Glad for the reporting on skiing this year

I just finished reading an article about two skiing legends, Ingemar Stenmark and Mikaela Shiffrin, the former from Sweden and the latter one of our own from Colorado. As I prepare to travel to Aspen to assist with their Men's World Cup Alpine Skiing race this weekend, I want to thank The Daily Sentinel for the coverage of the men's and women's world cup skiing this year. As Ingemar points out, skiing is not as well followed in the U.S. as it is in Europe and your coverage of skiing this year has been refreshing and hopefully will shine a light on an exciting sport with an old and storied history.