentioned in the same sentence with.
Adam finished his ’22 race with over $300k in cash on hand and was also able to repay his $2.2 million loan to his campaign according to a recent article in the Sentinel. Money and support were not the issues why Adam lost. We need to have an open conversation before we decide whom to back for next year's election. There is no unspoken rule that if you’re close but still lose, you get to run again unopposed. Statistically, those who run again — Stacy Abrams and Beto O’Rourke — perform worse the second time around. No one likes a rematch in politics and to expect a different result by running the exact same playbook, well, that is the definition of insanity.
WESTLEY J. CROUCH
Glenwood Springs
Add a passenger rail route between Grand Junction and Front Range
I was delighted to read about the ongoing project to restore Grand Junction's train station in Sunday's Sentinel. I've lamented its condition during my many brief Amtrak stops as we passed through the city. I hope that the eventual plans will permit a portion of the station to be used as the official Amtrak facility, honoring Grand Junction's history.
Speaking of trains, I have been advocating for a couple of intrastate passenger train round trips between Denver and Grand Junction to complement the often tardy and overpriced California Zephyr. Coloradans and visitors need and deserve an alternative to the dangerous and unreliable I-70. Two more weather closures today near Vail; three semis falling off the roadway in Glenwood Canyon in two weeks. Snow, whiteouts, ice, crashes, trucks, mudslides, congestion, construction… you name it. It's not a pleasant drive. Indeed, it can be terrifying.
The reduction in coal trains suggests there is limited capacity for a few more passenger train frequencies. And the linchpin of this legacy rail line is the state-owned Moffat Tunnel, passing under the Continental Divide, not over it, where much of the highway trouble occurs. Can this publicly-owned asset become a bigger part of Colorado's public transportation network?
Keeping in mind that rail transport is the most fuel efficient and ecological mode. And further, this rail route is one of the most beautiful anywhere. The train offers unique and unparalleled views of Colorado's renowned scenery, attracting tourists from all over the world. Maybe some would like to visit Grand Junction.
The market for rail service is expansive: skiers, bikers, hikers, rafters, seniors, sightseers, tourists, and the general population that just needs a safe, comfortable alternative to driving. And there is official interest in identifying new rail corridors across the country. The Colorado Front Range is one such identified candidate. Let's add East-West rail to North-South rail.
Adding activity to Grand Junction's historic station, coupled with the planned CDOT transit hub nearby, along with other redevelopment projects makes for a mutually beneficial activity center in the restoration of the downtown area. Please ask your local commercial leaders and representatives to investigate the possibility of added rail service.
ROBERT BREWSTER
Golden
How can God change his mind of meat eating?
The Archdiocese of Baltimore says Catholics can eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day, which this year falls on a Friday during Lent, when meat is normally forbidden.
How can God change his mind about such an important issue as Christian imitation of Christ’s famous forty-day fast, to fit piddly circumstances like the St. Paddy’s Day tradition of corned beef?
According to a plain reading of the Biblical event, one of the temptations Jesus avoided was administering his new church like the autocratic “kingdoms of the world.” Jesus chose to govern based on democratic principles like inclusion and consent.
Highly institutionalized churches today have taken a different road, imposing and withdrawing policies from on high, not seeking permission or forgiveness.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah