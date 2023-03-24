The Colorado GOP digs the hole deeper
Speaking as a registered Republican (for now), I was disappointed to see the Colorado GOP elect another 2020 election denier as its leader. The good news: Tina Peters only managed to garner seven votes in the second round, and then dropped out. The bad news: She broke protocol to endorse Dave Williams, who won on the third vote.
Among other beliefs, he too wants to disenfranchise and alienate unaffiliated voters by excluding them from the Republican primary. This will lead the GOP to more defeats, especially in Colorado where unaffiliated voters hold sway. Do his supporters want the GOP to gain ground or suffer the same results as 2022?
The GOP, local and national, need to recognize the statewide trends for voters moving away from both parties to unaffiliated status. Without this swing vote, I believe the Republican Party and conservatives have significant challenges to win state and national offices in 2024 and beyond. The GOP needs a comprehensive strategy which includes:
Recognize the growing influence and ranks of unaffiliated voters. The Party must overcome the divide within and focus on candidates and a platform that will attract both Republican and conservative Unaffiliated voters.
Focus on clear, concise messaging around principles, policies, and priorities. Educating, communicating, and swaying voters will be critical. Continuing to say the 2020 election was stolen is counterproductive.
Move away from cult/personality-based politics. That starts with a new slate of GOP presidential candidates. The Dems will continue to use the MAGA label to try to brand all Republicans as Trump supporters and the radical right.
Think carefully about the candidates you support and endorse. Qualifications, temperament, and experience count as both the Mesa County Clerk and Sheriff races demonstrated last year. Trump’s record for major candidates he backed was 2 and 14.
LEONARD W. LITTLE
Grand Junction
Wolves and grizzlies were hunted for a reason
Has anyone noticed the California State Flag and what is depicted on it? A grizzly bear takes center stage. California was originally home to large populations of grizzly bears. They were hunted to extinction in California because they are so fearsome. I am not aware of much of an effort to reinstate the grizzly in California.
If I were farming sheep or cattle in Colorado, I might feel the same about wolves being reintroduced here. Perhaps, if wolves just migrated into Colorado with “10(j)” rule in place without reintroduction it might be something people can live with. Wolves are also fearsome.
MARY GRAVES
Grand Junction
Dispense with the myths surrounding wolves
Little Red Riding Hood is a fairy tale, which means it is not real. The reintroduction of wolves is a complex issue that may affect many people who farm and ranch. It will take serious thought to not only restore a predator/prey balance that people changed, but also manage its effect on livestock producers.
To solve this we have to remove the mythological fear of the wolf that it eats babies, grandmothers and randomly attacks prey then abandons it to rot from the equation. In studies from the USDA it is shown that wolves do occasionally prey on livestock as do coyotes, mountain lions and bears.
As the event in Meeker showed, the suspected killing of calves by wolves was disproved and more likely was a pack of feral dogs that had been seen harassing livestock. Feral dogs breed more frequently than wolves and can cause damage to wildlife by chasing herds of ungulates until they are weakened. Wolves were a part of a balanced ecosystem and should be again like the fox, bobcat, lynx, mountain lion, bear and other predators.
In the studies of the impact of wolf reintroduction upon the Yellowstone ecosystem it was shown that wolves reduced the coyote and mountain lion populations. Both of those predators have had a higher real number of negative human encounters than wolves. Wolves impact on the deer and elk populations due to predation strengthened the health of those herds while reducing negative elk impact to the riparian habitat along streams from over foraging.
Wolves are predators whose diet consists mainly of rodents (chipmunks, mice, voles, prairie dogs), and small mammals (rabbit, squirrels) in the wild. This is because those animals are both plentiful and easier prey than deer, elk, and livestock. This isn’t to say attacks on livestock don’t or won’t happen, but it is not an everyday occurrence. There are wolf management options like the use of alpacas and llamas that provide defense against predators like wolves and coyotes.
Wolf reintroduction was approved by a narrow margin of voters, including myself, who supported the measure. Per the voting records that margin was approximately 1%, which was better than Rep. Boebert’s recent 0.2% margin of victory. I’m not sure what Rep. Boebert knows about wolves, but she does seem to freely share what is often mucked out of horse stalls or used to fertilize gardens.
ERIC TSCHERTER
Grand Junction
Boebert an embarrassment on wolf issue
Once again, Lauren Boebert provided Colorado residents with another embarrassment Tuesday evening, when she spoke at the "wolf" meeting presented by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She started by saying, "The proposition to reintroduce wolves was approved by the slimmest of margins." Interesting in that she was just re-elected by the slimmest of margins and yet she still gets to pretend she represents us for another term.
She also continues to perpetuate the fallacy that only Front Range voters voted for reintroduction.
I've been a Western slope resident longer than she has been alive, educated in Wildlife Biology and I voted for reintroduction. Furthermore, I have friends here with similar backgrounds who also voted for it.
Lastly, she made reference to the killing of 41 calves outside Meeker in 2022, as being done by a wolf. The slightest amount of hair or scat left behind by a wolf could have been tested through DNA analysis and easily confirmed. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife made no such confirmation. It sure would be nice if she would choose to provide factual information instead of being an absolute embarrassment to our great state.
DAVID POLING
Grand Junction
Mesa County being another tax and spend community
We moved here from Pueblo to be closer to our grandkids. Pueblo is a city and county controlled by Democrats with their tax and spend policies. Raise taxes to build new schools (even with declining enrollment), raise sales tax to put more police on the streets to reduce crime (that hasn't worked) and more tax for a new jail because the old one is full of criminals.
When we moved here, I found this a rather conservative town, where republicans control most of the elections. Since we have moved here you have raised taxes for a new school (with declining enrollment in the district) and want to raise taxes again to build a new rec center that will be used by only a few people. Tax and spend, tax and spend. Y'all are acting like a bunch of Democrats!
RIK BERGETHON
Grand Junction
Home prices are more of a problem than interest rates
In yesterday's Sentinel I read a third article from the folks at Bray Real estate, bemoaning "high" interest rates as the cause for what they perceive to be a cooling homes sales market. I guess these pronouncements also constitute a lack of support for the government's attempts to quell inflation by incrementally raising interest rates.
In 1977 (granted, a very long time ago) my husband and I purchased our first home. U.S. mortgage rates in that year were 8.85 %, and they rose to a high of 16.04% in 1982 (the mortgagereport.com.) We were not making phenomenal salaries, and yet ordinary working people like us could get their feet on that real estate investment ladder, even if we had to pony up 20% of the purchase price to do so.
But here is the elephant in the room that is not being mentioned: today's inflated listing prices. The median sales price for a home in Mesa County is $407,500 (www.realtor.com.) That's the median. Prudent working people — even if they enjoy two incomes — are understandably reluctant to sign on for a liability of that size. Even if low interest rates tempt them into thinking it might be feasible.
Incidentally, in the 1970s and 80s, banks were paying out decent interest rates to savers who wanted to grow their money. It seems as if today's financial policies do not favor savers anymore but instead are geared towards investors. If our salaries do not permit taking risks in the investment market, then, yes, selling our home for the windfall profit predicted by our listing agent seems to be the only way we can get a little bit ahead. So for sure we will want a ride on that rocket.
Today's still historically-low interest rates would definitely help home buyers and might keep the sales market more active — if only today's purchase prices were a little bit more within the reach of average prospective home buyers.
LINDA JENKS
Grand Junction
Trump prosecution is a slam dunk
At certain points in time there are what I call "ah-ha" moments. We have one going on now. Donald Trump announced recently that he knows he will be arrested in New York City for his $130,000. hush payment to Stormy Daniels.
His signature is on that check. This fact in evidence is not in dispute. Looking back in time, John F. Kennedy had a long running affair with Marilyn Monoroe, and even the U.S. Secret Service knew about it. Back then such things were considered acceptable, especially if it was someone like Marilyn Monroe. Then came Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinski. I remember so well the night he went on national TV and stated, "I did not have sex with that woman!" But, he did. DNA proved it.
Now we have Donald Trump. The big difference is he was not president yet. So many investigations are out there now about Trump. And then to our surprise it seems a woman is about to bring down Donald Trump.
He has been all over social media telling his supporters to protest his arrest, truckers to block commerce, and gather together publicly to show support for him. I think this will be a man throwing a party and nobody shows up. So much for election lies. So much for rigged elections. The country will be transfixed on the sordid affair between Trump and Stormy Daniels for weeks or months to come in the national media — ad nauseum.
Witch hunt? No way. This is a slam dunk for prosecutors in New York. Times they are a changing.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction